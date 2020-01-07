Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: ALL Characters – Bosses, returning, support & new characters & much more

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is set to be a nostalgic revisit of the major moments within the Dragon Ball Z show, with the release date now just days away.
The new game will see the return of fan favourite characters, new and old, as well as many that viewers may have forgotten about.
Full Characters List
Here is a full character list for the new game.
Playable Characters
- Goku
- Gohan (Kid, Teen, Adult)
- Vegeta
- Piccolo
- Future Trunks
- Gotenks
- Vegito
Support
- Krillin
- Tien Shinhan
- Chiaotzu
- Yamcha
Other
- Bulma
- Master Roshi
- Android 8
- Launch
- Nam
- Yajirobe
- Cynthia
- Yuzukar
- Android 16
- Videl
- Supreme Kai
- Babidi
- Dabura
New
- Bonyu
- Alien (Frieza Force soldier)
Bosses
- Raditz
- Nappa
- Vegeta (Base/Great Ape)
- Cui
- Zarbon (Base/Monster Form)
- Dodoria
- Ginyu Force (Guldo, Burter, Recoome, Jeice, and Captain Ginyu)
- Frieza (1st Form/2nd Form/3rd Form/Final Form/100% Full Power/Mecha-Frieza)
- Cell (Imperfect/Semi-Perfect/Perfect/Super Perfect)
- Majin Buu
- Evil Buu
- Super Buu (Base/Absorbed Gotenks/Absorbed Gohan)
- Kid Buu
Enemies
The following named and unnamed characters are enemies in the new game.
Named
- RR Mech Soldier
- Skull Robo Type 3
- Android 17
- Android 18
- Android 19
- Dr. Gero
- Pui Pui
- Yakon
Unnamed
- Dinosaurs
- Appule
- 2 brown Appule’s race members
- Frieza Force machinery robots
