MLB 2018 first half awards and accolades

(Photo Credit: Keith Allison)

The first half of the 2018 MLB season has come to a close. It’s hard to believe three months from now, only 10 teams will continue their seasons in a quest for a World Series title. The season has been an exciting one up to this point and playoff races look more exciting as the season winds down.

With the first half of the season over, it’s time to hand out the awards and accolades to players and teams. The competition is fierce as many players have put up brilliant numbers in the first half and many teams have impressed and disappointed fans and the league. With that said, let’s hand out our first half awards for the 2018 season.