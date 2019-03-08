NBA 2K19: 2005-2006 Memphis Grizzlies Player Ratings and Roster

Although the Memphis team rebranded just a few years prior, the Memphis Grizzlies were able to clinch a decent end to their season. After finishing 49-33, placing them 3rd in the Southwest Division, they fell short in a devastating series to the Mavericks.

Starting Lineup

Pau Gasol, C/PF (90)

Age: 25

Position: Center, Power Forward

Height: 7’0”

Traits: Two-way star

Best stats: Post Offense, Rebounding, Stamina

Pau Gasol has been a part of multiple winning rosters. This time, running with the Memphis Grizzlies. Averaging 20.4 points per game, he also held an 8.9 total rebounds per game, and 4.6 assists per game as well. The most notable thing about him is how he had 1.9 blocks averaged per game, which is no simple task, making him extremely dangerous on the court.

Shane Battier, SF/PF (80)

Age: 27

Position: Small Forward, Power Forward

Height: 6’8”

Traits: Two-Way Wing

Best stats: Lateral Quickness, Steals, 3PT

Shane Battier was not the most amazing player, but he definitely did help them succeed during the regular season. Averaging a notable 10.1 points per game, he had 5.3 rebounds per game, and 1.4 blocks averaged per game, he could almost be seen as a mini Paul Gau in terms of how they brought the blocks to the games.

Eddie Jones, SG/SF (78)

Age: 34

Position: Shooting Guard, Small Forward

Height: 6’5”

Traits: Lockdown Defender

Best stats: Ball Handling, Steals, Lateral Quickness

Not one to shy away from a challenge, Eddie Jones wasn’t the most amazing on the roster, but he was certainly a threat. Averaging just over 11 points per game, he had a decent 2.4 assists per game as well. But, his forte was in the 1.7 steals he averaged, making him deadly if you let your guard down for just a bit too long.

Bobby Jackson, PG (75)

Age: 33

Position: Point Guard

Height: 6’1”

Traits: Playmaker

Best stats: Ball Handling, Speed, 3Pt

Not exactly the most amazing player, Bobby Jackson was heavily overshadowed by his teammates, both physically and game-wise. Standing at only 6’1”, Bobby averaged a mediocre 11.4 points per game, and had 3.1 rebounds per game as well. His 2.7 average assists per game was admirable, but he wasn’t good for much else.

Damon Stoudamire, PG, (75)

﻿Age: 32

Position: Point Guard

Height: 5’10”

Traits: Crafty Playmaker

Best stats: Ball handling, Mid-Range, Passing

Although a decent head shorter than Bobby Jackson, Stoudamire seemed to pull his weight even more so than Jackson did. With 11.7 points averaged per game, he also had 3.5 rebounds per game, he had a much higher 4.7 assists per game, making him a strong playmaker for the team.

NBA 2K19 2005-2006 Memphis Grizzlies Roster