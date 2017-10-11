MLB The Show 11 Oct 2017 Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for October 11, 2017 Two great playoff games happening today just means there are plenty of great players who can bring you a win tonight. Jump To Best DFS MLB pitchers for October 11, 2017 Jake Arrieta vs Washington Nationals: $7,200 DraftKings, FPPG- 15.1 Best DFS MLB hitters for October 11, 2017 Anthony Rizzo vs Washington Nationals: $5,200 DraftKings, FPPG- 9.3 Bryce Harper @ Chicago Cubs: $5,100 DraftKings, FPPG- 10.5 Greg Bird @ Cleveland Indians: $3,700 DraftKings, FPPG- 6.5 Best DFS MLB pitchers for October 11, 2017Jake Arrieta vs Washington Nationals: $7,200 DraftKings, FPPG- 15.1Best DFS MLB hitters for October 11, 2017Anthony Rizzo vs Washington Nationals: $5,200 DraftKings, FPPG- 9.3Bryce Harper @ Chicago Cubs: $5,100 DraftKings, FPPG- 10.5Greg Bird @ Cleveland Indians: $3,700 DraftKings, FPPG- 6.5