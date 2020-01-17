Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Out Now! Best prices, editions, platforms, season pass & more

The wait is over – Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is out today!

now the game has launched many gamers will want to know all the extensive details and where best to buy it.

Platforms

The new Dragon Ball Z game is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

It is now available on all three platforms for immediate purchase.

Will DBZK Come To Switch?

Unfortunately, it’s already been confirmed that the game will not be coming to Nintendo Switch.

DOLLAR BALL Z: The franchise has had video games made based off of its property for 33 years, selling well over 50 million copies

Interestingly, a number of Dragon Ball titles have made their way to the Nintendo Switch – so, although there are no immediate plans for it to launch on this console, there may be a possibility that it will arrive down the line.

Best Price

Below we have compiled the best prices for each platform.

PS4

Standard Edition (Amazon) – £46

Collector’s Edition (Amazon) – £199.95

Xbox One

Standard Edition (CDKeys) – £44.99

Collector’s Edition (ShopTo) – £194.85

PC

Standard Edition (GAMiVO) – £38.03

Deluxe Edition (CDKeys) – £49.99

Ultimate Edition (CDKeys) – £57.99

Trailer

Season Pass And DLC Release Date

The new game comes with a season pass, which gives gamers access to two-story missions.

There’s no news yet on what these will cover, but as the majority of the DBZ story will feature in the full game, we’ll likely be left with the movies – traditionally seen as non-cannon.

FREE ROAM: The new game features open-world gameplay

The story that makes the most sense to be included, is the Broly movie, as it can fit in as a post-game mission – especially when you consider how popular the recent movie was.

To read more about Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, head to our absolutely everything article here.

