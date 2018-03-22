San Francisco Giants: A rebound is coming

(Photo Credit: Andy Rusch)

2017 was a year to forget for the San Francisco Giants. Between injuries decimating the roster and underperformance in every sense of the word, the team did not look like one built to compete. The pitching ranked 16th in MLB with a staff ERA of 4.50, with the bullpen posted a rough ERA of 4.34, and San Francisco's offense was the second-worst in the majors too. It was a lost season all around.

But not in 2017. Executive VP of baseball operations Brian Sabean and GM Bobby Evans had a busy offseason and acquired two key bats for the Giants' lineup, and the pitching staff appears to be fully healthy. In a newly competitive NL West, San Francisco has a fighting chance to get back to the playoffs and make some noise in October if everything goes according to plan.

Make no mistake. A rebound season is coming in the Bay Area.

