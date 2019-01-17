Madden 19: New York Jets Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart & Playbooks

The pinnacle of the New York Jets came in 1968 when they won Super Bowl III despite being heavy underdogs. Since then they have won just 4 divisional titles, and since the turn of the century they have just 9 winning seasons. Stuck in the AFC East with the all-conquering New England Patriots the Jets have had to pick their moments. They went to the AFC championship game in 2009 and 2010 under Rex Ryan, but that was their last playoff appearance, and since then things have gone horribly downhill. They have won just 10 games in the last two years, but in 2018 they drafted a new quarterback to bring some hope to the franchise. Can you guide the Jets to some success at long last?
Team Rating
The New York Jets get a 77 overall rating in Madden 19. It's not great, but it isn't the worst around either. They are rated better than 5 teams and tied with the Miami Dolphins. The strength of the team is their 81 rated defense. It's better than 8 other teams and tied with 3 more. Offensively the Jets aren't as good, receiving a 77 rating. It's still not the worst around, but only just. The Bills and the Cardinals are the only teams with a worse rating on offense, and building this unit should be your top priority on franchise mode.
Jamal Adams, Strong Safety (OVR 89)
Age: 23
Development Trait: Star
Contract: 3 years/$16.94 million
2018 Cap Hit: $5.42 million
Best Stats: Hit Power (94), Speed (91), Pursuit (91), Acceleration (89), Zone Coverage (89), Man Coverage (84), Play Recognition (84)
The New York Jets selected Jamal Adams seventh-overall in 2017. Adams was a star during his college career at LSU, a three-year starter who racked up 209 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 14 pass deflections, and 5 interceptions. Adams was an immediate starter for the Jets in 2017, making plays all across the field and flashing terrific deep range as well as playmaking ability down in the box. He finished his rookie season with 82 tackles, 2 sacks, and a forced fumble.
Leonard Williams, Defensive End (OVR 87)
Age: 24
Development Trait: Quick
Contract: 2 years/$17.16 million
2018 Cap Hit: $8.4 million
Best Stats: Strength (90), Awareness (89), Tackle (88), Power Moves (87), Block Shedding (83), Acceleration (83)
Leonard Williams was the Jets top pick, sixth overall, in the 2015 draft. A dominating defensive lineman from USC, Williams came to the NFL after putting up 20 sacks, 35.5 tackles for loss, 4 forced fumbles, and pulled down 2 interceptions. Williams was immediately a vital piece of the Jets defense and set a career-high 7 sacks in his second season, earning himself a Pro Bowl invitation. There has been a lot of turnover in the front seven of the Jets defense over the past two years but Williams is the foundation stone of the group in Madden 19.
Isaiah Crowell, Running Back (OVR 80)
Age: 25
Development Trait: Normal
Contract: 3 years/$9 million
2018 Cap Hit: $2.88 million
Best Stats: Acceleration (92), Juke Move (90), Carrying (88), Speed (88), Agility (87), Vision (84), Trucking (83), Break Tackle (79)
Isaiah Crowell entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2014 with the Cleveland Browns. He played in every game for the Browns in his rookie year, getting 157 total touches for 694 yards and 8 touchdowns. His role expanded over the years with Cleveland, but he was never the #1 guy and was only a bit-part player in the passing game. After 4 years he left in free agency, joining the New York Jets in 2018 and aiming to bring some stability to the running back position for them.
Sam Darnold, Quarterback (OVR 75)
Age: 21
Development Trait: Quick
Contract: 4 years/$30.21 million
2018 Cap Hit: $7.33 million
Best Stats: Throw Power (91), Throw On Run (86), Short Accuracy (86), Acceleration (83), Throw Under Pressure (80), Medium Accuracy (80)
Sam Darnold was the third-overall pick for the Jets in the 2018 draft following a strong two-year stint as the starting quarterback for USC. Darnold left college with a 65 percent completion rate, 7,229 yards, and 57 touchdowns to 22 interceptions. He was touted by many draft experts to be the best quarterback in the class, but when Cleveland and the Giants passed on him, the Jets traded up to pick him and took their quarterback of the future.
