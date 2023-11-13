Madden 24 TOTW 10 Predictions & Release Time

Monday is here which means it is time to look ahead to the Madden 24 TOTW 10 squad. Every Wednesday, the Ultimate Team crew over at Madden HQ drops a new set of cards into the game based on the players who excelled on the gridiron on Sunday.

So which players could make the upcoming TOTW squad? Well one name stands out above the rest.

Madden 24 TOTW predictions

Any TOTW 10 prediction has to start with the Dallas Cowboys, who put a 49-17 beatdown on the New York Giants. Dak Prescott threw for 404 yards and four touchdowns, as well as running one in, which should be enough for a TOTW Champion card at 91 OVR.

Of course, we said this about CJ Stroud last week only for him to miss TOTW for Division Dynasty instead. With Season 3 and the Harvest program just around the corner Dak could be saved for those. That would open the door for his receivers CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks who both had 150+ yards and a score.

click to enlarge

Elsewhere Keenan Allen had a huge 175 yards and two touchdowns against the Detroit Lions, who themselves had a big day thanks to Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

On defense Baltimore's Kyle Hamilton had a pick-six on the opening drive of the game and eight tackles while his teammate Roquan Smith was a beast with a ridiculous 21 tackles!

Atlanta's Nate Landman could get a new card after having a sack and an interception against Arizona. Texans' Sheldon Rankins had three sacks of Joe Burrow on Sunday too, which should be enough to get him into this TOTW squad.

TOTW 10 release time

The new set of TOTW cards will hit the Madden 24 store at 1:30pm ET/6:30pm GMT on Wednesday 15 November.

This is the standard slot for TOTW now, and barring any delays players should be able to load up the game then and try to pull the best players from this past Sunday.