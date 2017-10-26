Giannis Antetokounmpo: Greek Freak set to be a Greek God

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes the game of basketball look effortless. His ridiculous length combined with point guard handles enable him to dominate on both ends of the floor and in all columns of the stat sheet. Since his rookie year, he's increased his statistics in points, assists, rebounds, steals and blocks per game each - yet he's only 22.

But how good is the Greek Freak compared with the most complete players in the game today? How good can Antetokounmpo be? Before you answer and we dive in, check out some highlights below from the first three games of this season. It may be a small sample size, but it should help explain the hype.