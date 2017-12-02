header decal
02 Dec 2017

Boston Celtics: How clutch is Kyrie Irving?

Boston Celtics: How clutch is Kyrie Irving?

Kyrie Irving has hit the ground running with the Boston Celtics, we take a look at what he has done in the clutch and compare him to former C’s point guard Isaiah Thomas.

Jump To
Irving and Thomas debate

Cavs Irving vs Celtics Irving

Is he clutch?

Irving and Thomas debate

Cavs Irving vs Celtics Irving

Statistics &nbsp; Irving 2016/17 Season (Cavs) Irving 2017/18 Season (Celtics)
Points3.55.0
Field Goal (%)39.861.5
3pt (%)22.630.8
Free Throw (%)90.281.3
Assists0.50.8
Steals0.10.2
Plus/Minus1.51.9

Is he clutch?