Full Roster & Depth Chart
|QB
|OVR
|Speed
|Throw Power
|Short Accuracy
|Medium Accuracy
|Deep Accuracy
|Throw Under Pressure
|Play Action
|Sam Darnold
|75
|78
|91
|86
|80
|77
|80
|79
|Josh McCown
|72
|76
|87
|85
|79
|75
|78
|81
|Davis Webb
|67
|79
|92
|81
|75
|73
|68
|78
|HB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Elusiveness
|Carrying
|Juke Move
|Catching
|Isaiah Crowell
|80
|88
|87
|78
|88
|90
|61
|Bilal Powell
|79
|88
|87
|81
|88
|82
|72
|Elijah McGuire
|73
|89
|90
|80
|85
|82
|62
|Trenton Cannon
|71
|92
|87
|78
|80
|83
|62
|De'Angelo Henderson Sr
|64
|90
|86
|61
|83
|82
|65
|WR
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Catching
|Short Route
|Medium Route
|Deep Route
|Catching In Traffic
|Spectacular Catch
|Release
|Jumping
|Robby Anderson
|83
|94
|89
|89
|82
|83
|85
|82
|82
|82
|86
|Quincy Enunwa
|80
|90
|89
|83
|85
|83
|80
|82
|85
|80
|88
|Jermaine Kearse
|79
|90
|88
|86
|79
|80
|81
|84
|79
|79
|92
|Rishard Matthews
|78
|89
|87
|87
|82
|82
|78
|83
|82
|79
|88
|Andre Roberts
|71
|89
|90
|79
|74
|73
|66
|76
|74
|72
|85
|Deontay Burnett
|67
|90
|88
|78
|75
|72
|67
|76
|75
|67
|83
|Charone Peake
|66
|93
|89
|76
|67
|69
|68
|78
|67
|67
|86
|TE
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Catching
|Short Route
|Medium Route
|Deep Route
|Run Block
|Christopher Herndon IV
|77
|80
|75
|81
|72
|68
|67
|55
|Neal Sterling
|73
|85
|88
|77
|60
|57
|52
|61
|Jordan Leggett
|71
|82
|76
|82
|62
|57
|52
|66
|Eric Tomlinson
|70
|80
|67
|76
|64
|61
|56
|54
|Thomas Hennessy
|43
|71
|76
|61
|44
|39
|34
|45
|OL
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Pass Block
|Run Block
|Lead Block
|Impact Block
|Brian Winters
|83
|64
|85
|81
|84
|85
|85
|Kelvin Beachum
|77
|58
|84
|81
|76
|80
|79
|James Carpenter
|73
|62
|90
|76
|75
|64
|81
|Brandon Shell
|73
|65
|82
|77
|74
|73
|75
|Jonotthan Harrison
|70
|67
|87
|72
|73
|76
|78
|Spencer Long
|69
|67
|88
|72
|74
|81
|84
|Ben Ijalana
|68
|63
|86
|72
|75
|78
|77
|Dakota Dozier
|68
|58
|83
|73
|74
|59
|84
|Brent Qvale
|65
|66
|76
|74
|73
|71
|73
|Eric Smith
|64
|59
|86
|71
|73
|80
|79
|Ben Braden
|62
|71
|83
|71
|73
|52
|77
|DE
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Strength
|Block Shedding
|Finesse Moves
|Power Moves
|Leonard Williams
|87
|73
|73
|90
|83
|71
|87
|Henry Anderson
|81
|73
|68
|86
|78
|64
|85
|Nathan Shepard
|76
|70
|76
|90
|78
|77
|73
|Bronson Kaufusi
|69
|77
|72
|81
|71
|74
|63
|Folorunso Fatukasi
|66
|63
|62
|90
|71
|54
|73
|DT
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Power Moves
|Finesse Moves
|Block Shedding
|Impact Block
|Steve McLendon
|82
|62
|86
|77
|60
|87
|85
|Mike Pennel Jr
|75
|64
|87
|76
|51
|78
|86
|OLB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Tackle
|Hit Power
|Play Recognition
|Power Moves
|Finesse Moves
|Block Shedding
|Jordan Jenkins
|76
|76
|81
|82
|83
|71
|66
|78
|78
|Josh Martin
|74
|84
|74
|76
|69
|66
|74
|63
|80
|Brandon Copeland
|73
|87
|83
|74
|74
|71
|78
|59
|69
|Jeremiah Attaochu
|72
|85
|81
|78
|75
|67
|70
|77
|72
|Tarell Basham
|71
|82
|79
|78
|85
|64
|68
|79
|67
|Frankie Luvu
|71
|78
|84
|77
|86
|71
|67
|77
|71
|Emmanuel Lamur
|70
|83
|76
|75
|78
|67
|53
|66
|72
|MLB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Tackle
|Hit Power
|Play Recognition
|Pursuit
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Avery Williamson
|84
|84
|75
|88
|83
|91
|92
|62
|68
|Darron Lee
|76
|87
|89
|82
|85
|81
|83
|61
|70
|Kevin Pierre-Louis
|72
|87
|87
|82
|73
|78
|77
|50
|63
|Neville Hewitt
|68
|84
|79
|78
|83
|70
|78
|62
|74
|Anthony Wint
|63
|78
|76
|78
|79
|61
|78
|59
|66
|CB
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Agility
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Press
|Trumaine Johnson
|82
|88
|87
|89
|81
|85
|82
|Darryl Roberts
|79
|92
|94
|93
|80
|74
|78
|Buster Skrine
|78
|91
|90
|95
|76
|73
|74
|Morris Claiborne
|78
|89
|89
|92
|80
|77
|81
|Parry Nickerson
|71
|95
|94
|90
|75
|72
|73
|Rashard Robinson
|71
|93
|90
|86
|74
|68
|71
|Derrick Jones
|67
|90
|88
|82
|74
|70
|73
|Jeremy Clark
|66
|86
|89
|82
|76
|70
|75
|FS
