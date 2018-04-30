MLB April awards and accolades

(Photo Credit: Keith Allison)

It’s hard to believe we’ve already witnessed one month of baseball. From a record-breaking 28 game postponements to open the season to two brawls in one day on separate fields, the first month of the season had its fair share of ups, downs, and surprises.

As the month of May approaches, it’s worth recognizing the game’s best players and moments along with the most disappointing moments of the season. We’ll give out our monthly MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year players along with teams that surprised and disappointed us this month, along with other big moments around the league.