The NHL 26 early access has just begun, and players can finally pick up the stick, enter the ice, and try the new and highly anticipated franchise installment. But before doing that, having a good understanding of all the game's controls is very important, as it gives the basics of how to play the game.
Mastering the NHL 26 controls will take time and a lot of practice, but it's also something fundamental to do for players who are extremely competitive and want to be as good as possible in the game.
In this guide, we will teach you everything you need to know about the NHL 26 controls, helping you take your first steps on the ice or take your game to a whole new level.
NHL 26 Controls
There are three types of control schemes in NHL 26: Total Control, Skill Stick, and Hybrid. They all differ from each other in a few ways, and depending on how familiar you are with the EA NHL franchise, the best one for you will vary.
Total Control is the most basic and easiest control scheme to pick up in NHL 26. The main difference from the other two control types is that skill moves can be performed by the simple click of a button, as can defensive moves. This makes it the perfect control option for new players.
Skill Stick is the perfect control scheme for veteran players of the EA NHL franchise. While skills are harder to perform, there is a bigger variety of skill moves players can do, benefiting those who take time to master them in a significant way. The same applies to defense moves, as while they are harder to execute, you have more control over them and more options to choose from.
As the name indicates, the Hybrid control scheme brings the best of the Total Control and Skill Stick worlds, making it a fantastic option for players who want a mix of easy face button options and access to the variety of other moves you can only perform with a button combination.
Inside each control scheme in NHL 26, we have offense, defense, goalie, and fighting controls, with the first three being the most important ones, as they have a higher impact on the outcome of the game, and are the ones you will utilize the most.
Offense Controls
To put the puck in the net at a consistent rate, you need to master these controls. They will teach you how to perform every single shot possible in NHL 26, how to move the puck around, and execute skill moves, giving you all the tools to be successful on offense.
Total Control
Command
Xbox Series X|S Controls
PS5 Controls
Vision Control
LT
L2
Deke/Deke Modifier
Hold LB
Hold L1
Forecheck
D-Pad Up
D-Pad Up
Breakout
D-Pad Down
D-Pad Down
Off. Line Change
D-Pad Right
D-Pad Right
Def. Line Change
D-Pad Left
D-Pad Left
Skate
Left Stick
Left Stick
Protect Puck
LS + RS
LS + RS
Pass
Press RT
Press R2
Icon Passing
Hold RT
Hold R2
Skill Stick
Command
Xbox Series X|S Controls
PS5 Controls
Vision Control
LT
L2
Deke/Deke Modifier
Hold LB
Hold L1
Forecheck
D-Pad Up
D-Pad Up
Breakout
D-Pad Down
D-Pad Down
Off. Line Change
A
X
Def. Line Change
B
O
Skate
Left Stick
Left Stick
Protect Puck
LS + RS
LS + RS
Pass
Press RT
Press R2
Icon Passing
Hold RT
Hold R2
Hybrid
Defense Controls
While offense wins games, defense wins championships, or at least it gives you a good chance at it. If you want to dominate on Ultimate Team or lift the Stanley Cup on franchise mode, you need to know how to close down the goal, regain possession of the puck, and plant players into the barricades.
Total Control
Command
Xbox Series X|S Controls
PS5 Controls
Vision Control
LT
L2
Block Shot
LB
L1
Skate
LS
LS
Hustle
LS while going straight
LS while going straight
Protect Puck
LS + RS
LS + RS
Forecheck
D-Pad Up
D-Pad Up
Breakout
D-Pad Down
D-Pad Down
Off Line Change
D-Pad Right
D-Pad Right
Def Line Change
D-Pad Left
D-Pad Left
Switch Player
RT
R2
Skill Stick
Command
Xbox Series X|S Controls
PS5 Controls
Vision Control
LT
L2
Block Shot
LB
L1
Skate
LS
LS
Hustle
LS while going straight
LS while going straight
Protect Puck
LS + RS
LS + RS
Forecheck
D-Pad Up
D-Pad Up
Breakout
D-Pad Down
D-Pad Down
Switch Player
RT
R2
Poke Check
RB
R1
Def Line Change
X
◻
Hybrid
Command
Xbox Series X|S Controls
PS5 Controls
Vision Control
LT
L2
Block Shot
LB
L1
Skate
LS
LS
Hustle
LS while going straight
LS while going straight
Coaching Adjustments
D-Pad
D-Pad
Switch Player
RT
R2
Poke Check
RB
R1
Stick Left
A
X
Board Pin
Y hold
△ hold
Body Check
B
O
Goalie Controls
Goalie controls go hand in hand with defense, as knowing how to move your goalie makes it extremely harder for opponents to score. Mastering goalie controls will prevent many goals and secure you a lot of wins.
Command
Xbox Series X|S Controls
PS5 Controls
Instinct
Hold LT
Hold L2
Challenge
LB
L1
Manual Goal Post
Press LB hold
Press L1 hold
Skate
LS
LS
Forecheck
D-Pad Up
D-Pad Up
Breakout
D-Pad Down
D-Pad Down
Off Line Change
D-Pad Right
D-Pad Right
Def Line Change
D-Pad Left
D-Pad Left
Butterfly
Hold RT
Hold R2
Desperation Dives
RB hold / X hold
R1 hold / ◻ hold
Skill Stick
Command
Xbox Series X|S Controls
PS5 Controls
Instinct
Hold LT
Hold L2
Challenge
LB
L1
Manual Goal Post
Press LB hold
Press L1 hold
Skate
LS
LS
Forecheck
D-Pad Up
D-Pad Up
Breakout
D-Pad Down
D-Pad Down
Off Line Change
D-Pad Right
D-Pad Right
Def Line Change
D-Pad Left
D-Pad Left
Butterfly
Hold RT
Hold R2
Desperation Dives
RB hold / X hold
R1 hold / ◻ hold
Hybrid
Command
Xbox Series X|S Controls
PS5 Controls
Instinct
Hold LT
Hold L2
Challenge
LB
L1
Manual Goal Post
Press LB hold
Press L1 hold
Skate
LS
LS
Forecheck
D-Pad Up
D-Pad Up
Breakout
D-Pad Down
D-Pad Down
Off Line Change
D-Pad Right
D-Pad Right
Def Line Change
D-Pad Left
D-Pad Left
Butterfly
Hold RT
Hold R2
Desperation Dives
RB hold / X hold
R1 hold / ◻ hold
Fighting Controls
Ice hockey is a physical game, and you need to be ready to throw a punch or two.
Command
Xbox Series X|S Controls
PS5 Controls
Initiate/Accept Fight
Double Tap Y
Double Tap △
Fake Grab
Press LT
Press L2
Uppercut
Move Right Stick down
Move Right Stick down
Pull
Move Left Stick down
Move Left Stick down
Dodge
Press RT
Press R2
Grab
Hold LT
Hold L2
Overhand Punch
Move Right Stick up
Move Right Stick up
Push
Move Left Stick up
Move Left Stick up
Block/Lean Back
Hold RT
Hold R2
This is everything you need to know about the NHL 26 controls. Remember, practice makes perfect, so enter the ice and start honing your NHL 26 skills.
