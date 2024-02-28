Out Of The Park Baseball 25 is ready to take the franchise to new heights.

Many anticipated sports video games are releasing in 2024 and Out Of The Park Baseball 25 is one of them. The game allows players to take control of an MLB team, and become a baseball general manager, running their franchise how they see fit.

This year's edition marks the 25th anniversary of the historic baseball simulation game, and OOTP 25 aims to deliver the best gaming experience ever.

To do that, Out Of The Park Baseball 25 introduces new gameplay features and a brand-new partnership. Furthermore, the game still has plenty of surprises which will be revealed soon.

Without further ado, let's find out everything about Out Of The Park Baseball 25.

Out Of The Park Baseball 25 releases on Saturday, 15 March, and is available for PC and MAC. However, if you pre-order the game from their official website you will receive a three-day early access, meaning you can start playing from 12 March.

Exciting new features

Out Of The Park Baseball 25 is introducing some exciting new features, that make the game more enjoyable and immersive.

The title will have a new feature called Player Development Lab, which allows players to develop their prospects in the way they think is best. You can choose to work on a player hitting, pitching, base running, stamina and even create a new pitch.

This gives users more control over their players and allows them to shape them exactly as they want, or as is best for their squad's needs.

Tournament Sandbox is also a feature that is making its debut in Out Of The Park Baseball 25 and is one the community has been requesting for quite some time.

With this new feature, players can create their own rosters for the Perfect Team Tournaments. This provides players with even more customization power.

As usual, Out Of The Park Baseball 25 will bring the updated MLB roster, with the roster being updated throughout the whole season, which makes the game even more realistic and immersive.

A perfect partnership

As mentioned above, Out Of The Park Baseball 25 has a brand-new official partnership. This partnership is with the Baseball Hall of Fame and will allow users to explore the player's Hall of Fame Plaques, find unique artefacts, and much more.

It's a partnership made in even, and can without a doubt help Out Of The Park Baseball 25 reach new heights.

Out Of The Park Baseball 25 editions

Out Of The Park Baseball 25 only has one edition. If you buy it on Steam or in the Epic Games Store it costs $49.99 right now, and brings the base game.

However, if you pre-order the game on the Out Of The Park Baseball 25 official website now, not only do you get a 30% discount, with the game costing only $34.99, but you also receive three-day early access to the game, starting your adventure on 12 March.

If you buy the title during its launch week, you will get a Gold Pack, Diamond Pack and a special 25th Anniversary Pack for the Perfect Team mode.

Furthermore, the game will be on a 30% discount on Steam and the Epic Games Store in its first week.

