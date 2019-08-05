header decal
05 Aug 2019

Why Ninja's move to Mixer is a win for everyone

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins the bonafide star of Twitch has decided to leave his home platform for Mixer.

Photo Credit: (Ryan Hadji) 

Twitch has become synonymous with the bright personality known as Ninja in 2019, but their homegrown star has decided to leave for a big payday with Microsoft created Mixer. As of writing, Ninja hit 500,000 subscribers on the new platform and generated over 3.8 million views after one weekend of streaming at Lollapalooza. 

