NBA 2K19: 1997-1998 Utah Jazz Player Ratings and Roster

Despite starting the season without hall-of-famer John Stockton, this Jazz team managed to recover and finish atop the western conference standings with a record of 62-20. Arguably the greatest Jazz team in franchise history, the Malone-led team finally tapped out in the NBA Finals against the Chicago Bulls.

Starting Lineup

John Stockton, PG (OVR 90)

Age: 36

Height: 6’1”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Stats: Passing, Lateral Quickness, Ball Handling

In the twilight of his career, Stockton was still very much a two-way superstar. After missing the first quarter of the season, Stockton returned to average 12 points, 8.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game. These numbers were a far cry from his peak, but still show how he managed to break the NBA career records in both assists and steals (still holds both today) when he finally retired.

Jeff Hornacek, SG (OVR 81)

Age: 35

Height: 6’3”

Traits: Sharpshooter

Best Stats: 3PT, Mid-Range, Stamina

Hornacek was a staple in this offense as a perimeter threat. Playing in 80 regular season games, he was the second leading scorer on this team. Averaging 14.2 points, 1.4 steals and 4.4 assists per game, Hornacek was a reliable and valuable asset on this team.

Bryon Russell, SF (OVR 75)

Age: 27

Height: 6’8”

Traits: Two-Way Wing

Best Stats: Lateral Quickness, Mid-Range, Layups

Russell was a decent all-around contributor, but was not a star player by any means. With averages of 9 points, 4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game, Russell added value where possible.

Karl Malone, PF (OVR 91)

Age: 34

Height: 6’9”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Stats: Strength, Post Offense, Layups

Karl “The Mailman” Malone was a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the floor. Although undersized, Malone still averaged 27 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game as the team’s sole all-star this season. Malone is still the second all-time leading scorer in the NBA.

Shandon Anderson, SF (OVR 71)

Age: 24

Height: 6’6”

Traits: Perimeter Threat

Best Stats: Vertical, Layups, Ball Handling

Anderson was a consistent bench contributor, managing to play in every game that season. In less than 20 minutes a night, he still averaged 8.3 points with little else while coming off the bench.

NBA 2K19 1997-1998 Utah Jazz Roster