MLB's all underachieving team

(Photo Credit: REUTERS/JOE CAMPOREALE)

We’re six weeks into the season and we’ve seen a lot of accomplishments in this short time. For example, we’ve seen three no-hitters, which exceeds the number of no-hitters combined in the last two years. We’ve also seen six players hit three home runs in the same game, twice accomplished by Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts.

As great as it is seeing these accomplishments, we’ve also seen several star players struggle in the early goings of the season. In this article, we will look at a player from each position that has underachieved to start the season, and this team won’t include players who’ve spent time on the disabled list since we’re more focused on players who’ve played all season and have yet to make anything come out of their presence.