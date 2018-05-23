Manny Machado making an early case for MVP

(Photo Credit: REUTERS/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI)
2018 has been kind to Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado, the 25-year-old slugger ranks among the best hitters in the league and on an Orioles team that ranks dead last in the American League East with a 15-33 record and a -68 run differential, it's safe to say Manny Machado presents a strong case for the MVP award should he continue the way he's been playing.
Machado is on pace for a career year and with this being the final year of his contract before being eligible for free agency, his tear couldn't have come at a better time. He's in line for a huge payday this fall and the Orioles have a fantastic trade chip on their hands in Machado, who poses a serious threat for the Triple Crown with these gaudy numbers
|Statistic
|Machado's number
|AL Rank
|Batting average
|.335
|3rd
|Home Runs
|15
|T-2nd
|Runs batted in
|43
|1st
|Hits
|62
|T-3rd
|On-base percentage
|.412
|T-7th
|Slugging Percentage
|.649
|3rd
|On-base plus slugging
|1.061
|3rd
While Machado is a formidable threat at the plate, he really made a name for himself from his stellar work in the field when he first broke into the league. He has a career fielding percentage of .969 and possesses one of the strongest arms in the league. We have also grown accustomed to watching Machado make a fair share of highlight reel plays like these: