New York Yankees: Aaron Boone named manager

Fans know Aaron Boone as the man that hit the walk-off home run to send the Yankees to the 2003 World Series, now he is the team's new manager in charge of bringing the team to a 28th championship.

Boone's stay in the Bronx was a short one that lasted just 54 games, but his impact on Yankee history is one that cannot go unnoticed. After retiring in the 2009 season at the age of 36, Boone transitioned into life after baseball. He has served as an analyst on ESPN since 2010 and is now heading back to the dugout.

This hiring doesn't come as a surprise as baseball has seen a trend of late of where teams hire managers without managing experience. Boone is just the latest in this trend joining Dave Roberts Kevin Cash, and Gabe Kapler as some of the latest to be hired with no managerial experience.

Why Boone?

It was clear that the Yankees were not happy with the way former manager Joe Girardi interacted in the clubhouse; they believe Boone will change that.

Yankees broadcaster, and ESPN New York radio show host Michael Kay always tells a story about Boone that shows why the Yankees hold him with high regards. Boone injured himself playing basketball and told the team the truth. His honesty took the Yankees by surprise and shows exactly what they are looking for in a manager.

Boone has never coached at any level in professional baseball but that doesn't mean he doesn't know his stuff. His father and brother both played in majors as well as Boone. With this, he has always been around the game and brings a different element to the Yankees dugout. Although that element is yet to be seen, the Yankees feel it has the potential to be big.

At age 44 the Yankees are getting someone they hope can relate to the young players inside the clubhouse. Boone hasn't been far removed from his playing days and appears to be all on board with the idea of using analytics. The biggest test for Boone will be communicating to the players why he made the move he made, one that he better be up for the challenge of.

Quotes from Boone

"We are an extension of the front office and a part of the front office and how we gather information and get it in the hands of the players is a very important part of the job nowadays."

The Yankees front office wants the information they use to be used during games. For them, this is extremely important. Boone gets it and it shows in this quote that Erik Boland of Newsday tweeted out during Boone's conference call after his interview with the Yankees.

Obviously experience is very valuable and should be a check mark for somebody. I would also say I’ve been preparing for this job my entire life.

Boone explains why he thinks he has the experience to be the Yankees next manager. He believes that being around the game throughout his life is enough; we shall see.

I feel like, in a lot of ways, as the weeks here have unfolded, I feel like I am the guy that can hopefully help these guys go to another level as players.

The Yankees would not give Boone the job if they didn't feel like he wanted it and was prepared. He knows what it's like playing in New York, the issue now is that managing in New York is a completely different situation.

There is always an adjustment period going from a manager of 10 years to a new manager. With Boone managing for the first time, the adjustment might take longer. The Yankees feel he is the guy, now it is up to Boone to go out there and prove it on the field. ﻿

