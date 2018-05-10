header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

MLB The Show

10 May 2018

MLB's all underachieving team

MLB's all underachieving team

Which players have underperformed to start 2018?

Jump To

(Photo Credit: REUTERS/JOE CAMPOREALE)

We’re six weeks into the season and we’ve seen a lot of accomplishments in this short time. For example, we’ve seen three no-hitters, which exceeds the number of no-hitters combined in the last two years. We’ve also seen six players hit three home runs in the same game, twice accomplished by Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts. 

As great as it is seeing these accomplishments, we’ve also seen several star players struggle in the early goings of the season. In this article, we will look at a player from each position that has underachieved to start the season, and this team won’t include players who’ve spent time on the disabled list since we’re more focused on players who’ve played all season and have yet to make anything come out of their presence.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy