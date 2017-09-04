Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for September 4, 2017

Monday is a travel day, with various teams off. Or at least, it usually is. Today sees all 30 teams in action, with makeup games from rainouts earlier in the season forcing teams to lose an off-day.

So with everyone available, just who are we recommending you put in your lineup tonight?

Best DFS MLB Pitchers for September 4, 2017

There aren't any aces going tonight, but there are still some very good pitching options for those willing to take a risk or two.

Jose Berrios @ Tampa Bay Rays: $11,100 DraftKings, FPPG - 17.8

Berrios is coming into today off a seven-inning, 11-strikeout performance against the White Sox, but he has been very up and down in recent weeks. That shutout was preceded by a three earned run game against the same White Sox, a shutout of Arizona, and before that six earned runs against the Tigers.

Berrios is a risk, but he’s also a strikeout pitcher (8.7 K/9) who keeps the ball in the park against a team that needs the long ball to succeed and strikes out a lot. It’s a nice matchup for him to produce in.

Robbie Ray @ Los Angeles Dodgers: $10,800 DraftKings, FPPG - 22.7

Going against the 92-win Dodgers is not something I would normally choose to do, but Robbie Ray is an impressive pitcher who is having his best season in the Majors.

A 2.97 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and monster 11.7 K/9 make him one of the best pitchers in the National League this season. His WAR doesn’t reflect it due to his low start count (22), but he’s been in impressive form since returning from the DL. In his two starts back he has gone 11.2 innings with 19 strikeouts and a 1.54 ERA, and he wiped the floor with the Dodgers his last time out.

Chase Anderson @ Cincinnati Reds: $8,600 DraftKings, FPPG - 17.3

Anderson is averaging just a hair under 5.2 innings per start this season, which normally wouldn’t be that great for your DFS team, but he’s posting an ERA under 3.00 this season with a 1.10 WHIP and 8.5 K/9.

That combination, along with facing the terrible Homer Bailey, makes Anderson a very attractive option tonight.

Best DFS MLB Hitters for September 4, 2017

We all know about Giancarlo Stanton and Mike Trout, but away from the big names who should you be putting in your lineup tonight?

Whit Merrifield @ Detroit Tigers: $4,700 DraftKings, FPPG - 8.7

The Royals' second baseman is hitting .317 with three homers and three steals in the last two weeks. That’s very nice production from a middle infield spot, and he is just the fifth-most expensive 2B bat tonight as well.

Jorge Polanco @ Tampa Bay Rays: $4,300 DraftKings, FPPG - 7.1

The Twins shortstop has found his stroke in recent weeks, blasting five home runs in his last 12 games to go along with a .347 batting average and 13 RBI. While he was 0-for-4 last night in the series closer against the Royals, Polanco is still valued low for a player in as good form as he is.

Marcell Ozuna vs Washington Nationals: $3,800 DraftKings, FPPG - 9.3

Ozuna is a risk. He’s been blowing hot and cold almost at random over the last few weeks. He has six hitless games in his last 12, but he also has five multi-hit games and three homers. Provided he isn’t getting the night off then he is a good pick to save some money in your lineup.

Best stack option

Which lineup has the kind of opponent you can exploit tonight?

Kansas City Royals @ Artie Lewicki (DET)

Lewicki is making his major league debut tonight, and while the Royals aren’t one of the deadliest lineups in baseball, they can hold their own this year.

25 years old, Lewicki started this year at Double-A Erie Seawolves before progressing to Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens. He made five impressive starts in Toledo and finally got the call to the Majors.

We’ve already talked about Merrifield’s form today, but Eric Hosmer ($4,600) has been in good form recently as well, and while Lorenzo Cain ($4,100), Jorge Bonifacio ($3,600), and Brandon Moss ($3,600) haven’t been red hot they can still take advantage of some rookie problems for Lewicki.