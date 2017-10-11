header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

MLB The Show

11 Oct 2017

Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for October 11, 2017

Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for October 11, 2017

Two great playoff games happening today just means there are plenty of great players who can bring you a win tonight.

Jump To
link decal

Best DFS MLB pitchers for October 11, 2017

link decal

Jake Arrieta vs Washington Nationals: $7,200 DraftKings, FPPG- 15.1

link decal

Best DFS MLB hitters for October 11, 2017

link decal

Anthony Rizzo vs Washington Nationals: $5,200 DraftKings, FPPG- 9.3

link decal

Bryce Harper @ Chicago Cubs: $5,100 DraftKings, FPPG- 10.5

link decal

Greg Bird @ Cleveland Indians: $3,700 DraftKings, FPPG- 6.5

Best DFS MLB pitchers for October 11, 2017

Jake Arrieta vs Washington Nationals: $7,200 DraftKings, FPPG- 15.1

Best DFS MLB hitters for October 11, 2017

Anthony Rizzo vs Washington Nationals: $5,200 DraftKings, FPPG- 9.3

Bryce Harper @ Chicago Cubs: $5,100 DraftKings, FPPG- 10.5

Greg Bird @ Cleveland Indians: $3,700 DraftKings, FPPG- 6.5

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy