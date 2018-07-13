RealSport MLB Roundup, S1E5: The Manny Machado special

(Photo Credit: Keith Allison)

The RealSport MLB Podcast is back with a vengeance and all thanks to Baltimore Orioles star shortstop Manny Machado's ever-developing trade market! Hosts Josh Benjamin and Alec Montecalvo are back to discuss it and with great excitement!

The guys jump right into the discussion and immediately answer the following questions: which teams are in on Machado right now, and what can they offer him? From there, they discuss just which teams have a realistic chance of swinging a deal and, more importantly, if they should even bother given the Orioles' position in trade talks.

Most important of all, just which team will land Machado? Will it be Baltimore's AL East rival New York Yankees? Will the Los Angeles Dodgers sell the farm as their championship window closes? Will the Milwaukee Brewers step in and risk a rental?

All of these questions are answered in due time, so be sure to give it a listen!

