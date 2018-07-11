Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for July 11, 2018 (All day contest)

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)

All day contests are the best. 30 starters to choose from, more hitters than you can shake a stick at, what more could you want? With little weather to worry about and some great pitchers on the mound there is a lot of profit to be had today. Who should be in your lineup?

Jacob deGrom Vs. Philadelphia Phillies ($12,000)

Chris Sale is today's ace, but he is a full $1,000 more expensive than deGrom, and that is not to be sniffed at when your budget is just $50k. Jacob deGrom has been electric all year, with a 1.80 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in his 18 starts. He had a rough time in the end of June, allowing six runs in two starts against the Dodgers and Marlins, but he bounced back last time out with a big eight-inning, one run game against the Rays. Another big tick in the favor of deGrom is that the Phillies are fourth in the league in strikeouts.

Kenta Maeda @ San Diego Padres ($9,300)

A nice middle tier option today is Kenta Maeda. The Dodgers veteran righty has been pitching well of late, with at nine strikeouts in each of his last three games at the cost of just three total earned runs and an average points haul of 28.9. He heads to face the Padres today, who are one of the worst lineups at home this year. They are 22nd in runs and 26th in slugging. That is a really nice matchup.

Tyler Mahle @ Cleveland Indians ($6,800)

The young righty has made a massive 18 starts this year and has been very solid for the Reds. He's posting a 3.66 ERA, though his 1.39 WHIP is bloated due to a high walk rate. What we like though, is his 8.9 K/9. That high strike rate is fueling strong fantasy totals. He struck out 12 Brewers a start ago, and has allowed just two runs in his last two starts. He is a risk, but his low price really helps with that risk taking.

Nolan Arenado Vs. Arizona Diamondbacks ($5,600)

Arenado is rarely affordable when playing at home, but today he is. The Rockies third baseman is hitting .370 with 14 homers in Coors Field, that's an average of 11.9 points per game. Pair that with a 10.6 point average over his last 10 and you have a star that is oddly affordable. You should use him.

Jesus Aguilar @ Miami Marlins ($4,700)

The Brewers first baseman is in full power mode right now. He has four homers in his last 10 games, including three in his last three. He's averaging 10 points per game in those 10 games, which isn't amazing, but when the bombs start flying the points start rolling in.

Harrison Bader @ Chicago White Sox ($3,700)

Bader is in terrific form right now. The Cardinals outfielder is averaging 14.3 points per game over his last four thanks to two doubles, a homer, six hits and five runs. You'll have to check that he is starting today, but if he is he should be in your lineup.