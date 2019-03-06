NBA 2K19: 2010-2011 Chicago Bulls Player Ratings and Roster

Prior to falling from greatness due to injuries, Derrick Rose seemed poised to be an all-time great. This squad was built around the great feats of Rose and bolstered by a tough interior that few teams could match. With a regular season record of 62-20, a 1-4 loss to the Miami Heat in the conference finals was obviously a disappointing end.

Top Five

Derrick Rose, PG (OVR 93)

Age: 22

Height: 6’3”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Stats: Ball Handling, Vertical, Speed

In the early stages of his career, Rose was quite dynamic en route to his only MVP award. With averages of 25 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game, he gave Chicago much to look forward to. If not for being constantly plagued with injuries, Rose looked to be a hall-of-famer in the making.

Luol Deng, SF (OVR 84)

Age: 26

Height: 6’9”

Traits: Two-Way Wing

Best Attributes: Lateral Quickness, Stamina, Layups

Deng was the ironman on this roster, averaging 39.1 minutes per game and not missing a single night. He averaged 17.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1 steal per game. He also served the valuable role of defending great wings in the league like LeBron James.

Taj Gibson, PF (OVR 76)

Age: 26

Height: 6’9”

Traits: Tenacious Rebounder

Best Stats: Rebounding, Strength, Post Offense

Gibson was a reliable role player on this team, coming off the bench most nights for 21.8 minutes per game. With averages of 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds, he provided reliable depth for the interior of this team.

Carlos Boozer, PF (OVR 85)

Age: 29

Height: 6’9”

Traits: Low Post Star

Best Stats: Strength, Stamina, Post Offense

While struggling to stay healthy, Boozer played the last of his high-end years in Chicago. He averaged 17.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, but only managed to play in 59 games that season.

Joakim Noah, C (OVR 85)

Age: 26

Height: 6’11”

Traits: Elite Paint Protector

Best Stats: Rebounding, Strength, Blocks

In his younger years, Noah was one of the most well-rounded players at the center position. Averaging 11.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1 steal and 1.5 block per game, Noah knew how to fill out a box score.

NBA 2K19 2010-2011 Chicago Bulls Roster