Sonic Superstars: Everything you need to know

Unveiled at Summer Game Fest 2023, Sonic Superstars is the highly anticipated 2D Sonic game widely hailed as the spiritual successor to Sonic Mania. In recent years, the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has seen a surge of new content, spanning movies, video games, and even an animated series. Now, gear up for an innovative side-scrolling platformer!

Though Sonic Superstars boasts a 3D art style, the game's visuals are reminiscent of the 2.5D Sonic Forces and Sonic Generations. It appears that Sonic Superstars is a return to Sonic's roots (with a modern twist) and is sure to delight both long-time fans and newcomers to the franchise.

Table of contents Sonic Superstars release date Sonic Superstars platforms Can I pre-order Sonic Superstars? Sonic Superstars gameplay

Sonic Superstars promises a fresh spin on the classic 2D high-speed action platforming Sonic is known for. Players will have the opportunity to step into the shoes of Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose, with access to all-new Emerald powers that enable dynamic movement and attack strategies. Here's everything you need to know about Sonic Superstars!

Sonic Superstars release date

Confirmed by Sega, Sonic Superstars is scheduled for release on 17 October 2023.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Sega

Sonic Superstars platforms

Both digital and physical copies will be available for Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Also, Sonic Superstars will be playable on PC through Steam and Epic Games.

Switch gamers rejoice! In an interview with the Japanese outlet Denfaminicogamer, Sonic Superstars development producer and character designer Naoto Oshima assured Switch users of a smooth 60 FPS experience, emphasising that this level of performance will be maintained "even on the Nintendo Switch".

Can I pre-order Sonic Superstars?

Yes, pre-orders for Sonic Superstars are now open on all platforms:

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Sega

There are currently two versions available for purchase:

Digital Standard (Base Game) - £54.99

Digital Deluxe - £59.99

The Digital Deluxe edition includes:

Base Game

LEGO® Fun Pack

Digital Artbook & Mini Original Soundtrack

Extra Content Pack: Sonic Rabbit Skin, Mecha Sonic Skin for Battle Mode, Bonus Main Menu Wallpapers

Additionally, pre-ordering will grant you an exclusive LEGO Eggman In-Game Character Skin.

On top of that, subscribe to the Sonic Superstars newsletter by 31 January 2024 and earn a classic, redefined Amy Rose skin!

Simply provide your details, and a code will be sent directly to your inbox, along with instructions on how to download the in-game content after the game's release in October 2023.

Sonic Superstars gameplay

According to the Sonic Superstars game’s description, the game will take players on an “adventure through the mystical Northstar Islands in this all-new take on classic 2D Sonic high-speed action platforming. Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose and harness all-new Emerald powers to move and attack in dynamic new ways.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Sega

Players will also get the chance to "navigate gorgeous, never-before-seen environments solo or with up to 3 other players and stop Dr. Eggman, Fang, and a mysterious new adversary from converting the islands’ giant animals into Badniks before it’s too late!”

There's also a multiplayer component, allowing up to four players to team up and tackle stages. It offers both local co-op for those who prefer teaming up in person, or online play for those who want to face off against other players in Free-for-all Battle Mode.

That’s everything we know about Sonic Superstars so far! Stay tuned as we update this article once more information is released.