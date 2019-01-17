header decal
17 Jan 2019

Madden 19: New York Jets Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart & Playbooks

It's been a long time since the New York Jets tasted success, but with a talented new quarterback they have a shot. Can you lead them to the Super Bowl?

Team Rating

Jamal Adams, Strong Safety (OVR 89)

Leonard Williams, Defensive End (OVR 87)

Isaiah Crowell, Running Back (OVR 80)

Sam Darnold, Quarterback (OVR 75)

Full Roster & Depth Chart

New York Jets Playbook - Offense

New York Jets Playbook - Defense

The pinnacle of the New York Jets came in 1968 when they won Super Bowl III despite being heavy underdogs. Since then they have won just 4 divisional titles, and since the turn of the century they have just 9 winning seasons. Stuck in the AFC East with the all-conquering New England Patriots the Jets have had to pick their moments. They went to the AFC championship game in 2009 and 2010 under Rex Ryan, but that was their last playoff appearance, and since then things have gone horribly downhill. They have won just 10 games in the last two years, but in 2018 they drafted a new quarterback to bring some hope to the franchise. Can you guide the Jets to some success at long last?

*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

The New York Jets get a 77 overall rating in Madden 19. It's not great, but it isn't the worst around either. They are rated better than 5 teams and tied with the Miami Dolphins. The strength of the team is their 81 rated defense. It's better than 8 other teams and tied with 3 more. Offensively the Jets aren't as good, receiving a 77 rating. It's still not the worst around, but only just. The Bills and the Cardinals are the only teams with a worse rating on offense, and building this unit should be your top priority on franchise mode.

Jamal Adams, Strong Safety (OVR 89)

Age: 23

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 3 years/$16.94 million

2018 Cap Hit: $5.42 million

Best Stats: Hit Power (94), Speed (91), Pursuit (91), Acceleration (89), Zone Coverage (89), Man Coverage (84), Play Recognition (84)

The New York Jets selected Jamal Adams seventh-overall in 2017. Adams was a star during his college career at LSU, a three-year starter who racked up 209 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 14 pass deflections, and 5 interceptions. Adams was an immediate starter for the Jets in 2017, making plays all across the field and flashing terrific deep range as well as playmaking ability down in the box. He finished his rookie season with 82 tackles, 2 sacks, and a forced fumble.

Leonard Williams, Defensive End (OVR 87)

Age: 24

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 2 years/$17.16 million

2018 Cap Hit: $8.4 million

Best Stats: Strength (90), Awareness (89), Tackle (88), Power Moves (87), Block Shedding (83), Acceleration (83)

Leonard Williams was the Jets top pick, sixth overall, in the 2015 draft. A dominating defensive lineman from USC, Williams came to the NFL after putting up 20 sacks, 35.5 tackles for loss, 4 forced fumbles, and pulled down 2 interceptions. Williams was immediately a vital piece of the Jets defense and set a career-high 7 sacks in his second season, earning himself a Pro Bowl invitation. There has been a lot of turnover in the front seven of the Jets defense over the past two years but Williams is the foundation stone of the group in Madden 19.

Isaiah Crowell, Running Back (OVR 80)

Age: 25

Development Trait: Normal

Contract: 3 years/$9 million

2018 Cap Hit: $2.88 million

Best Stats: Acceleration (92), Juke Move (90), Carrying (88), Speed (88), Agility (87), Vision (84), Trucking (83), Break Tackle (79)

Isaiah Crowell entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2014 with the Cleveland Browns. He played in every game for the Browns in his rookie year, getting 157 total touches for 694 yards and 8 touchdowns. His role expanded over the years with Cleveland, but he was never the #1 guy and was only a bit-part player in the passing game. After 4 years he left in free agency, joining the New York Jets in 2018 and aiming to bring some stability to the running back position for them.

Sam Darnold, Quarterback (OVR 75)

Age: 21

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 4 years/$30.21 million

2018 Cap Hit: $7.33 million

Best Stats: Throw Power (91), Throw On Run (86), Short Accuracy (86), Acceleration (83), Throw Under Pressure (80), Medium Accuracy (80)

Sam Darnold was the third-overall pick for the Jets in the 2018 draft following a strong two-year stint as the starting quarterback for USC. Darnold left college with a 65 percent completion rate, 7,229 yards, and 57 touchdowns to 22 interceptions. He was touted by many draft experts to be the best quarterback in the class, but when Cleveland and the Giants passed on him, the Jets traded up to pick him and took their quarterback of the future.

