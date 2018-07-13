Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for July 13, 2018 (All day contest)

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)

Here it is, the full 15-game contest! The biggest and best opportunity to separate yourself from the pack and push your lineup into the profit. With 30 starters and a whole plethora of hitters to pick from the number of lineups you could create are almost endless. So, who should you be picking today?

Walker Buehler Vs. Los Angeles Angels ($9,500)

Buehler returns to the rotation after a month, and a dreadful relieve appearance, away. He is also coming off the DL after a rib injury, but he should be good to go today.

The rookie has a 2.63 ERA has a starter this year, together with 9.6 K/9 and 0.95 WHIP. He has been good all year, with only two shaky starts. In his nine for the year he averages 19.9 points, which is really nice for this price.

Jake Arrieta @ Miami Marlins ($8,900)

Any time you can pitch against a terrible lineup in a pitcher-friendly ball park you should get DFS consideration. This is strictly a matchup play though. Arrieta's 3.47 ERA and 1.25 WHIP aren't awful, but they are hardly stellar indicators. However, what really caps his value is a minute 6.5 K/9. He's not going to plow through the weak Marlins lineup like a Chris Sale or Justin Verlander, but then he isn't priced as such. Five K's and six shutout innings is the dream here. He does that and he'll be an extremely profitable selection.

Anibal Sanchez Vs. Arizona ﻿Diamondbacks ($7,800)

The top end of pitching is wanting today, and so is the bottom. Anibal Sanchez is about as low as I would be willing to go today. The Braves righty has been surprisingly good this year with a 2.72 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 8.4 K/9. He is walking hitters a little more often than is ideal, but he is putting up strong work against solid lineups, with his last start being a 6.2-inning, eight strikeout, one-run win against the Brewers that registered 30.6 points for DFS players. That is an outlier, but he is capable of breaking 20 points, and at this price that is great.

Xander Bogaerts Vs. Toronto Blue Jays ($5,100)

While Mookie Betts and JD Martinez are super-expensive, the best way to get in on the Red Sox hot streak is shortstop Xander Bogaerts. In his last 10 games he has 11 hits, including two doubles, two triples, and two homers, along with 13 RBI. The whole lineup is redhot right now, lifting the odds for runs scored and RBI here. Keep putting BoSox in your lineup!

Whit Merrifield @ Chicago White Sox ($4,000)

The Royals lineup is a desert of despair this season, but Whit Merrifield has turned into an oasis of late. Eligible at second and outfield, Merrifield has a massive 16 hits and six doubles in his last 10 games. He only has five RBI and seven runs thanks to the awfulness of the surrounding hitters, but with James Shields on the mound against them today there is a chance the Royals put up some runs, and Merrifield will be right in the middle of that.﻿

Kolten Wong Vs. Cincinnati Reds ($3,300)

The Cardinals second baseman is hitting well of late, picking up 12 hits in his last 10 games for a .400 batting average, as well as hitting three doubles, a triple, and a homer. He's averaging 8.8 points per game in that span which is really nice for this price tag. He does have four goose eggs in that run, but he also has four games over 10 points, including a 29-pointer, and that can win you a contest.