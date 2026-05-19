Primary Subject: EA Sports NHL 27 (2026/2027 Season)

EA Sports NHL 27 (2026/2027 Season) Key Update: The upcoming title is highly anticipated by fans who are hoping for massive structural updates to return the historic franchise to its golden days.

The upcoming title is highly anticipated by fans who are hoping for massive structural updates to return the historic franchise to its golden days. Status: Predicted / Speculative (Official details from EA Sports are unconfirmed)

Predicted / Speculative (Official details from EA Sports are unconfirmed) Last Verified: May 19, 2026

May 19, 2026 Quick Answer: NHL 27 is expected to launch mid-September 2026 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, featuring a $69.99 Standard and $99.99 early-access Deluxe Edition.

NHL 27 is the upcoming entry in the NHL franchise, one of the most popular sports gaming franchises in history, and also one of EA Sports' crown jewels.

Like most sports games, the NHL's previous entries haven't exactly blown away fans, who have been calling for big structural changes for a while.

The community is hoping NHL 27 is the title that finally answers their prayers and can return the NHL franchise to its golden days.

NHL 27 Release Date

Credit: EA Sports

NHL 27 is expected to officially launch in September, with a date between the 13th and 20th being the most likely.

The franchise has historically been released in September, with NHL 20 through NHL 25 being the exception.

NHL 26 returned to the traditional September release date, and we expect EA Sports to continue following this release schedule for the foreseeable future.

Similar to what happened in NHL 25 and 26, a seven-day early access period is expected for those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition.

NHL 27 Platforms

When it comes to platforms, NHL 27 will likely be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. While the appeals for a PC port increase with each year, it's very unlikely that EA Sports will actually bring the game to PC.

More popular franchises, such as College Football, still don't have a PC port, and they are likely higher on the list to get one. While the NHL is an historical franchise, it's debatable if there is enough of a dedicated PC playerbase to justify making a port for it.

NHL 27 Editions

Credit: EA Sports

Similar to last year, NHL 27 is expected to have two editions: Standard and Deluxe.

The Standard Edition will likely cost $69.99 / €79.99. The Deluxe Edition is expected to be slightly more expensive, going for around $99.99 / €109.99. Only the Deluxe Edition will include a seven-day early access.

If you want to get your hands on the game earlier, and also want some extra rewards to get you a head start on HUT, you will need to pre-order the Deluxe Edition

This is everything you need to know about NHL 27, as of right now.

We are still a couple of months from launch, but more information will become available soon, so we will make sure to update this article accordingly.

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