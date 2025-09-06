The NHL 26 early access has just begun, and players can finally pick up the stick, enter the ice, and try the new and highly anticipated franchise installment. But before doing that, having a good understanding of all the game's controls is very important, as it gives the basics of how to play the game.

Mastering the NHL 26 controls will take time and a lot of practice, but it's also something fundamental to do for players who are extremely competitive and want to be as good as possible in the game.

In this guide, we will teach you everything you need to know about the NHL 26 controls, helping you take your first steps on the ice or take your game to a whole new level.

NHL 26 Controls

Credit: EA Sports

There are three types of control schemes in NHL 26: Total Control, Skill Stick, and Hybrid. They all differ from each other in a few ways, and depending on how familiar you are with the EA NHL franchise, the best one for you will vary.

Total Control is the most basic and easiest control scheme to pick up in NHL 26. The main difference from the other two control types is that skill moves can be performed by the simple click of a button, as can defensive moves. This makes it the perfect control option for new players.

Skill Stick is the perfect control scheme for veteran players of the EA NHL franchise. While skills are harder to perform, there is a bigger variety of skill moves players can do, benefiting those who take time to master them in a significant way. The same applies to defense moves, as while they are harder to execute, you have more control over them and more options to choose from.

As the name indicates, the Hybrid control scheme brings the best of the Total Control and Skill Stick worlds, making it a fantastic option for players who want a mix of easy face button options and access to the variety of other moves you can only perform with a button combination.

Inside each control scheme in NHL 26, we have offense, defense, goalie, and fighting controls, with the first three being the most important ones, as they have a higher impact on the outcome of the game, and are the ones you will utilize the most.

Offense Controls

To put the puck in the net at a consistent rate, you need to master these controls. They will teach you how to perform every single shot possible in NHL 26, how to move the puck around, and execute skill moves, giving you all the tools to be successful on offense.

Total Control

Command Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Vision Control LT L2 Deke/Deke Modifier Hold LB Hold L1 Forecheck D-Pad Up D-Pad Up Breakout D-Pad Down D-Pad Down Off. Line Change D-Pad Right D-Pad Right Def. Line Change D-Pad Left D-Pad Left Skate Left Stick Left Stick Protect Puck LS + RS LS + RS Pass Press RT Press R2 Icon Passing Hold RT Hold R2 Showing 1-10 of 34 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 4 « First

Skill Stick

Command Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Vision Control LT L2 Deke/Deke Modifier Hold LB Hold L1 Forecheck D-Pad Up D-Pad Up Breakout D-Pad Down D-Pad Down Off. Line Change A X Def. Line Change B O Skate Left Stick Left Stick Protect Puck LS + RS LS + RS Pass Press RT Press R2 Icon Passing Hold RT Hold R2 Showing 1-10 of 30 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 « First

Hybrid

Command Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Vision Control LT L2 Deke/Deke Modifier Hold LB Hold L1 Forecheck D-Pad Up D-Pad Up Skate Left Stick Left Stick Hustle LS LS Protect Puck LS LS Coaching Adjustments D-Pad D-Pad Saucer Pass RB R1 Wrist Shot X ◻ Reverse Hit Y △ Showing 1-10 of 31 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 4 « First

Defense Controls

While offense wins games, defense wins championships, or at least it gives you a good chance at it. If you want to dominate on Ultimate Team or lift the Stanley Cup on franchise mode, you need to know how to close down the goal, regain possession of the puck, and plant players into the barricades.

Total Control

Command Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Vision Control LT L2 Block Shot LB L1 Skate LS LS Hustle LS while going straight LS while going straight Protect Puck LS + RS LS + RS Forecheck D-Pad Up D-Pad Up Breakout D-Pad Down D-Pad Down Off Line Change D-Pad Right D-Pad Right Def Line Change D-Pad Left D-Pad Left Switch Player RT R2 Showing 1-10 of 30 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 « First

Skill Stick

Command Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Vision Control LT L2 Block Shot LB L1 Skate LS LS Hustle LS while going straight LS while going straight Protect Puck LS + RS LS + RS Forecheck D-Pad Up D-Pad Up Breakout D-Pad Down D-Pad Down Switch Player RT R2 Poke Check RB R1 Def Line Change X ◻ Showing 1-10 of 28 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 « First

Hybrid

Command Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Vision Control LT L2 Block Shot LB L1 Skate LS LS Hustle LS while going straight LS while going straight Coaching Adjustments D-Pad D-Pad Switch Player RT R2 Poke Check RB R1 Stick Left A X Board Pin Y hold △ hold Body Check B O Showing 1-10 of 29 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 « First

Goalie Controls

Credit: EA Sports

Goalie controls go hand in hand with defense, as knowing how to move your goalie makes it extremely harder for opponents to score. Mastering goalie controls will prevent many goals and secure you a lot of wins.

Command Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Instinct Hold LT Hold L2 Challenge LB L1 Manual Goal Post Press LB hold Press L1 hold Skate LS LS Forecheck D-Pad Up D-Pad Up Breakout D-Pad Down D-Pad Down Off Line Change D-Pad Right D-Pad Right Def Line Change D-Pad Left D-Pad Left Butterfly Hold RT Hold R2 Desperation Dives RB hold / X hold R1 hold / ◻ hold Showing 1-10 of 30 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 « First

Skill Stick

Command Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Instinct Hold LT Hold L2 Challenge LB L1 Manual Goal Post Press LB hold Press L1 hold Skate LS LS Forecheck D-Pad Up D-Pad Up Breakout D-Pad Down D-Pad Down Off Line Change D-Pad Right D-Pad Right Def Line Change D-Pad Left D-Pad Left Butterfly Hold RT Hold R2 Desperation Dives RB hold / X hold R1 hold / ◻ hold Showing 1-10 of 28 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 « First

Hybrid

Command Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Instinct Hold LT Hold L2 Challenge LB L1 Manual Goal Post Press LB hold Press L1 hold Skate LS LS Forecheck D-Pad Up D-Pad Up Breakout D-Pad Down D-Pad Down Off Line Change D-Pad Right D-Pad Right Def Line Change D-Pad Left D-Pad Left Butterfly Hold RT Hold R2 Desperation Dives RB hold / X hold R1 hold / ◻ hold Showing 1-10 of 29 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 « First

Fighting Controls

Ice hockey is a physical game, and you need to be ready to throw a punch or two.

Command Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Initiate/Accept Fight Double Tap Y Double Tap △ Fake Grab Press LT Press L2 Uppercut Move Right Stick down Move Right Stick down Pull Move Left Stick down Move Left Stick down Dodge Press RT Press R2 Grab Hold LT Hold L2 Overhand Punch Move Right Stick up Move Right Stick up Push Move Left Stick up Move Left Stick up Block/Lean Back Hold RT Hold R2

This is everything you need to know about the NHL 26 controls. Remember, practice makes perfect, so enter the ice and start honing your NHL 26 skills.