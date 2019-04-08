MLB The Show 19: Best Left Fielders (LF)

Left field is often the home of big bats rather than elite fielders. The likes of Barry Bonds, Manny Ramirez, and Ted Williams have made their bats felt over the years, and it is a similar story in the current Major Leagues.

How to choose the best left fielders in MLB The Show 19's Franchise Mode

In this article we are looking for the best left fielders MLB The Show has to offer in Franchise Mode. This means players that have their primary position as left field. We are looking for star hitters here, if they can field well that is a bonus, but we need players that are offensively minded and can produce runs. These are all the left fielders MLB The Show 19 has with an OVR of 77 or more.

JD Martinez, Boston Red Sox (OVR 93)

Age: 31

Throws/Bats: R/R

Contract: 4 years/$88 million

Secondary Positions: RF

Hitter Tendency: Extreme Pull

Best Stats: Contact vs L (99), Clutch (99), Power vs R (96), Durability (92), Power vs L (90), Contact vs R (88)

JD Martinez was a 20th round pick for the Houston Astros in 2009 and made his Major League debut with them in 2011. He played three seasons with the Astros but was released prior to the 2014 season and picked up by Detroit. He soon began to impress with the Tigers and became a power hitter, mashing 38 homers in 2015 to earn his first All-Star appearance. In 2017, the last year of his contract, he was traded to Arizona and put up 29 homers in just 62 games with them. As a free agent he signed a deal with Boston and hit 43 homers and collected 130 RBI for them on their way to the World Series title.

In The Show 19 Martinez is a superb hitter. He has strong contact (88/99) and power (96/90) against righties and lefties and is also very good in the clutch (99). He is not a good fielder (45) and so should mostly be deployed as a DH where possible.

Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees (OVR 93)

Age: 29

Throws/Bats: R/R

Contract: 9 years/$225 million

Secondary Positions: CF, RF

Hitter Tendency: Extreme Pull

Best Stats: Power vs L (99), Durability (97), Contact vs L (90), Power vs R (88), Arm Strength (81), Discipline (81)

Giancarlo Stanton started his career with the Florida Marlins as a second-round pick in 2007 and quickly developed into one of the most dangerous power hitters in baseball. He hit a colossal 267 homer runs for the Marlins in 8 years before moving to the Yankees via trade ahead of the 2018 season. His first year in the Bronx Stanton hit 38 homers with 34 doubles and batted in 100 runs.

In The Show 19 Stanton's power (88/99) is remarkable and he has good contact against lefties too (90). Stanton is a solid fielder (75) so can more than hold his own with the glove, and his arm strength (81) could get you a few outs too.

Ronald Acuna Jr, Atlanta Braves (OVR 89)

Age: 21

Throws/Bats: R/R

Contract: 9 years/$5.2 million

Secondary Positions: CF, RF

Hitter Tendency: Whole Field

Best Stats: Speed (88), Clutch (86), Contact vs L (82), Power vs L (81), Contact vs R (80), Power vs R (76), Reaction (74)

Ronald Acuna Jr is one of the most exciting young players in baseball. He came to the Braves as an international free agent in 2014 and got his Major League debut in 2018. Acuna made an immediate impact for the Braves, hitting 26 homers in 111 games, batting .293 and playing solid defense. Acuna won the NL Rookie of the Year for his efforts and looks set to be an amazing player for years to come.

In The Show 19 he is already a strong player, with great speed (88) and good contact skill at the plate (80/82). His fielding isn't great (62) but at 21 and with A potential he should improve most aspects of his game as your franchise mode develops over time.

Juan Soto, Washington Nationals (OVR 88)

Age: 20

Throws/Bats: L/L

Contract: 1 year/$575,000

Secondary Positions: CF, RF

Hitter Tendency: Whole Field

Best Stats: Discipline (99), Contact vs R (82), Arm Accuracy (80), Contact vs L (78), Power vs L (75), Durability (71), Power vs R (70)

Another exciting young player, Juan Soto signed with the Nationals as an international free agent in 2015. He got his Major League debut in 2018, playing 116 games with a slash line of .292/.406/.517, hitting 22 homers and coming second in Rookie of the Year voting.

In The Show 19 Soto is a well-balanced hitter, able to generate contact (82/78) and power (70/75) against both right- and left-handed pitching. His fielding (53) isn't great but he has the arm strength (80) to catch out some runners and the plate discipline (99) to generate a lot of walks.

Marcell Ozuna, St. Louis Cardinals (OVR 88)

Age: 28

Throws/Bats: R/R

Contract: 1 year/$12.3 million

Secondary Positions: CF, RF

Hitter Tendency: Pull Hitter

Best Stats: Durability (90), Clutch (87), Contact vs L (85), Power vs L (76), Contact vs R (75), Reaction (72)

Marcell Ozuna was an amateur free agent signing for the Marlins in 2008 and got his MLB debut with the team in 2013. He was a solid player for several seasons before having a massive breakout year in 2017. He hit a career-high 37 home runs with a .312 average and very good defense, picking up his first gold glove award. The Marlins immediately traded him to St. Louis where he came down a little but was still a very good hitter.

