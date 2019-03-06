NBA 2K19: 2001-2002 New Jersey Nets Player Ratings and Roster

One of today’s modern bottom-dwellers did have its glory days not too long ago. In the early 2000s, this well-balanced team made it all the way to Finals behind a 52-30 regular season. Unfortunately, they were swept in the Finals by the Lakers as they completed their 3-peat. The team was extremely balanced but lacked the over-the-top star power to beat the Lakers.

Top Five

Jason Kidd, PG (OVR 92)

Age: 29

Height: 6’4”

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best Stats: Passing, Steals, Lateral Quickness

Before there was Steve Nash, we got to enjoy the playmaking skills of Jason Kidd. With averages of 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 9.9 assists, he was a nightly triple-double threat similar to Russell Westbrook. While not nearly as efficient a scorer as the two prior mention players, Kidd could get the job done on both ends of the floor.

Kerry Kittles, SG (OVR 80)

Age: 28

Height: 6’5”

Traits: Two-Way Guard

Best Attributes: Mid Range, Acceleration, Speed

Helping in the backcourt was Kerry Kittles, with averages of 13.4 points, 1.6 steals and 3.4 rebounds. He was efficient from 3-point range, knocking down over 40% of his attempts.

Richard Jefferson, SF (OVR 77)

Age: 22

Height: 6’7”

Traits: All-Around Small Forward

Best Stats: Stamina, Vertical, Speed

Many current fans are probably familiar with Jefferson after his time with the LeBron-led Cleveland Cavaliers. Back in his prime, he was a strong across the board contributor with a great head for the game. He averaged 9.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists while splitting minutes with Todd MacCulloch.

Keith Van Horn, PF (OVR 82)

Age: 26

Height: 6’10”

Traits: Versatile Offensive Wing

Best Stats: Stamina, Mid-Range, Layups

While tall and long, Van Horn was actually more known for his floor spacing and efficient shooting. He averaged 14.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 3-pointers made per game.

Kenyon Martin, C (OVR 82)

Age: 24

Height: 6’9”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Stats: Stamina, Layups, Blocks

The slightly shorter Kenyon Martin was tasked with being the bruiser in the frontcourt. With averages of 14.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game, he was able to hold his own and contribute in a unique way during the earlier part of his career.

NBA 2K19 2001-2002 New Jersey Nets Roster