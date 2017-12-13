header decal
13 Dec 2017

FanDuel & DraftKings NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy lineup & advice 12/13/17

Eric Bledsoe has been ballin' for the Bucks lately, which is why he leads tonight's list of potential DFS studs.

PG - Eric Bledsoe, Milwaukee Bucks @ New Orleans Pelicans

SG - Jonathon Simmons, Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Clippers

SF - Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets

PF - Serge Ibaka, Toronto Raptors @ Phoenix Suns

C - Steven Adams, Oklahoma City Thunder @ Indiana Pacers

