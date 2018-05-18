Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for May 18, 2018

(Photo credit: Arturo Pardavila III)

There aren't often complete, 15-game contests, but today is a very special day. Without any early starts today sees DraftKings give us a full buffet of teams to pick our lineups from. So with 30 pitchers and more hitters than you can shake a stick at, who should be in your lineup today?

Charlie Morton Vs. Cleveland Indians ($12,200)

While Max Scherzer is going today against the struggling Dodgers, the threat of rain in Washington is not insignificant, and you don't want to spend $14,000 only to take a zero.

In eight starts Morton has a 2.03 ERA and a staggering 11.5 K/9. His last outing was a 7-inning, 14 K, win over the Rangers. Basically, he is in terrific form and should be your ace for today and it isn't really close.

Jacob deGrom Vs. Arizona Diamondbacks ($9,800)

Jacob deGrom is pitching extremely well through his first eight starts this year. His 1.83 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 11.4 K/9 are all exactly what fantasy owners want to hear, and then there is the fact that the Diamondbacks are in a brutal run of form right now, especially offensively.

The Mets star hasn't given up a run in his last four starts, but the last two have been cut short due to injury problems. He is expected to be ok today, but there is some risk, which is why the price is so low.

Blake Snell @ Los Angeles Angels ($7,900)

There are a lot of interesting cheap options, like Jon Lester against the Reds or Drew Pomeranz against the Orioles, but I would be loath to go any cheaper than Snell today.

The Rays pitcher is nursing a sore hip but should be fine to pitch today. He has a 3.12 ERA and a 9.2 K/9. That's pretty nice, especially as he is controlling walks and not allowing a lot of homers. The Angels aren't an easy opponent and Snell is coming off a rough outing, but his form this season is too good to ignore.

JD Martinez Vs. Baltimore Orioles ($5,300)

I'm not getting off the JD Martinez train, and neither should you. He has four homers in the last five games, and while he left last night's game early due to a stomach illness he should be good to go today. Keep him in your lineup until he is either priced as high as Mookie Betts and Mike Trout or stops hitting bombs.

Jean Segura Vs. Detroit Tigers ($4,600)

Segura has quietly been racking up the points of late. He is hitting .333 in his last 10 games with four doubles and six steals. It is that running potential that makes him an electric fantasy option. As the fifth-most expensive shortstop today he has enough room to over-perform his slot, and that is always nice.

Justin Turner @ Washington Nationals ($3,400)

If the rain holds off in Washington then get Turner in your lineup. He has returned to the Dodgers lineup with a vengeance. He's already hit two doubles and registered five RBI, and at this price there is no excuse not to play him.