Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: ALL Characters – Bosses, returning, support & new characters & much more

The new game will bring back fan favourite characters and those that many may have forgotten.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is set to be a nostalgic revisit of the major moments within the Dragon Ball Z show, with the release date now just days away.

The new game will see the return of fan favourite characters, new and old, as well as many that viewers may have forgotten about.

Keep reading for ALL characters in the new Dragon Ball Z game.

Full Characters List

Here is a full character list for the new game.

Playable Characters

  • Goku
  • Gohan (Kid, Teen, Adult)
  • Vegeta
  • Piccolo
  • Future Trunks
  • Gotenks
  • Vegito

Support

  • Krillin
  • Tien Shinhan
  • Chiaotzu
  • Yamcha

Other

  • Bulma
  • Master Roshi
  • Android 8
  • Launch
  • Nam
  • Yajirobe
  • Cynthia
  • Yuzukar
  • Android 16
  • Videl
  • Supreme Kai
  • Babidi
  • Dabura

New

  • Bonyu
  • Alien (Frieza Force soldier)

Bosses

  • Raditz
  • Nappa
  • Vegeta (Base/Great Ape)
  • Cui
  • Zarbon (Base/Monster Form)
  • Dodoria
  • Ginyu Force (Guldo, Burter, Recoome, Jeice, and Captain Ginyu)
  • Frieza (1st Form/2nd Form/3rd Form/Final Form/100% Full Power/Mecha-Frieza)
  • Cell (Imperfect/Semi-Perfect/Perfect/Super Perfect)
  • Majin Buu 
  • Evil Buu
  • Super Buu (Base/Absorbed Gotenks/Absorbed Gohan)
  • Kid Buu

Enemies

The following named and unnamed characters are enemies in the new game.

Named

  • RR Mech Soldier
  • Skull Robo Type 3
  • Android 17
  • Android 18
  • Android 19
  • Dr. Gero
  • Pui Pui
  • Yakon

Unnamed

  • Dinosaurs
  • Appule
  • 2 brown Appule’s race members
  • Frieza Force machinery robots

