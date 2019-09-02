header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

More

02 Sep 2019

Pokemon Sword and Shield: What Do Players NOT Want To See?

Pokemon Sword and Shield: What Do Players NOT Want To See?

Nintendo's newest title would be perfect if these additions were left out of the game.

Jump To
link decal

﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Fire-Fighting Final Evolution

link decal

﻿Limited Motion Control 

link decal

Don't Emphasize the Gigantaxmaxing Heavily

﻿﻿﻿Fire-Fighting Final Evolution

﻿Limited Motion Control 

Don't Emphasize the Gigantaxmaxing Heavily

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy