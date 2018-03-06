LeBron James By The Numbers: A historic February

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)

There is something LeBron James loves about February basketball. Maybe it’s the rest he gets around the All-Star break, maybe he feels all loved up after Valentine’s Day or maybe it’s just a statistical quirk. Whatever it is, it’s certainly working as LeBron has won February’s Player of the Month award every year since 2012.

It may be shaping as an average season for the Cavs but the King has been putting up historic numbers. Here are five of the craziest stats LeBron registered throughout February.

Averaged a triple-double

LeBron has always been a triple-double threat throughout his time in the NBA. So it is a little surprising that this is the first time in his 15 year career he has managed to average a triple-double over an entire month. Through February, James averaged an impressive 27.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists. Wow.

LeBron has never been a player to be focused single-mindedly on stats, which is probably why he has never averaged a triple-double for a calendar month. However, at a time when his squad has needed him more than ever he has stepped up to the plate, and then some.

The 30,000/ 8,000/ 8,000 club

No player in NBA history has reached 30,000 points, 8,000 assists and 8,000 rebounds. Until now. In reaching this milestone, LeBron has proven himself to be the most versatile player the league has ever seen. He can do it all and has done so for 15 years.

When ‘The King’ finally hangs them up he will probably inhabit a statistical stratosphere that very few, if any, will inhabit in the future.

Third All-Star MVP

The NBA shook up the All-Star game this year by allowing LeBron and his rival Steph Curry to pick teams playground style. It made for an entertaining game which went down to the final play in which LeBron and Kevin Durant played the kind of smothering, physical defense not seen in the All-Star game in years.

For that, and his 29-point, ten-rebound, eight-assist effort, LeBron took home his third All-Star MVP and his first since 2008.

Shooting 42% from deep

One of the few knocks on LeBron throughout his career has been his unreliable shot from 3-point territory. Not in February 2018. LeBron shot incredibly well from downtown, connecting on well over 40% of his attempts and making almost two a game.

When he is connecting from deep, as he has been in the last month, James is completely unstoppable. It doesn’t hurt that he has been hitting almost 60% of his shots from inside the arc, either.

Hitting his fifth career buzzer-beater

Against Minnesota, LeBron drained a jumper from the top of the key to lead the Cavs past the Timberwolves, 140-138. It was the fifth game winner LeBron has poured in during his storied career. There have been more important ones, notably the playoff daggers against Orlando in 2009 and Chicago in 2015, but a buzzer-beater always feels sweet, and is a great feat to include in his stellar month.