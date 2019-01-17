Madden 19: New York Jets Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart & Playbooks

The pinnacle of the New York Jets came in 1968 when they won Super Bowl III despite being heavy underdogs. Since then they have won just 4 divisional titles, and since the turn of the century they have just 9 winning seasons. Stuck in the AFC East with the all-conquering New England Patriots the Jets have had to pick their moments. They went to the AFC championship game in 2009 and 2010 under Rex Ryan, but that was their last playoff appearance, and since then things have gone horribly downhill. They have won just 10 games in the last two years, but in 2018 they drafted a new quarterback to bring some hope to the franchise. Can you guide the Jets to some success at long last?

The New York Jets get a 77 overall rating in Madden 19. It's not great, but it isn't the worst around either. They are rated better than 5 teams and tied with the Miami Dolphins. The strength of the team is their 81 rated defense. It's better than 8 other teams and tied with 3 more. Offensively the Jets aren't as good, receiving a 77 rating. It's still not the worst around, but only just. The Bills and the Cardinals are the only teams with a worse rating on offense, and building this unit should be your top priority on franchise mode.

Jamal Adams, Strong Safety (OVR 89)

Age: 23

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 3 years/$16.94 million

2018 Cap Hit: $5.42 million

Best Stats: Hit Power (94), Speed (91), Pursuit (91), Acceleration (89), Zone Coverage (89), Man Coverage (84), Play Recognition (84)

The New York Jets selected Jamal Adams seventh-overall in 2017. Adams was a star during his college career at LSU, a three-year starter who racked up 209 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 14 pass deflections, and 5 interceptions. Adams was an immediate starter for the Jets in 2017, making plays all across the field and flashing terrific deep range as well as playmaking ability down in the box. He finished his rookie season with 82 tackles, 2 sacks, and a forced fumble.

Leonard Williams, Defensive End (OVR 87)

Age: 24

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 2 years/$17.16 million

2018 Cap Hit: $8.4 million

Best Stats: Strength (90), Awareness (89), Tackle (88), Power Moves (87), Block Shedding (83), Acceleration (83)

Leonard Williams was the Jets top pick, sixth overall, in the 2015 draft. A dominating defensive lineman from USC, Williams came to the NFL after putting up 20 sacks, 35.5 tackles for loss, 4 forced fumbles, and pulled down 2 interceptions. Williams was immediately a vital piece of the Jets defense and set a career-high 7 sacks in his second season, earning himself a Pro Bowl invitation. There has been a lot of turnover in the front seven of the Jets defense over the past two years but Williams is the foundation stone of the group in Madden 19.

Isaiah Crowell, Running Back (OVR 80)

Age: 25

Development Trait: Normal

Contract: 3 years/$9 million

2018 Cap Hit: $2.88 million

Best Stats: Acceleration (92), Juke Move (90), Carrying (88), Speed (88), Agility (87), Vision (84), Trucking (83), Break Tackle (79)

Isaiah Crowell entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2014 with the Cleveland Browns. He played in every game for the Browns in his rookie year, getting 157 total touches for 694 yards and 8 touchdowns. His role expanded over the years with Cleveland, but he was never the #1 guy and was only a bit-part player in the passing game. After 4 years he left in free agency, joining the New York Jets in 2018 and aiming to bring some stability to the running back position for them.

Sam Darnold, Quarterback (OVR 75)

Age: 21

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 4 years/$30.21 million

2018 Cap Hit: $7.33 million

Best Stats: Throw Power (91), Throw On Run (86), Short Accuracy (86), Acceleration (83), Throw Under Pressure (80), Medium Accuracy (80)

Sam Darnold was the third-overall pick for the Jets in the 2018 draft following a strong two-year stint as the starting quarterback for USC. Darnold left college with a 65 percent completion rate, 7,229 yards, and 57 touchdowns to 22 interceptions. He was touted by many draft experts to be the best quarterback in the class, but when Cleveland and the Giants passed on him, the Jets traded up to pick him and took their quarterback of the future.

