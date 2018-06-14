Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for June 14, 2018

(Photo credit: Arturo Pardavila III)

Thursday sees a return to traveling for several teams and leaves us with just a nine-game, all day, contest to really sink our teeth into. Thankfully, we have five of the top six run scoring lineups in action today, which means there will be plenty of points on offer. So, who should be in your lineups today? Let’s start with the pitchers.

Justin Verlander @ Oakland Athletics ($13,100)

There aren’t many high-end pitching options today, which makes Verlander as close to a “must play” as possible. The Astros ace has been in electric form all season. He leads the Majors in ERA (1.45), WHIP (0.76), and is sixth in K/9 (10.9).

He comes into today on the back of his worst start since April, but even then he allowed just eight hitters to reach first base, three runs total, and struck out nine in six innings while picking up the win. He is just too good to pass up when the other leading pitchers are Blake Snell and Mike Clevinger.

Lance Lynn @ Detroit Tigers ($6,900)

Lynn had a rough start to the season, and his bloated 5.08 ERA still bears the scars of it, but he has slashed it by nearly a run in his last two starts, and it has been nearly a month since he allowed more than two runs in a start.

While his walk rate is still erratic, his 9.0 K/9 and ability to get into the sixth inning and beyond should keep the points tally ticking over. He has already faced the Tigers once before and went 6.2 scoreless innings while picking up a win. His last four starts have been in the 18-22 point range, which is good for this price tag.

Anibal Sanchez Vs. San Diego Padres ($5,500)

If you want to go super cheap then Anibal Sanchez is your best option. The veteran righty is averaging just five innings a start and has a 7.7 K/9. He is walking a bit much and has a rather fortunate .217 BABIP in his starts, but at the same time he against a soft Padres lineup and does have a 2.63 ERA as a starter this year. It is a risk, but if it comes off it could pay off big time.

Freddie Freeman Vs. San Diego Padres ($5,400)

If you are looking for an elite bat today, Freddie Freeman isn’t a bad choice. 15 hits in his last 10 games, including five homers, is just the form you want if you are paying over $5k for a hitter. The Braves first baseman has been electric all year and is carrying a 1.025 OPS as well, which is the highest in the National League

Andrew McCutchen @ Miami Marlins ($4,300)

After another homer and a double last night I see no reason to jump ship on Andrew McCutchen. The former MVP is crushing at the plate right now and his price tag is well short of his production. Keep him in your lineups until he cools off.

Daniel Descalso Vs. New York Mets ($3,700)

Speaking of cheap players that are producing… Daniel Descalso has 11 hits in his last 10 games, five of which are extra-base hits to go along with 14 RBI and eight runs. That’s an 11.2 point average for someone you can have as the 12th priciest second or third baseman. Not bad at all.