In The Show 19 Ozuna has strong contact skills (75/85) and the durability (90) to play nearly every game in a season. He has solid power (65/76) and is a good fielder (70) too. As an impending free agent he could well be the best answer to any left field issues your team might have.

David Peralta, Arizona Diamondbacks (OVR 87)

Age: 31

Throws/Bats: L/L

Contract: 1 year/$7 million

Secondary Positions: CF, RF

Hitter Tendency: Extreme Pull

Best Stats: Contact vs R (89), Durability (89), Clutch (77), Fielding (70), Vision (69)

David Peralta made his MLB debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2014. He hit .312 in 2015 with 17 homers and 26 doubles, but injuries slowed him in 2016. Peralta has his best season at the plate in 2018 when he hit 30 home runs with a .293 average and won a silver slugger award. Defensively Peralta has been solid but unspectacular for the Diamondbacks.

In The Show 19 Peralta is something of a one-trick pony. His contact vs right-handed pitching (89) is very good but he is weak against lefties and lacks power. He has the durability (89) to play nearly every day and solid fielding (70) but nothing else really stands out.

Tommy Pham, Tampa Bay Rays (OVR 87)

Age: 31

Throws/Bats: R/R

Contract: 1 year/$4.1 million

Secondary Positions: CF, RF

Hitter Tendency: Opposite

Best Stats: Discipline (90), Durability (84), Power vs L (81), Contact vs R (76), Reaction (76), Speed (73), Contact vs L (72)

Tommy Pham was a 16th round pick for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2006 but was a late-bloomer. He got a cup of coffee in 2014 but made his first noticeable impact in the Majors in 2015 when he played 52 games. Pham broke out in 2017 when he hit 23 home runs with a slash line of .306/.411/.520 with good defense. In 2018 he got a mid-season trade to Tampa Bay and while his numbers came back down a little Pham was still a good left fielder.

In The Show 19 Pham is a reliable player. He has the plate discipline (90) to generate walks and enough contact (76/72) and power (66/81) to worry all pitchers. Pham's fielding (68) isn't amazing but he has the speed (73) to steal some bases and get to some balls he shouldn't in the outfield.

Eddie Rosario, Minnesota Twins (OVR 86)

Age: 27

Throws/Bats: R/L

Contract: 1 year/$4.2 million

Secondary Positions: 2B, CF, RF

Hitter Tendency: Pull Hitter

Best Stats: Arm Strength (95), Arm Accuracy (89), Durability (84), Contact vs R (78), Contact vs L (74), Power vs R (74)

Eddie Rosario was a 4th round pick for the Twins in 2010 and got his Major League debut in 2015. That year he led the Majors in triples and hit .267 for the Twins with good defense. Rosario's breakout came in 2017 when he hit 27 homers with a .290 average and he maintained most of that production in 2018 as well.

In The Show 19 Rosario's biggest asset is his cannon of an arm (arm strength 95, arm accuracy 89) that will hold a lot of runners. He's solid at the plate, especially vs right handed pitching (contact 78, power 74) but is weaker against lefties.

Yoenis Cespedes, New York Mets (OVR 85)

Age: 33

Throws/Bats: R/R

Contract: 2 years/$55 million

Secondary Positions: CF, RF

Hitter Tendency: Pull Hitter

Best Stats: Arm Strength (80), Power vs R (78), Durability (75), Power vs L (75), Contact vs R (74), Clutch (73), Contact vs L (72)

Yoenis Cespedes defected from Cuba in 2011 and signed a free agent deal with the Oakland Athletics ahead of the 2012 season. He made an immediate impact as a rookie and hit 23 homers with a .292 average. After just 2.5 years with Oakland he was traded to Boston in the 2014 season but was then traded to Detroit in the off-season. In 2015 Cespedes won a gold glove but was again traded to the New York Mets where he has stayed since. Despite all his moving around Cespedes has been a quality hitter in the Majors, with 163 homers in seven seasons.

In The Show 19 Cespedes is a consistent hitter against all pitching, with good contact (74/72) and power (78/75). He lacks the durability (75) to play 150+ games and the fielding (60) to win another gold glove, but his arm strength (80) can catch a lot of runners out.

Andrew McCutchen, Philadelphia Phillies (OVR 84)

Age: 32

Throws/Bats: R/R

Contract: 3 years/$50 million

Secondary Positions: CF, RF

Hitter Tendency: Pull Hitter

Best Stats: Durability (95), Clutch (88), Discipline (87), Contact vs L (77), Speed (75), Power vs L (71)

A first-round pick for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2005, Andrew McCutchen has had an excellent career to date. He got his MLB debut in 2009, and was an All-Star for the first time in 2011. In 2012 McCutchen was a leading star in baseball, Hitting .327 with 31 homers and finishing third in MVP voting. He would claim the NL MVP in 2013 after a stellar year in the field to add to his electric bat and finish third again in 2014. McCutchen moved to San Francisco in 2018 but was traded to the Yankees mid-season and signed as free agent with Philadelphia in December 2018.

In The Show 19 McCutchen is still very good against lefties (contact 77, power 71) but can struggle against right-handed pitching. He has the durability (95) to play nearly every day still, but his fielding (59) has declined from his peak. He still has the speed (75) to threaten on the basepaths and the discipline (87) to draw walks.

