Madden 20: New England Patriots Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, Salary Cap, Free Agents & Needs - Tom Brady, Antonio Brown & more

The New England Patriots are the dominant team in the NFL right now and reviled for all their recent success and the new signing of Antonio Brown. They have been to 4 of the last 5 Super Bowls, winning three of them.

Despite the salary cap forcing them to turn over their roster and age continuing to take shots at their quarterback, the Patriots are still the force in the AFC, beating the red-hot Chiefs twice last season on the way to yet another Super Bowl win.

However things are easy in the virtual world. Part of the Patriots brilliance is down to the minds of their head coach and quarterback, and unfortunately you don't get Bill Belichick's wisdom in Madden 20.

Can you take over from the most successful head coach in NFL history and continue the Patriots dynasty in Franchise Mode?

Team Rating

The Patriots start Madden 20 with a very healthy 79 overall. This puts them 6th in the NFL, tied with 3 other teams.

The offense is the star of the show, with an massive score of 85. That is the third highest in Madden 20, equal with Rams and Saints, and only bettered by the Eagles and Cowboys.This is thanks the future Hall of Famer under center but also some quality and depth around him.

The defense is less strong, with a score of 79, but they have quality where it counts and the ability to create turnovers.

So who are this teams best players?

Tom Brady, Quarterback (96 OVR)

Age: 42

Development Trait: Superstar X-Factor

Contract: 1 year/$21.5 million

2019 Cap Hit: $21.5 million

Best Stats: Short Accuracy (99), Play Action (99), Awareness (99), Medium Accuracy (98), Throw Power (91), Throw Under Pressure (90), Deep Accuracy (89)

Tom Brady is a guaranteed Hall of Famer and is the most successful player to ever put on pads and a helmet. With six Super Bowl rings, 3 MVPs, and a top 3 spot in nearly ever passing record of note, he doesn't have much left to achieve. Brady's 19 seasons in the NFL have been punctuated by pin-point accuracy, remarkable pre-snap reads, and incredible performances in the clutch.

In Madden 20 Brady is an assassin in the pocket. He has perfect short accuracy (99) and near-perfect medium accuracy (98). He can fool defenses with play action (99) and still has good throw power (91) to drive the ball deep. His awareness (99) is elite but you will have to do the pre-snap reads for him.

He has 5 superstar abilities that include getting better pass blocking, extra hot routes, and clutch performance, while his X-Factor ability "Pro Reads" will highlight the first open receiver for you.

Stephon Gilmore, Cornerback (94 OVR)

Age: 28

Development Trait: Superstar X-Factor

Contract: 3 years/$47.57 million

2019 Cap Hit: $9.17 million

Best Stats: Man Coverage (96), Awareness (95), Press (95), Agility (94), Acceleration (94), Play Recognition (93), Speed (91), Zone Coverage (90)

Stephon Gilmore started his career as the 10th overall pick in 2012 for the Buffalo Bills. He 5 good seasons there before joining the Patriots as a free agent ahead of the 2017 season. Since then Gilmore has become a lockdown cornerback, often being left one-on-one with the opposition's best receiver and winning his battles.

Gilmore is a monster in man coverage (96), with amazing awareness (95), press (95), and play recognition (93) to sniff out plays his way and find the ball.

His superstar abilities provide boosts to his man coverage and breakup ability, while his X-Factor tightens coverage and makes interceptions more likely.

Devin McCourty, Free Safety (89 OVR)

Age: 32

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 1 year/$13.4 million

2019 Cap Hit: $13.4 million

Best Stats: Zone Coverage (92), Speed (90), Acceleration (90), Play Recognition (90), Awareness (88), Pursuit (86), Man Coverage (85)

Devin McCourty was a first-round pick for the Patriots in 2010. Initially he started life as a cornerback and made 7 interceptions as a rookie, earning himself a spot in the Pro Bowl. After a tough sophomore year he started seeing snaps at free safety and soon converted to the position full time where he became a downfield eraser for the Patriots, prowling the deep zones and preventing opposing quarterbacks from finding open windows.

In Madden 20 McCourty is a strong zone safety (92), but he can man up (85) on a player if need be. He has good speed (90) and acceleration (90) to cover ground but his tackling (74) is not ideal.

Shaq Mason, Right Guard (88 OVR)

Age: 26

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 5 years/$43.6 million

2019 Cap Hit: $7.4 million

Best Stats: Run Block Power (92), Run Block (89), Lead Block (89), Awareness (89), Impact Block (88), Strength (87), Pass Block Power (87)

Shaq Mason was a fourth-round pick in 2015 for the Patriots and quickly slotted into the right guard spot as a rookie. In his second year he locked the spot down and has grown and improved ever since.

Mason is a strong run blocker (89) who's strength (87) also shines through in pass protection (84).

