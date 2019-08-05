Why Ninja's move to Mixer is a win for everyone

Photo Credit: (Ryan Hadji)

Twitch has become synonymous with the bright personality known as Ninja in 2019, but their homegrown star has decided to leave for a big payday with Microsoft created Mixer. As of writing, Ninja hit 500,000 subscribers on the new platform and generated over 3.8 million views after one weekend of streaming at Lollapalooza.

READ MORE: Ninja: the legendary son of Halo