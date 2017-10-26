header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

NBA 2K

26 Oct 2017

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Greek Freak set to be a Greek God

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Greek Freak set to be a Greek God

The rise of Giannis Antetokounmpo has been explosive. Future MVP? Most complete player alongside LeBron James? Let's take a look.

Jump To

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes the game of basketball look effortless. His ridiculous length combined with point guard handles enable him to dominate on both ends of the floor and in all columns of the stat sheet. Since his rookie year, he's increased his statistics in points, assists, rebounds, steals and blocks per game each - yet he's only 22.

But how good is the Greek Freak compared with the most complete players in the game today? How good can Antetokounmpo be? Before you answer and we dive in, check out some highlights below from the first three games of this season. It may be a small sample size, but it should help explain the hype.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy