Manny Machado making an early case for MVP

﻿(Photo Credit: REUTERS/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI)

2018 has been kind to Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado, the 25-year-old slugger ranks among the best hitters in the league and on an Orioles team that ranks dead last in the American League East with a 15-33 record and a -68 run differential, it's safe to say Manny Machado presents a strong case for the MVP award should he continue the way he's been playing.

﻿Machado is on pace for a career year and with this being the final year of his contract before being eligible for free agency, his tear couldn't have come at a better time. He's in line for a huge payday this fall and the Orioles have a fantastic trade chip on their hands in Machado, who poses a serious threat for the Triple Crown with these gaudy numbers

Statistic Machado's number AL Rank Batting average .335 3rd Home Runs 15 T-2nd Runs batted in 43 1st Hits 62 T-3rd On-base percentage .412 T-7th Slugging Percentage .649 3rd On-base plus slugging 1.061 3rd

While Machado is a formidable threat at the plate, he really made a name for himself from his stellar work in the field when he first broke into the league. He has a career fielding percentage of .969 and possesses one of the strongest arms in the league. We have also grown accustomed to watching Machado make a fair share of highlight reel plays like these: