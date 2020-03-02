Madden 20: NFL Combine Part II Live – 97 OVR John Ross LTD

The NFL Combine is over for another year, but not in Madden 20.

After the drop of the first part of the NFL Combine promo last Friday, we weren’t expecting part II this soon!

But EA have surprised us once again and put out the next step.

What does it include? Keep reading to find out!

97 OVR LTD John Ross

The headline of this drop is a massive 97 OVR John Ross card. The owner of the 40-yard dash record at the Combine comes with a ridiculous 99 speed and 99 deep route.

His catching and other routes aren’t that impressive, but as long as his acceleration is up with his speed score then he will be nearly unstoppable.

As a LTD card this one will be available in packs for a short time. Anyone who does pull him could well put it up on the auction house, but you’ll expect to pay an awful lot for him.

Defensive players

Last week’s release was focused on offense, outside of that beautiful 97 OVR Deion Sanders master.

This one should be on defense. With 85 OVR standouts and more solo challenges coming to push you toward that free NAT card.

The 96 OVR Denzel Ward should also be available. If the Amari Cooper was anything to go by it will be a solid card.

Keep an eye out for new Madden Ultimate Team content when you get home from work today!