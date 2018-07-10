Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for July 10, 2018 (All day contest)

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)

When 15-game contests come around it is tough to say no to. 30 starters and too many hitters to count, there are so many options that anyone could find their way into the money on days like today. So who should you try and fit into your lineup for this massive contest today?

Trevor Bauer Vs. Cincinnati Reds ($13,600)

The most expensive pitcher today is Trevor Bauer. That may come as a surprise today since Justin Verlander is pitching, but it really shouldn't. The Indians star is finally delivering on the promise he showed in Arizona, as he comes into today with a 2.45 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP, and a stellar 11.6 K/9.

While Verlander is $300 cheaper, it is Bauer's unwaveringly great form that makes him the clear choice today. He has five double-digit strikeout starts in his last eight, which has helped him post an average of 30.4 points per game in his last 10, six points more than Verlander.

Garrett Richards Vs. Seattle Mariners ($8,400)

The Angels righty is having a solid year as he finally has some time in the rotation after a string of injuries. He has a 3.42 ERA and 1.26 WHIP on the year, and has a very fantasy-friendly 10.5 K/9. The Mariners lineup is no pushover, especially for someone with a 4.0 BB/9, but Richards comes into today with 26 K's in his last 19.2 innings (four starts) and a 2.75 ERA in that span too. His last game was against these Mariners and he picked up eight K's while allowing two homers for 25 points. The same again would be very nice.

Aaron Slegers Vs. Kansas City Royals ($7,300)

The Twins rookie has made just one start this year, and only four in the Majors, but a good matchup and a low price tag is always tempting. Against an equally inept opponent (Baltimore) last time out Slegers went six innings allowing just one run on a solo homer and three hits. He only registered two strikeouts, but it was enough for 16.5 points. That is a nice total for this price range, and given he already has 5.1 strong innings against these Royals in a relief appearance there is a good chance of repetition today.

Andrew Benintendi Vs. Texas Rangers ($5,300)

The Red Sox are rolling right now, and I don't expect that to end any time soon. Benintendi has 14 hits in his last 10 games and is sandwiched between Mookie Betts and JD Martinez in the lineup, giving him terrific opportunities for RBIs and to cross home himself. He's averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games and is a full $500 cheaper than Martinez too.

Nick Ahmed @ Colorado Rockies ($4,300)

Ahmed has 12 hits in his last 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, and a homer. That form bodes well going into Coors Field where the ball flies. While his elite teammates like Paul Goldschmidt and AJ Pollock are far too expensive, playing someone like Ahmed is a nice option given both his form and the park effect.

Nick Williams @ New York Mets ($3,600)

Finding cheap players in good form is the key to winning in DFS, and one of those rare players is Nick Williams. The Phillies outfielder has 10 hits and two homers in his last 10 games, he's also starting to pick up walks which is nice. Williams is averaging a very nice 8.3 points per game in this span, which is more than enough to make him a valuable option today.