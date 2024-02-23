GamesAid Launches Charity Steam Sale to Empower Disadvantaged UK Youth

Join the fun and make a difference!

In a dedicated effort to empower disadvantaged youth across the UK, GamesAid, a prominent UK-based video games charity, has launched a Steam Sale event featuring a lineup of top-tier games and DLC packs.

From February 22nd to 26th, gamers can grab amazing deals on titles such as OlliOlli World and Hypnospace Outlaw, with every purchase contributing towards charities tackling critical challenges faced by children and young people, spanning from cancer and disability to fostering access to sports.

GamesAid's Charity Steam Sale for UK Youth is live!

Grab your controllers and prepare for good times for a great cause! The GamesAid charity video game sale is now in full swing, offering an incredible array of 18 games and 14 DLC packs, all aimed at raising crucial funds for disadvantaged young people across the UK.

Among the standout titles featured in this charity sale are BAFTA-nominated OlliOlli World and Overboard!, along with the beloved Farming Simulator 2022 and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, alongside critically acclaimed gems like Hypnospace Outlaw and Little Orpheus.

Every purchase made between February 22nd to 26th helps charities like Access Sport, AFK, Autistica, Game Therapy UK, and Solving Kids’ Cancer make a real difference in the lives of young people. From enhancing physical and mental well-being to providing support for disabled children and neurodiverse communities, these charities make a tangible difference in countless lives.

"We're thrilled to have so many fantastic games on sale to support our causes," says George Osborn, Chair of GamesAid. "Every purchase made over the GamesAid Steam Sale will help our charities transform the lives of children and young people across the UK, showing the power of games for good."

GamesAid Charity Steam Sale games and causes

Here’s the full list of participating games and publishers:

In Other Waters - Fellow Traveller

- Fellow Traveller The Pale Beyond - Fellow Traveller

- Fellow Traveller Farming Simulator 2022 - GIANTS Software

- GIANTS Software Schildmaid MX - HitPStudio

- HitPStudio 80 Days - Inkle

- Inkle Overboard! - Inkle

- Inkle Totally Accurate Battle Simulator - Landfall Games

- Landfall Games Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (Enhanced Edition, Commander Pack and Season Pass) - Meta Publishing

- Meta Publishing Spirit of the Island - Meta Publishing

- Meta Publishing Hypnospace Outlaw - No More Robots

- No More Robots Fashion Police Squad - No More Robots

- No More Robots Yes, Your Grace - No More Robots

- No More Robots Let’s Build a Zoo (and Let’s Build a Zoo: Dinosaur Island and Let’s Build a Zoo: Aquarium Odyssey) - No More Robots

- No More Robots Gigabash - Passion Republic

- Passion Republic Pathfinder: Collector’s Edition - Plaion

- Plaion Pathfinder Kingmaker (Enhanced Plus Edition, Imperial Edition Bundle, Beneath the Stolen Lands, Royal Ascension DLC, The Wildcards and Varnhold’s Lot) - Plaion

- Plaion OlliOlliWorld (rad Edition, Expansion Pass, Finding the Flowzone and Void Riders) - Private Division

- Private Division Little Orpheus - Secret Mode

- Secret Mode Young Souls - The Arcade Crew

The following causes are set to receive donations from the Steam sale:

Access Sport - A charity based in London which increases young people’s access to community sport to improve their life prospects

- A charity based in London which increases young people’s access to community sport to improve their life prospects AFK - A cause which supports disabled children and young people by providing mobility equipment, employment support, training and promoting self-advocacy

- A cause which supports disabled children and young people by providing mobility equipment, employment support, training and promoting self-advocacy Autistica - A charity which funds and campaigns for research to understand autism, improve diagnosis, and develop evidence-based interventions

- A charity which funds and campaigns for research to understand autism, improve diagnosis, and develop evidence-based interventions Game Therapy UK - An initiative providing innovative, evidence-based therapeutic games (“Dungeons and Dragons Therapy”) to groups at risk of social isolation - including neurodiverse communities

- An initiative providing innovative, evidence-based therapeutic games (“Dungeons and Dragons Therapy”) to groups at risk of social isolation - including neurodiverse communities Solving Kids’ Cancer - A dedicated children’s cancer charity with children and families firmly at its heart, which focuses on fighting a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer called neuroblastoma

Join the gaming community in making a difference! Visit the official Steam page for the GamesAid Charity Steam Sale before the sale concludes on 26 February at 11 PM GMT.

