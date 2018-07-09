Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for July 9, 2018 (all day contest)

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)

It is a rare busy Monday in baseball. While there are 13 games on the slate, thanks to double headers there biggest contest of the day features 11 games. You get the first Yankees-Orioles and Phillies-Mets performance, but not the second. With that in mind, who should be in your lineup for the all day contest today?

Zach Eflin @ New York Mets ($9,900)

There are some big names pitching today, but none are in great form. Gerrit Cole is falling off, Clayton Kershaw is far from his usual self, and Mike Clevinger is on a cold streak. That leaves Zach Eflin as a very strong option today. The Mets lineup ranks 28th in runs scored so far this year, while four of Eflin's last five starts have hit 22 points or more. He has 32 strikeouts in 30 innings over those starts while picking up the W in his last six.

CC Sabathia @ Baltimore Orioles ($8,300)

Speaking of playing against bad lineups. Sabathia gets to go against the Orioles tonight. Baltimore rank 29th in runs scored, and 30th in batting average and on-base. Sabathia rarely goes deep into games these days, and his strikeouts have dropped off too, but he's still able to control lineups and has great run support. He has three 20+ point starts in his last six games, and this is a great opportunity for more.

Andrew Suarez Vs. Chicago Cubs ($8,000)

Suarez is a relative unknown. The San Francisco rookie has made 14 starts this year, and put together a 3.92 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP, and an 8.3 K/9. That last one isn't great, but his recent form has been strong enough that this is a shrewd selection given today's options.﻿ He has an ERA of just 1.80 in his last four games, as well as 22 strikeouts in 25 innings. He is playing well, and he is pitching much better at home than he does on the road.

Giancarlo Stanton @ Baltimore Orioles ($5,200)

Stanton isn't in the finest of form, but he has a great matchup today. The Orioles are sending Jimmy Yacabonis to the mound tonight to start, with his 8.53 ERA and 2.37 WHIP. The young righty is making just his second start in the Majors and his 18th today appearance for the Orioles. Staton had a hot June and has carried that over into July.

Mike Moustakas @ Minnesota Twins ($4,300)

The Royals are not playing well, but Moustakas is doing what he can. The third baseman has nine hits, including three homers, in his last 10 games, as well as his third steal on the year. He is averaging 8.5 points per game in his last 10 games, which is an uptick on his annual average.

Addison Russell @ San Francisco Giants ($3,900)

The Cubs shortstop has been playing well of late. He has two homers, 14 RBI, and 11 hits in his last 10 games, giving him an average of 10.6 points per game in that time span. That is a huge increase of his 6.6 for the season. With that form and that price you almost have to have Russell in your lineup today.