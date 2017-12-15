header decal
15 Dec 2017

MLB: How these first-year managers can succeed in 2018

These six managers have the toughest task of all in getting their clubs back to winning, but there's one thing each one can do to make winning happen sooner than later.

Next season there will be five first-year managers and one returning manager at the helm of new ball clubs. With the change of managers comes many challenges of reaching the ultimate goal for clubs. For some, it's winning the World Series and for others, it's getting back to the postseason and letting the process happen without rushing it. 

Sometimes, the job is simple; improve the previous season's record. Last year, Bud Black and Torey Lovullo turned around two NL West clubs that had been at the bottom of the division over the course of a five-year span. For others, it's a little more troubling; getting a club to a World Series in a set amount of time or else lose your job. The Washington Nationals have been guilty of that process since 2012 when they reached the postseason for the first time in franchise history. 

That said, what can these six managers do for their clubs in 2018 to make them better?