Full Roster & Depth Chart

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action Sam Darnold 75 78 91 86 80 77 80 79 Josh McCown 72 76 87 85 79 75 78 81 Davis Webb 67 79 92 81 75 73 68 78

HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching Isaiah Crowell 80 88 87 78 88 90 61 Bilal Powell 79 88 87 81 88 82 72 Elijah McGuire 73 89 90 80 85 82 62 Trenton Cannon 71 92 87 78 80 83 62 De'Angelo Henderson Sr 64 90 86 61 83 82 65

WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catching In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping Robby Anderson 83 94 89 89 82 83 85 82 82 82 86 Quincy Enunwa 80 90 89 83 85 83 80 82 85 80 88 Jermaine Kearse 79 90 88 86 79 80 81 84 79 79 92 Rishard Matthews 78 89 87 87 82 82 78 83 82 79 88 Andre Roberts 71 89 90 79 74 73 66 76 74 72 85 Deontay Burnett 67 90 88 78 75 72 67 76 75 67 83 Charone Peake 66 93 89 76 67 69 68 78 67 67 86

TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block Christopher Herndon IV 77 80 75 81 72 68 67 55 Neal Sterling 73 85 88 77 60 57 52 61 Jordan Leggett 71 82 76 82 62 57 52 66 Eric Tomlinson 70 80 67 76 64 61 56 54 Thomas Hennessy 43 71 76 61 44 39 34 45

OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block Brian Winters 83 64 85 81 84 85 85 Kelvin Beachum 77 58 84 81 76 80 79 James Carpenter 73 62 90 76 75 64 81 Brandon Shell 73 65 82 77 74 73 75 Jonotthan Harrison 70 67 87 72 73 76 78 Spencer Long 69 67 88 72 74 81 84 Ben Ijalana 68 63 86 72 75 78 77 Dakota Dozier 68 58 83 73 74 59 84 Brent Qvale 65 66 76 74 73 71 73 Eric Smith 64 59 86 71 73 80 79 Ben Braden 62 71 83 71 73 52 77

DE OVR Speed Agility Strength Block Shedding Finesse Moves Power Moves Leonard Williams 87 73 73 90 83 71 87 Henry Anderson 81 73 68 86 78 64 85 Nathan Shepard 76 70 76 90 78 77 73 Bronson Kaufusi 69 77 72 81 71 74 63 Folorunso Fatukasi 66 63 62 90 71 54 73

DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block Steve McLendon 82 62 86 77 60 87 85 Mike Pennel Jr 75 64 87 76 51 78 86

OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Jordan Jenkins 76 76 81 82 83 71 66 78 78 Josh Martin 74 84 74 76 69 66 74 63 80 Brandon Copeland 73 87 83 74 74 71 78 59 69 Jeremiah Attaochu 72 85 81 78 75 67 70 77 72 Tarell Basham 71 82 79 78 85 64 68 79 67 Frankie Luvu 71 78 84 77 86 71 67 77 71 Emmanuel Lamur 70 83 76 75 78 67 53 66 72

MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Avery Williamson 84 84 75 88 83 91 92 62 68 Darron Lee 76 87 89 82 85 81 83 61 70 Kevin Pierre-Louis 72 87 87 82 73 78 77 50 63 Neville Hewitt 68 84 79 78 83 70 78 62 74 Anthony Wint 63 78 76 78 79 61 78 59 66

CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press Trumaine Johnson 82 88 87 89 81 85 82 Darryl Roberts 79 92 94 93 80 74 78 Buster Skrine 78 91 90 95 76 73 74 Morris Claiborne 78 89 89 92 80 77 81 Parry Nickerson 71 95 94 90 75 72 73 Rashard Robinson 71 93 90 86 74 68 71 Derrick Jones 67 90 88 82 74 70 73 Jeremy Clark 66 86 89 82 76 70 75

FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Marcus Maye 80 90 90 86 77 72 76 Rontez Miles 71 85 89 89 67 70 68 Doug Middleton 63 87 89 81 57 58 65

SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Jamal Adams 89 91 90 79 84 84 89 Terrence Brooks 76 91 91 62 68 79 82

ST OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy Jason Myers (K) 79 96 87 Lac Edwards (P) 77 91 82

The New York Jets roster is not stacked with talent, but there are still some bright spots dotted around. Sam Darnold (91 throw power, 86 short accuracy) is a promising young quarterback to build around in franchise mode, and he has good support from Isaiah Crowell (92 acceleration, 88 carrying) and Bilal Powell (91 acceleration, 88 carrying) at running back. At receiver Robby Anderson (94 speed, 85 deep route) is a nice deep threat and both Quincy Enunwa (92 acceleration, 88 jumping) and Jermaine Kearse (93 acceleration, 92 jumping) are reliable underneath receivers. There isn't much at tight end, and outside of guard Brian Winters (84 run block, 81 pass block) the offensive line needs some investment soon.

Defensively the Jets are better. Leonard Williams (90 strength, 89 play recognition) leads the charge up front along with Steve McLendon (89 tackle, 87 block shedding) and Henry Anderson (86 strength, 85 power moves). The edge rush comes from Jordan Jenkins (85 acceleration, 85 strength) primarily, which will need some improvement soon, and at middle linebacker there is good talent in Avery Williamson (91 play recognition, 88 tackle) and Darron Lee (89 agility, 85 hit power). The cornerback position is led by Trumaine Johnson (89 agility, 85 zone coverage) while Buster Skrine (95 agility, 91 speed) is a useful slot corner. Safety is the strength of this whole team. Second year players Jamal Adams (91 speed, 89 zone coverage) and Marcus Maye (90 speed, 87 hit power) are a playmaking duo and can really dominate the middle of the field.

New York Jets Playbook - Offense

I Form Close

I Form Pro

I Form Slot

I Form Twin TE

Strong I Pro

Strong I Tight

Weak I Slot Flex

Singleback Ace

Singleback Ace Pair

Singleback Bunch

Singleback Deuce Close

Singleback Dice Slot

Singleback Doubles North

Singleback Tight Slots

Singleback Trio

Singleback Wing Flex

Singleback Wing Tight

Singleback Y Trips

Shotgun Bunch Offset

Shotgun Dbl Y Flex Off Wk

Shotgun Doubles Offset

Shotgun Eagle H Tight

Shotgun Empty Trey Flex

Shotgun Flex Y Off Wk

Shotgun Snugs Flip

Shotgun Split Close

Shotgun Stack Y Off Wk

Shotgun Stack Y-Flex

Shotgun Trey Open

Shotgun Trey Y-Flex

Shotgun Wing Slot Offset

Shotgun Y Trio Offset Wk

Shotgun Y Trips Wk

The New York Jets offensive playbook is nice, but a little limiting. For example, there are a good number of singleback and shotgun formations, but no pistol sets. If you like to use the pistol look at all, then this playbook is not for you. Outside of that flaw there is a lot to like about this playbook. You get Singleback Deuce Close which is excellent, and shotgun sets like Snugs Flip, Split Close, and Trey Y-Flex that do a great job in exploiting common defenses and revealing coverages pre-snap.

New York Jets Playbook - Defense

3-4 Even

3-4 Odd

3-4 Over

3-4 Solid

3-4 Under

4-4 Split

Nickel Normal

Nickel 2-4-5 Double A Gap

Nickel 3-3-5 Wide

Big Nickel Over G

Dime 1-4-6

Dime 2-3-6

Quarter Normal

Quarter 3 Deep

Quarter 1-3-7

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

The New York Jets defensive playbook is a pretty standard 3-4 one. You get your usual 5 3-4 looks but without the more exotic ones that the Ravens 3-4 offers, but you do get the 4-4 Split which is one of the best heavy formations in Madden 19. The Nickel options are a little limited, but you get extra Dime and Quarter looks because of that. There is enough in the sub packages to be very useful, but if you are stuck in 3-4 for too long, you'll soon become predictable.