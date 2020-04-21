MLB The Show 20 Diamond Dynasty: The Future Is Bright Event – Rewards, release date, rules & more

That’s right, a new event game mode is here in MLB The Show 20, and it offers some awesome rewards.

Diamond Dynasty got a ton of new content today, and perhaps the most exciting is The Future Is Bright.

This new event game mode offers some amazing prizes if you can earn them.

Let’s go over what we know about the event and how you can get everything it has to offer.

The Future Is Bright event mode

IT’S HERE: The Future Is Bright 1 has arrived to Diamond Dynasty

The Future Is Bright will be a series of similar events back to back. The first, The Future Is Bright 1, starts today.

The rules for The Future Is Bright is simple, build your squad from the allowed sets, play 6-inning games against opponents. You can win big rewards by winning as many games as possible before you reach three losses. Once you reach three losses, your win counter resets and you start again.

Your overall wins are tallied for cumulative rewards you can unlock over the course of the event. For each run, you can also unlock some major rewards by stringing together big win streaks on the way. This includes Live Series Diamond players at 12 wins or more.

Entry for The Future Is Bright is completely free, as it’s meant to be a mode you reenter again and again until you unlock overall rewards.

You can read over all the rules and details for the event under Event Info

The Future Is Bright 1 is officially live on MLB The Show 20, and will run until 2:00 AM PT on April 30th.

If you don’t quite unlock the best cumulative rewards in the The Future Is Bright 1, no worries, another version of the event will follow immediately after. The Future Is Bright 2 will run from April 30th to May 7th.

Rewards

Do you have what it takes to unlock Alec Bohm with 50 wins?

Along with 12 wins in one run netting you a Live Series Diamond player, you can also earn some amazing cumulative rewards over the course of the event.

Some highlights from the reward list include 90 OVR second baseman Gavin Lux at 40 wins, 95 OVR third baseman Alec Bohm at 50 wins, and 10 The Show packs at 75 wins.

While this list is toned down from previous event game modes, the win requirements are also lighter to unlock them.