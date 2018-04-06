FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 4/6/18

PG - Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers

As noted philosopher and standout (yet fictional) minor league catcher Crash Davis once said, "You respect the streak." The odds-on favorite for NBA Rookie of the Year, Simmons has nearly averaged a triple-double during Philadelphia's 12-game winning streak.

Simmons has averaged 13.6 points, 10.9 assists, 9.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals while shooting 59.0 percent and compiling a 4.09 assist-to-turnover ratio in those 12 wins. Yes, he does not give you any 3-pointers, but he also doesn't drag down his shooting percentage by trying any.

Simmons has averaged 14.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists in the three games against Cleveland, and while there are added degrees of difficulty in both facing LeBron James and being without teammate and leading scorer Joel Embiid, Simmons is still the man until he's not the man.

Also consider: Jrue Holiday, New Orleans Pelicans @ Phoenix Suns

All of these last four games matter to the New Orleans Pelicans as they fight to get into the playoffs and none of these final three games matter to the Phoenix Suns, so Holiday is a good fallback option against the Suns, a defensively shoddy team that is close to securing the worst record in the NBA. Holiday has averaged 18.2 points, 6.2 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals in his last six games while shooting 52.2 percent.

He also has a strong recent track record versus Phoenix, averaging 21.8 points, 5.4 assists and 2.6 steals in his last five games against them.

Low-cost option: Tomas Satoransky, Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks

With starting point guard John Wall expected to sit out the back end of games on consecutive nights as the Wizards take a cautious approach in his return from a knee injury, Satoransky could be a high-value, low-cost pick against another defensively challenged team in the Hawks, who have the worst record in the East.

Satoransky had nine points and six assists the last time the Wizards played without Wall on the back end of games without rest in Chicago on Sunday and totaled 11 points and seven assists in a start against Atlanta on January 27 while Wall was sidelined. Satoransky hit all three of his 3-point attempts in that game and is an underrated shooter form long range at 47.4 percent.