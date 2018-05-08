Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for May 8, 2018

(Photo credit: HJ West)

14 games is an incredible pool to choose from, but that is what is on tap tonight from DraftKings, as nearly every game gets thrown into their 7:05pm contest. The result is trying to pick two starters from 28 and a whole heap of hitting options to sift through. After last night's success with Trea Turner and Zach Eflin, let's see if we can't uncover a few more gems...

Corey Kluber @ Milwaukee Brewers ($13,600)

Kluber is the ace on the mound tonight. A 2.41 ERA, a 5-1 record and a strikeout per inning are all more than enough to willingly part with that much of my budget today. The Brewers lineup is one of the worst in the Majors right now, sitting 26th in runs scored. They are 15th in homers so there is a little risk, and Kluber has been more homer-prone than usual in 2018.

Aaron Nola Vs. San Francisco Giants ($10,100)

The Giants were playing well until they ran into the Phillies last night. An 11-0 loss was a hammer-blow to their form, and now they get Aaron Nola. The Phillies ace is in terrific form this year. He has a 2.17 ERA though seven starts, and while he has only a 6.9 K/9, he is also keeping the ball in the park well and has cut his walk rate from last year. Against such a weak lineup Nola should be an automatic start.

Sean Manaea Vs. Houston Astros ($9,500)

The Astros are good, and Manaea would not normally be on the short list of names you consider against them, but this season he has been phenomenal. He has already no-hit the Red Sox, and leads the Majors in WHIP (0.66) and is fourth in ERA (1.63). He has already had a seven-inning, seven strikeout win against the Astros, so at this price he is extremely tempting.

Giancarlo Stanton Vs. Boston Red Sox ($4,900)

The start to Stanton's Yankees career hasn't been great, he is hitting just .227, but he does have seven homers, and that is what we are banking on today. In Yankee Stadium against a struggling Drew Pomeranz he should have plenty of opportunity to pepper the bleachers.

Andrelton Simmons @ Colorado Rockies ($4,400)

Simmons is just the seventh-most expensive shortstop today, and yet he is hitting .350, has three homers, nine steals, and 21 RBI. With the Angels in Coors today you should probably have someone from their lineup in yours, and since Mike Trout is a prohibitive $6,300 it should be Simmons.

﻿Kevin Pillar Vs. Seattle Mariners ($3,700)

Pillar is hitting .357 over the last seven days with five doubles. All four of his homers have come at home, and he has six steals to his name as well. All of that has given him an average of 9.3 fantasy points per game so far this season, making him far more productive than his price tag. You might catch an off day from him, especially against James Paxton, but at this price that isn't too bad, and if he goes off then he is likely to carry you to the money.