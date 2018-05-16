header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

MLB The Show

16 May 2018

10 MLB players that need to hang up the cleats

10 MLB players that need to hang up the cleats

It’s time these ten players move on from the game.

Jump To

(Photo Credit: REUTERS/RICHARD MACKSON)

Baseball is an ongoing cycle. Every year, there are rookie players that take the stage, everyday regulars that perform to expectations or underachieve, and players that decline due to either age or injury. For players on that decline, it’s only a matter of time before their respective teams make a corresponding move because of their problems on the mound or at the plate.

Every year, we say greats and fan favorites hang up the cleats whether it’s because it’s their time to retire or because they realize that they won’t get a starting job on any squad. It’s sad having to say goodbye to players in any sport but it’s for the better. In this case, these ten select players need to call it quits before next season ends if not sooner.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy