Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for June 25, 2018 (All day contest)

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)

Monday's are usually quiet for the baseball DFS player, but not today. Today sees 12 games on the schedule, with only the Red Sox, White Sox, Braves, Rockies, Astros, and Brewers off. That means we have a busy, 12-game all day contest to pick a lineup for, so who should be in your lineup today?

Mike Foltynewicz Vs. Cincinnati Reds ($11,800)

Foltynewicz is coming off a short DL stay to make this start, and that may worry you, but it really shouldn't. The young Braves righty is having a star-making season this year. He's posting career-bests in ERA (2.16), WHIP (1.14), K/9 (10.7), HR/9 (0.6), and H/9 (6.5). Every bit of potential in his arm is coming good this season in a way even the Braves front office couldn't have hoped for, and while the Reds lineup is no pushover, Folty is a massive $.5k cheaper than Justin Verlander, which is nice.

Tyler Skaggs @ Kansas City Royals ($10,700)

Much like Foltynewicz, Skaggs is having the breakout year his team had hoped for. The lefty is also posting career-bests in ERA (2.81) and K/9 (9.7) while also seeing a huge cut in WHIP, walks, and homers from last season. He comes into this game in terrific form, having allowed just one earned run in 20 innings this month. He's also going against the worst lineup in baseball. The Royals are dead-last in runs scored and are slashing 21st/27th/29th. That's a nice matchup whoever you are.

Felix Hernandez @ Baltimore Orioles ($7,000)

Felix is no longer a king, but of late he has turned things around. He registered 17.1 points last time out against the Yankees, and 21 points in his start prior to that against the Red Sox. Yes, he has a 5.14 ERA and 1.37 WHIP, but he is also incredibly cheap and going against the poor Orioles lineup. If you want to save money with your second starter, then Felix is a very nice choice today.

Paul Goldschmidt @ Miami Marlins ($5,300)

Ride the hot streak! Goldschmidt is on a six game hitting streak that includes three homers, he's had three 20+ point games in his last 10 and is once again playing like an MVP. Put him in your lineup every day until he cools off.

Cody Bellinger Vs. Chicago Cubs ($4,300)

Speaking of hot players, Cody Bellinger is starting to find his rhythm again. He has three homers in his last three games, all of which have scored 15 points or more, but he also has two other 10+ point games in his last 10. This is an in-form power hitter that is priced like a guy that hits singles. Don't be afraid to get him in your team today.﻿

JaCoby Jones Vs. Oakland Athletics ($3,300)

Every lineup needs a cheap hitter in good form, and that is Jones. The Tigers outfielder is hitting .323 in the last two weeks with a homer and two steals. Check that he is starting today, but if he is get him in your lineup.