Full Roster & Depth Chart

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action
Sam Darnold7578918680778079
Josh McCown7276878579757881
Davis Webb6779928175736878
HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching
Isaiah Crowell80888778889061
Bilal Powell79888781888272
Elijah McGuire73899080858262
Trenton Cannon71928778808362
De'Angelo Henderson Sr64908661838265
WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catching In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping
Robby Anderson8394898982838582828286
Quincy Enunwa8090898385838082858088
Jermaine Kearse7990888679808184797992
Rishard Matthews7889878782827883827988
Andre Roberts7189907974736676747285
Deontay Burnett6790887875726776756783
Charone Peake6693897667696878676786
TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block
Christopher Herndon IV7780758172686755
Neal Sterling7385887760575261
Jordan Leggett7182768262575266
Eric Tomlinson7080677664615654
Thomas Hennessy4371766144393445
OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block
Brian Winters83648581848585
Kelvin Beachum77588481768079
James Carpenter73629076756481
Brandon Shell73658277747375
Jonotthan Harrison70678772737678
Spencer Long69678872748184
Ben Ijalana68638672757877
Dakota Dozier68588373745984
Brent Qvale65667674737173
Eric Smith64598671738079
Ben Braden62718371735277
DE OVR Speed Agility Strength Block Shedding Finesse Moves Power Moves
Leonard Williams87737390837187
Henry Anderson81736886786485
Nathan Shepard76707690787773
Bronson Kaufusi69777281717463
Folorunso Fatukasi66636290715473
DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block
Steve McLendon82628677608785
Mike Pennel Jr75648776517886
OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding
Jordan Jenkins767681828371667878
Josh Martin748474766966746380
Brandon Copeland738783747471785969
Jeremiah Attaochu728581787567707772
Tarell Basham718279788564687967
Frankie Luvu717884778671677771
Emmanuel Lamur708376757867536672
MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Avery Williamson848475888391926268
Darron Lee768789828581836170
Kevin Pierre-Louis728787827378775063
Neville Hewitt688479788370786274
Anthony Wint637876787961785966
CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press
Trumaine Johnson82888789818582
Darryl Roberts79929493807478
Buster Skrine78919095767374
Morris Claiborne78898992807781
Parry Nickerson71959490757273
Rashard Robinson71939086746871
Derrick Jones67908882747073
Jeremy Clark66868982767075
FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Marcus Maye80909086777276
Rontez Miles71858989677068
Doug Middleton63878981575865
SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Jamal Adams89919079848489
Terrence Brooks76919162687982
ST OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy
Jason Myers (K)799687
Lac Edwards (P)779182

The New York Jets roster is not stacked with talent, but there are still some bright spots dotted around. Sam Darnold (91 throw power, 86 short accuracy) is a promising young quarterback to build around in franchise mode, and he has good support from Isaiah Crowell (92 acceleration, 88 carrying) and Bilal Powell (91 acceleration, 88 carrying) at running back. At receiver Robby Anderson (94 speed, 85 deep route) is a nice deep threat and both Quincy Enunwa (92 acceleration, 88 jumping) and Jermaine Kearse (93 acceleration, 92 jumping) are reliable underneath receivers. There isn't much at tight end, and outside of guard Brian Winters (84 run block, 81 pass block) the offensive line needs some investment soon.

Defensively the Jets are better. Leonard Williams (90 strength, 89 play recognition) leads the charge up front along with Steve McLendon (89 tackle, 87 block shedding) and Henry Anderson (86 strength, 85 power moves). The edge rush comes from Jordan Jenkins (85 acceleration, 85 strength) primarily, which will need some improvement soon, and at middle linebacker there is good talent in Avery Williamson (91 play recognition, 88 tackle) and Darron Lee (89 agility, 85 hit power). The cornerback position is led by Trumaine Johnson (89 agility, 85 zone coverage) while Buster Skrine (95 agility, 91 speed) is a useful slot corner. Safety is the strength of this whole team. Second year players Jamal Adams (91 speed, 89 zone coverage) and Marcus Maye (90 speed, 87 hit power) are a playmaking duo and can really dominate the middle of the field.

New York Jets Playbook - Offense

I Form Close

I Form Pro

I Form Slot

I Form Twin TE

Strong I Pro

Strong I Tight

Weak I Slot Flex

Singleback Ace

Singleback Ace Pair

Singleback Bunch

Singleback Deuce Close

Singleback Dice Slot

Singleback Doubles North

Singleback Tight Slots

Singleback Trio

Singleback Wing Flex

Singleback Wing Tight

Singleback Y Trips

Shotgun Bunch Offset

Shotgun Dbl Y Flex Off Wk

Shotgun Doubles Offset

Shotgun Eagle H Tight

Shotgun Empty Trey Flex

Shotgun Flex Y Off Wk

Shotgun Snugs Flip

Shotgun Split Close

Shotgun Stack Y Off Wk

Shotgun Stack Y-Flex

Shotgun Trey Open

Shotgun Trey Y-Flex

Shotgun Wing Slot Offset

Shotgun Y Trio Offset Wk

Shotgun Y Trips Wk

The New York Jets offensive playbook is nice, but a little limiting. For example, there are a good number of singleback and shotgun formations, but no pistol sets. If you like to use the pistol look at all, then this playbook is not for you. Outside of that flaw there is a lot to like about this playbook. You get Singleback Deuce Close which is excellent, and shotgun sets like Snugs Flip, Split Close, and Trey Y-Flex that do a great job in exploiting common defenses and revealing coverages pre-snap.

New York Jets Playbook - Defense

3-4 Even

3-4 Odd

3-4 Over

3-4 Solid

3-4 Under

4-4 Split

Nickel Normal

Nickel 2-4-5 Double A Gap

Nickel 3-3-5 Wide

Big Nickel Over G

Dime 1-4-6

Dime 2-3-6

Quarter Normal

Quarter 3 Deep

Quarter 1-3-7

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

The New York Jets defensive playbook is a pretty standard 3-4 one. You get your usual 5 3-4 looks but without the more exotic ones that the Ravens 3-4 offers, but you do get the 4-4 Split which is one of the best heavy formations in Madden 19. The Nickel options are a little limited, but you get extra Dime and Quarter looks because of that. There is enough in the sub packages to be very useful, but if you are stuck in 3-4 for too long, you'll soon become predictable.

