Houston Astros: 5 ways to repeat as World Series champs in 2018

After a brutal rebuilding process, the Houston Astros set their goal to win the World Series. General Manager Jeff Luhnow and owner Jim Crane have taken a lot of criticism over the years on how the team was run but after winning the World Series in 2017, doubters have been silenced.

﻿In the aftermath of a devastating storm in August, this World Series win is for the City of Houston and all of those affected by Hurricane Harvey. This organization has developed All-Star caliber players over the years, and this organization is run with a goal of returning to the World Series every year. Not only does this team believe in developing players within their own system, Crane has shown he will spend the money on free agents to win and bringing in guys like Charlie Morton, Carlos Beltran, Brian McCann, and Josh Reddick shows this team cares about character and talent.

With a blend of young players to wise veterans, the Astros could be a force to reckoned with for years to come. ﻿