Full Roster & Depth Chart

QB OVR SPD THP SAC MAC DAC Tom Brady 96 60 91 99 98 89 Brian Hoyer 64 67 80 84 76 73 Jarrett Stidham 58 79 87 78 70 70

HB OVR SPD CAR SFA ELU JKM James White 86 89 91 67 87 92 Sony Michel 84 90 91 83 84 90 Rex Burkhead 76 84 88 71 77 84 Damien Harris 69 87 90 78 69 82 Brandon Bolden 67 88 85 83 60 76

FB OVR SPD CAR PBK RBK James Develin 75 70 76 62 68

WR OVR SPD CTH SRR MRR DRR Julian Edelman 87 86 88 97 89 83 Josh Gordon 83 91 86 84 86 86 Demaryius Thomas 81 90 83 85 84 81 Cameron Meredith 78 89 88 83 82 81 Phillip Dorsett 77 95 85 79 77 77 N’Keal Harry 74 88 84 74 71 70 Braxton Berrios 69 91 78 80 77 71 Jakobi Meyers 67 85 83 76 73 70 Matthew Slater 65 86 75 73 70 64 Damoun Patterson 62 89 80 66 64 68

TE OVR SPD CTH SRR RBK Benjamin Watson 82 79 87 79 55 Lance Kendricks 77 82 75 74 72 Eric Saubert 71 83 75 65 68 Matt LaCosse 70 82 79 64 55 Ryan Izzo 69 74 74 61 71 Joe Cardona 38 75 56 35 45

OL OVR PBK RBK LBK IBL Shaq Mason 88 84 89 89 88 David Andrews 84 84 90 82 84 Joe Thuney 84 87 82 82 81 Marcus Cannon 80 77 85 79 84 Isaiah Wynn 73 77 78 83 82 Ted Karras 67 69 72 84 80 Hjalte Froholdt 61 66 65 81 76 Yodny Cajuste 61 65 67 81 82 Jermaine Elumunor 58 65 63 55 80 Korey Cunningham 56 63 58 78 76 Dan Skipper 53 61 63 73 75 James Ferentz 50 60 62 80 81

DE OVR SPD STR PMV FMV BSH Michael Bennett 85 73 91 87 75 85 John Simon 74 81 82 75 61 77 Deatrich Wise Jr 72 75 85 73 63 60 Chase Winovich 71 85 77 74 62 75 Derek Rivers 68 85 83 64 72 70

DT OVR SPD STR PMV FMV BSH Lawrence Guy 82 71 87 73 62 87 Danny Shelton 74 51 93 69 44 72 Adam Butler 69 65 84 76 65 59 Ufomba Kamalu 66 76 81 75 65 59 David Parry 65 59 90 64 43 59 Byron Cowart 63 67 84 67 69 71

OLB OVR SPD PRC TAK MCV ZCV Don’t’a Hightower 83 82 87 92 53 62 Kyle Van Noy 77 82 85 82 59 69 Jamie Collins Sr 73 85 86 78 55 63 Shilique Calhoun 66 78 56 78 37 44 Brandon King 60 89 61 65 58 62

MLB OVR SPD TAK BSH MCV ZCV Ja’Whaun Bentley 74 81 84 79 57 64 Elandon Roberts 71 85 87 70 45 56 Christian Sam 63 81 78 75 53 57 Calvin Munson 59 79 82 57 47 51

CB OVR SPD MCV ZCV PRS Stephon Gilmore 94 91 96 90 95 Jason McCourty 85 92 84 81 84 Jonathan Jones 76 95 74 68 72 JC Jackson 75 90 76 72 78 Obi Melifonwu 70 92 63 68 81 Joejuan Williams 70 87 73 69 78 Keion Crossen 68 95 71 63 72 Ken Webster 63 91 59 63 70

FS OVR SPD PRC ZCV TAK Devin McCourty 89 90 90 92 74 Duke Dawson Jr 67 90 59 71 68 Nate Ebner 66 85 67 59 73 AJ Howard 55 89 47 58 68

SS OVR SPD PRC ZCV TAK Patrick Chung 82 85 89 83 76 Duron Harmon 75 88 74 81 67 Terrence Brooks 69 91 63 73 62

K OVR KPW KAC Stephen Gostkowski 80 96 86

P OVR KPW KAC Jake Bailey 68 94 63

The New England Patriots roster is full of quality, albeit not the youthful athletic quality that many players crave in their franchise teams.

Tom Brady (99 short accuracy, 98 medium accuracy) leads the team but is almost guaranteed to retire after year 1, meaning you have a very small window with an elite quarterback to win the Super Bowl.

Supporting Brady is a cast of solid weapons that make the Patriots a pretty flexible offense. At running back you have the tandem of Sony Michel (93 agility, 84 trucking) and James White (92 acceleration, 79 catching) as well as rookie Damien Harris (90 carrying, 82 juke move).

