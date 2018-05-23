header decal
23 May 2018

Manny Machado making an early case for MVP

Manny Machado making an early case for MVP

Manny Machado is most deserving of the MVP award if the season ended today

﻿(Photo Credit: REUTERS/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI)

2018 has been kind to Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado, the 25-year-old slugger ranks among the best hitters in the league and on an Orioles team that ranks dead last in the American League East with a 15-33 record and a -68 run differential, it's safe to say Manny Machado presents a strong case for the MVP award should he continue the way he's been playing.

﻿Machado is on pace for a career year and with this being the final year of his contract before being eligible for free agency, his tear couldn't have come at a better time. He's in line for a huge payday this fall and the Orioles have a fantastic trade chip on their hands in Machado, who poses a serious threat for the Triple Crown with these gaudy numbers

Statistic Machado's number AL Rank
Batting average.3353rd
Home Runs15T-2nd
Runs batted in431st
Hits62T-3rd
On-base percentage.412T-7th
Slugging Percentage.6493rd
On-base plus slugging1.0613rd

While Machado is a formidable threat at the plate, he really made a name for himself from his stellar work in the field when he first broke into the league. He has a career fielding percentage of .969 and possesses one of the strongest arms in the league. We have also grown accustomed to watching Machado make a fair share of highlight reel plays like these:

