FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 3/22/18

PG - Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers @ Orlando Magic

Simmons had a streak of four games with a double-double or better come to an end in Wednesday's win over Charlotte, but he is still putting up solid numbers. He extended his run of shooting 40 percent or better to 18 straight games by going six for nine against the Hornets, and has averaged 15.1 points, 9.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds in that span while connecting on 57.6 percent of his shots.

He missed the first win due to a sore elbow, then totaled 17 points, seven assists and four rebounds in last month's victory. In his last nine road games, the rookie has averaged 15.4 points, 9.7 assists and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 58.4 percent and compiling a 3.11 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Also consider: Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz @ Dallas Mavericks

The Jazz rookie has averaged 25.0 points in his last three games, but his 3-point shooting is a concern since he has gone four from 25 in those contests. If you're using Mitchell, that means you think Harden will get you enough assists to not miss Simmons and want a few more 3-pointers.

Mitchell was seven games into his career when he first faced the Mavericks and totaled eight points and two assists while hitting a pair of 3-pointers. The second game was much better as he totaled 25 points, six rebounds and five assists while going four of eight from beyond the arc.

Low-cost pick: Andrew Harrison, Memphis Grizzlies @ Charlotte Hornets

While Harrison did not fare well Wednesday night in Philadelphia with two points, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes as he deals with a wrist injury, he could be a high-value pick against a fellow non-playoff opponent in Charlotte. The second-year guard had 19 points and eight assists against Brooklyn in his first game back Monday night, so a bounce back could be in the cards versus the Hornets.