At wide receiver is the ever-reliable slot option of Julian Edelman (97 short route, 88 catching) along with the deep threats of Josh Gordon (91 speed, 89 spectacular catch) and Phillip Dorsett (95 speed, 89 jump). Demaryius Thomas (90 spectacular catch, 90 jump) and Cameron Meredith (90 jump, 88 catching) provide solid options too, allowing you to spread the ball out.

Tight end is a bit of a weakness now that Rob Gronkowksi has retired, but Benjamin Watson (87 catching, 79 short route) is a solid player for the time being.

The offensive line is consistent and reliable. The interior trio of Joe Thuney (87 pass block, 82 run block), David Andrews (90 run block, 84 pass block), and Shaq Mason (89 run block, 84 pass block) are very good while young left tackle Isaiah Wynn (78 run block, 77 pass block) will improve with time.

Defensively the strength of the Patriots lies in the secondary. Stephon Gilmore (96 man cover, 95 press) is a star cornerback and Devin McCourty (92 zone cover, 90 play recognition) can make plays at free safety. Jason McCourty (92 speed, 84 man cover) is a good #2 corner while Jonathan Jones (95 speed, 74 man cover) and JC Jackson (92 acceleration, 76 man cover) are young up-and-comers that can play the slot.

Salary Cap

The Patriots start franchise mode with 74 players in the preseason and $26.3 million in cap space. Cutting down to the 53-man roster should take that up to $30-32 million depending on who you cut, which is a nice sum of money and leaves you with the flexibility to make a trade and retain some up coming free agents.

Tom Brady's $21.5 million should come off the books in season 2, leaving you with a lot of space if you opt to replace him with a cheap rookie. However, there are some impending free agents you'll need to look after with that space...

Impending Free Agents

When you start franchise mode with the Patriots in the preseason there will be 28 players entering the last season of their contract. Most of these players will be cut before the season starts, but there are some players that you will be relying on and will have to have a plan for. Excluding Tom Brady, who will retire after season 1, who are the key players to think about re-signing?

Devin McCourty, Free Safety (89 OVR)

McCourty is the soul of the Patriots secondary, and the rangy free safety has been a key part of their Super Bowl triumphs. At 32 he is certainly on the decline, but finding top free safeties is hard work. There isn't much behind him, with Duke Dawson (67 OVR) unlikely to be ready to take over in season 2.

McCourty's speed (90), acceleration (90), and zone coverage (92) will all take a hit going into season 2, but unless you can find a strong rookie in the draft you would be wise to hang on to McCourty for another year.

Joe Thuney, Left Guard (84 OVR)

Thuney makes up a key part of the Patriots offense. Their strength on the interior of the offensive line provides a good pocket to work in and lanes for the running backs.

At 26 Thuney is entering his prime and has plenty of room for improvement. His pass block (87), run block (82) and awareness (87) will all improve so you should extend him.

Josh Gordon, Wide Receiver (83 OVR)

Thankfully you don't have to worry about Josh Gordon getting suspended in Madden 20 so you are only concerned about what he can bring you on the field.

Keeping him really comes down to what kind of offense you want to be. Gordon's speed (91), deep route running (86), and spectacular catch (89) make him a good deep ball receiver. That's useful if you are a run & play action offense or like to stand in the shotgun and fire bombs downfield. If that isn't you then he isn't really needed here.

Wide receivers are also very easy to add in the draft so don't be afraid of letting Gordon walk.

Kyle Van Noy, Outside Linebacker (77 OVR)

At 28 Van Noy is in that frustrating area for a contract extension. The Madden aging curve usually kicks in around 30, so he doesn't have long until his stats will take a hit. However, the Patriots are not especially deep at linebacker and finding one that can do a bit of everything is hard.

Van Noy can tackle (82), has good acceleration (89) to close down ball carriers and solid zone coverage (69) and power moves (77). That is a useful package that will allow you to move between 3-4 and 4-3 base defenses and disguise your bitzes and coverages.

New England Patriots Roster Needs

The biggest need for the Patriots is a successor to Tom Brady. Until you have that nothing really matters. It is relatively easy to develop a quarterback in Madden since you do all the thinking and reading for them, but drafting one with good arm strength and accuracy immediately is not always easy.

After the QB, the Patriots pass rush could use a boost. The defensive line has nice depth but no stand out player. You could try and develop the likes of Chase Winovich and Deatrich Wise but that will be hard work.

Finding a long-term replacement for Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung will be key to preventing big plays on defense. Both are 32 and will struggle to remain productive into season 3, if they remain in the NFL at all.

You can move cornerbacks into free safety relatively simply, but finding a player that can run and tackle is tricky.

The offensive line could use an upgrade at right tackle, but that isn't too urgent.

The priority for your first free agency/draft will be quarterback, and once that is sorted you can begin to fill in around it with a new free safety, an good option at tight end, and more pass rush.