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Agility
|Play Recognition
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Marcus Maye
|80
|90
|90
|86
|77
|72
|76
|Rontez Miles
|71
|85
|89
|89
|67
|70
|68
|Doug Middleton
|63
|87
|89
|81
|57
|58
|65
|SS
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Tackle
|Play Recognition
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Jamal Adams
|89
|91
|90
|79
|84
|84
|89
|Terrence Brooks
|76
|91
|91
|62
|68
|79
|82
|ST
|OVR
|Kick Power
|Kick Accuracy
|Jason Myers (K)
|79
|96
|87
|Lac Edwards (P)
|77
|91
|82
The New York Jets roster is not stacked with talent, but there are still some bright spots dotted around. Sam Darnold (91 throw power, 86 short accuracy) is a promising young quarterback to build around in franchise mode, and he has good support from Isaiah Crowell (92 acceleration, 88 carrying) and Bilal Powell (91 acceleration, 88 carrying) at running back. At receiver Robby Anderson (94 speed, 85 deep route) is a nice deep threat and both Quincy Enunwa (92 acceleration, 88 jumping) and Jermaine Kearse (93 acceleration, 92 jumping) are reliable underneath receivers. There isn't much at tight end, and outside of guard Brian Winters (84 run block, 81 pass block) the offensive line needs some investment soon.
Defensively the Jets are better. Leonard Williams (90 strength, 89 play recognition) leads the charge up front along with Steve McLendon (89 tackle, 87 block shedding) and Henry Anderson (86 strength, 85 power moves). The edge rush comes from Jordan Jenkins (85 acceleration, 85 strength) primarily, which will need some improvement soon, and at middle linebacker there is good talent in Avery Williamson (91 play recognition, 88 tackle) and Darron Lee (89 agility, 85 hit power). The cornerback position is led by Trumaine Johnson (89 agility, 85 zone coverage) while Buster Skrine (95 agility, 91 speed) is a useful slot corner. Safety is the strength of this whole team. Second year players Jamal Adams (91 speed, 89 zone coverage) and Marcus Maye (90 speed, 87 hit power) are a playmaking duo and can really dominate the middle of the field.
New York Jets Playbook - Offense
I Form Close
I Form Pro
I Form Slot
I Form Twin TE
Strong I Pro
Strong I Tight
Weak I Slot Flex
Singleback Ace
Singleback Ace Pair
Singleback Bunch
Singleback Deuce Close
Singleback Dice Slot
Singleback Doubles North
Singleback Tight Slots
Singleback Trio
Singleback Wing Flex
Singleback Wing Tight
Singleback Y Trips
Shotgun Bunch Offset
Shotgun Dbl Y Flex Off Wk
Shotgun Doubles Offset
Shotgun Eagle H Tight
Shotgun Empty Trey Flex
Shotgun Flex Y Off Wk
Shotgun Snugs Flip
Shotgun Split Close
Shotgun Stack Y Off Wk
Shotgun Stack Y-Flex
Shotgun Trey Open
Shotgun Trey Y-Flex
Shotgun Wing Slot Offset
Shotgun Y Trio Offset Wk
Shotgun Y Trips Wk
The New York Jets offensive playbook is nice, but a little limiting. For example, there are a good number of singleback and shotgun formations, but no pistol sets. If you like to use the pistol look at all, then this playbook is not for you. Outside of that flaw there is a lot to like about this playbook. You get Singleback Deuce Close which is excellent, and shotgun sets like Snugs Flip, Split Close, and Trey Y-Flex that do a great job in exploiting common defenses and revealing coverages pre-snap.
New York Jets Playbook - Defense
3-4 Even
3-4 Odd
3-4 Over
3-4 Solid
3-4 Under
4-4 Split
Nickel Normal
Nickel 2-4-5 Double A Gap
Nickel 3-3-5 Wide
Big Nickel Over G
Dime 1-4-6
Dime 2-3-6
Quarter Normal
Quarter 3 Deep
Quarter 1-3-7
Goal Line Defense 5-3-3
Goal Line Defense 5-4-2
The New York Jets defensive playbook is a pretty standard 3-4 one. You get your usual 5 3-4 looks but without the more exotic ones that the Ravens 3-4 offers, but you do get the 4-4 Split which is one of the best heavy formations in Madden 19. The Nickel options are a little limited, but you get extra Dime and Quarter looks because of that. There is enough in the sub packages to be very useful, but if you are stuck in 3-4 for too long, you'll soon become predictable.