Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for July 14, 2018 (2:10pm ET contest)

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)

There are several good contests to play on DraftKings today, including this seven-game early contest that features the Astros, Nationals, Phillies, Braves, and Diamondbacks. So, who should be in your DFS lineup today?

Gerrit Cole Vs. Detroit Tigers ($12,000)

Cole is the most expensive pitcher in this contest, but is refreshingly well priced given his recent regression. He comes off the bereavement list to make this start on normal rest after his first double-digit strikeout performance since the start of May. That plus the relative discount in his price makes Cole a very nice ace for your lineup today.

Jose Berrios Vs. Tampa Bay Rays ($10,900)

If Cole is a little to expensive for your taste, then using Jose Berrios as your ace is a very nice play today. The Twins righty bounced back from a rough stretch with a seven-inning, eight-strikeout, win against the Kansas City Royals. That 29.6-point performance marked his fifth performance of 23+ points in his last 10 games. While not every game has been great, issues have only ever come against quality opponents, and that is not what the Rays are.

Zack Wheeler Vs. Washington Nationals ($7,100)

There are slim pickings today when it comes to cheap starters, making Zack Wheeler a rather appealing option. He comes into today with an average of 19.3 points in his last five starts, which includes games against the Diamondbacks, Pirates, and Blue Jays. Facing the Nationals is never an easy task, but Wheeler is in good form and offers an opportunity for value on a day when it looks hard to come by.

Alex Bregman Vs. Detroit Tigers ($5,000)

Bregman has been one of the hottest bats in baseball over the last few weeks, and to be priced at only $5k is remarkable. He hit his 20th homer of the year last night, has 14 hits, 11 runs, 10 RBI, and four homers in his last 10 games. That is the kind of hitter you would expect to pay $5,500 for. Take the discount tonight and play Bregman.

Whit Merrifield @ Chicago White Sox ($4,300)

Merrifield is in fine form right now. While there is little power from the second base/outfielder, he has 17 hits in his last 10 games, giving him a strong 11.2-point average. At this price production like that is hard to find, and while he only has five homers on the year he has 29 doubles, meaning there are big single-game scores to be had with Merrifield too.

Robbie Grossman Vs. Tampa Bay Rays ($3,700)

Grossman has been playing well of late. He's got 12 hits, including four doubles and a homer, in his last 10 games. That doesn't sound like a lot, but when you dip into the sub-$4k range finding anyone in-form at the plate is tough. He is coming off a big three-hit day last night which was his second double-digit points game in a row. A third could push your lineup into the money.