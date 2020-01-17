Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Out Now! Best prices, editions, platforms, season pass & more

The wait is over – Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is out today!
now the game has launched many gamers will want to know all the extensive details and where best to buy it.
Here at RealSport, we have you covered as we go through a ton of news surrounding Dragon Ball Z Kakarot and the best deals for the game.
Platforms
The new Dragon Ball Z game is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.
It is now available on all three platforms for immediate purchase.
Will DBZK Come To Switch?
Unfortunately, it’s already been confirmed that the game will not be coming to Nintendo Switch.
Interestingly, a number of Dragon Ball titles have made their way to the Nintendo Switch – so, although there are no immediate plans for it to launch on this console, there may be a possibility that it will arrive down the line.
Best Price
Below we have compiled the best prices for each platform.
PS4
Standard Edition (Amazon) – £46
Collector’s Edition (Amazon) – £199.95
Xbox One
Standard Edition (CDKeys) – £44.99
Collector’s Edition (ShopTo) – £194.85
PC
Standard Edition (GAMiVO) – £38.03
Deluxe Edition (CDKeys) – £49.99
Ultimate Edition (CDKeys) – £57.99
Trailer
Season Pass And DLC Release Date
The new game comes with a season pass, which gives gamers access to two-story missions.
There’s no news yet on what these will cover, but as the majority of the DBZ story will feature in the full game, we’ll likely be left with the movies – traditionally seen as non-cannon.
The story that makes the most sense to be included, is the Broly movie, as it can fit in as a post-game mission – especially when you consider how popular the recent movie was.
