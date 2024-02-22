The Peacemaker is ready to join the party.

22 Feb 2024 8:24 PM +00:00

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

Mortal Kombat 1 is adding a new character to its roster and is none other than Peacemaker, DC's biggest anti-hero. Played by John Cena on the big screen, the character quickly became one of the most beloved in the DC Universe.

Now, Peacemaker is coming to Mortal Kombat 1 and its gameplay trailer has already been revealed. His in-game moves are faithful to the ones he performs on the big screen, and so is his unique vocabulary.

So let's find out when Peacemaker is coming to Mortal Kombat 1.

The American anti-hero is coming to Mortal Kombat 1 on 28 February. That is if you have bought the Kombat Pack 1 or the premium edition of the game, otherwise, you will only be able to play with him on 6 March.

click to enlarge Credit: Mortal Kombat 1

If you are a huge DC fan, then having Peacemaker join Mortal Kombat 1 is fantastic news. That's mainly because he looks extremely fun to play with, and as mentioned above, his in-game abilities are very faithful to the ones you can see on his MAX series.

Just like he does in the movies or his TV series, Peacemaker uses his helmet, his vast collection of firearms, and his best friend Eagly as his main weapons. Is fair to say Peacemaker is the most unique character in Mortal Kombat 1, and his gameplay trailer shows that.

For more articles like this, take a look at our Mortal Kombat page.