Madden 19: New York Giants Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart & Playbooks

The New York Giants won the Super Bowl in 2007 and 2011, but they haven't been a dominate force in the NFL. Since that 2011 triumph they have made the playoffs just once and were eliminated without winning a game. In 2017 the franchise bottomed out with a 3-13 record, sparking talk that they needed to move on from quarterback Eli Manning and turn the page on that chapter of the franchise. Instead, they went with running back Saquon Barkley in the first round, deciding to bring Manning back for another season. However, the clock is ticking on Manning's career, making the giants a tricky team to take over in franchise mode as you will soon need to find a new franchise quarterback to help lift more Lombardi trophies.
Team Rating
The New York Giants have a terrible 73 overall rating. This is the lowest rating in Madden 19, tied with the Arizona Cardinals. The bright spot in the Giants roster is the offense, which gets a bump to a 77 overall. This is worse than all but three teams, but the Giants offense does have a number of playmakers that can create yards with the ball in their hands. Defensively the Giants are a liability, getting a 73 rating which is the lowest in Madden 19. If you play a one-off game or franchise mode with the Giants, you will have a tough time picking up a win.
Odell Beckham Jr, Wide Receiver (OVR 96)
Age: 25
Development Trait: Superstar
Contract: 6 years/$74.2 million
2018 Cap Hit: $11.1 million
Best Stats: Spectacular Catch (99), Agility (98), Catching (96), Short Route (96), Medium Route (96), Jumping (94), Deep Route (94), Speed (94)
Odell Beckham has been nothing short of phenomenal since the Giants drafted him 12th overall in 2014. He averaged 108.8 yards per game as a rookie and scored 35 touchdowns across his first three seasons. Beckham's 2017 season was cut short by injury, but when he's on the field he is among the best playmakers in the NFL. Beckham's incredible hands and impressive athleticism make him a nightmare for defenders, and his presence on the field opens up space elsewhere for the offense.
Saquon Barkley, Running Back (OVR 88)
Age: 21
Development Trait: Superstar
Contract: 4 years/$31.2 million
2018 Cap Hit: $7.57 million
Best Stats: Agility (95), Juke Move (93), Acceleration (93), Speed (92), Break Tackle (91), Carrying (91), Spin Move (90)
The Giants selected Saquon Barkley second overall in the 2018 draft. Barkley had a wildly impressive college career at Penn State, rushing for 3,843 yards in three years at an average of 5.7 yards per carry. He scored 43 touchdowns on the ground and added another 1,195 yards and 8 touchdowns as a receiver. Barkley wowed at the Combine, registering 29 reps on the bench press, a 41 inch vertical jump, and a 4.40-second 40-yard dash.
Landon Collins, Strong Safety (OVR 84)
Age: 24
Development Trait: Quick
Contract: 1 year/$1.48 million
2018 Cap Hit: $1.48 million
Best Stats: Acceleration (90), Hit Power (89), Speed (88), Pursuit (87), Play Recognition (82), Tackle (79), Zone Coverage (77)
The New York Giants selected Landon Collins in the second-round of the 2015 NFL draft. He was immediately plugged into the starting lineup and had a very strong rookie campaign. In his second year, Collins became one of the best safeties in the NFL, making his first Pro Bowl and earning a place in the First Team All-Pro thanks to 5 interceptions, 125 tackles, and 4 sacks. Since then his performance has dropped off a little, but he is still a do-it-all safety that can dominate the middle of the field.
Olivier Vernon, Outside Linebacker (OVR 83)
Age: 27
Development Trait: Quick
Contract: 3 years/$51.3 million
2018 Cap Hit: $14.8 million
Best Stats: Acceleration (87), Awareness (86), Play Recognition (86), Power Moves (85), Strength (85), Tackle (84), Pursuit (84)
Olivier Vernon came into the NFL as a third-round pick with the Miami Dolphins in 2012. He didn't start a game until 2013, but he was an impactful pass rusher almost immediately for Miami. In 2013 he racked up 11.5 sacks, at which point offenses started paying him far more attention. In his last year with Miami in 2015 he had a career-high 36 QB hits and 18 tackles for loss, after which he signed a massive free agent deal to come to New York.
Full Roster & Depth Chart
|QB
|OVR
|Speed
|Throw Power
|Short Accuracy
|Medium Accuracy
|Deep Accuracy
|Throw Under Pressure
|Play Action
|Eli Manning
|76
|68
|89
|87
|82
|78
|78
|81
|Kyle Lauletta
|70
|79
|90
|84
|79
|76
|77
|78
|Alex Tanney
|57
|72
|86
|81
|75
|67
|64
|59
|HB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Elusiveness
|Carrying
|Juke Move
|Catching
|Saquon Barkley
|88
|92
|95
|85
|91
|93
|78
|Jonathan Stewart
|79
|86
|88
|76
|85
|84
|58
|Wayne Gallman Jr
|75
|89
|84
|80
|84
|85
|65
|FB
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Carrying
|Pass Block
|Run Block
|Lead Block
|Impact Block
|Elijhaa Penny
|68
|81
|77
|81
|64
|61
|73
|52
|WR
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Catching
|Short Route
|Medium Route
|Deep Route
|Catch In Traffic
|Spectacular Catch
|Release
|Jumping
|Odell Beckham Jr
|96
|94
|98
|96
|96
|96
|94
|91
|99
|92
|94
|Sterling Shepard
|82
|90
|93
|87
|86
|84
|82
|84
|85
|79
|91
|Russell Shepard
|73
|90
|90
|81
|73
|75
|71
|79
|75
|75
|91
|Bennie Fowler III
|73
|90
|86
|81
|73
|75
|71
|76
|84
|77
|86
|Cody Latimer
|73
|90
|88
|79
|69
|72
|67
|87
|86
|79
|91
|Corey Coleman
|73
|92
|92
|80
|74
|76
|77
|79
|85
|74
|92
|Jawill Davis
|65
|90
|80
|80
|70
|68
|65
|76
|78
|67
|92
|Quadree Henderson
|63
|89
|86
|75
|72
|68
|63
|76
|72
|66
|79
|TE
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Catching
|Short Route
|Medium Route
|Deep Route
|Run Block
|Evan Engram
|85
|90
|89
|82
|77
|76
|75
|59
|Rhett Ellison
|77
|81
|73
|80
|70
|66
|58
|71
|Scott Simonson
|65
|76
|68
|76
|57
|52
|47
|58
|Garrett Dickerson
|64
|80
|77
|73
|55
|49
|44
|58
|Zak DeOssie
|52
|79
|78
|63
|50
|45
|40
|56
|OL
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Pass Block
|Run Block
|Lead Block
|Impact Block
|Will Hernandez
|79
|65
|95
|79
|82
|77
|89
|Nate Solder
|78
|72
|90
|77
|81
|87
|82
|Jamon Brown
|72
|70
|87
|73
|76
|80
|79
|Spencer Pulley
|71
|69
|86
|74
|74
|76
|79
|Jon Halapio
|70
|60
|85
|77
|74
|76
|75
|John Greco
|69
|62
|88
|72
|74
|80
|79
|Chad Wheeler
|67
|63
|80
|72
|75
|67
|69
|Brian Mihalik
|65
|75
|82
|68
|76
|73
|72
|Evan Brown
|62
|71
|93
|68
|70
|74
|77
|Nick gates
|59
|57
|77
|68
|70
|72
|69
|DE
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Power Moves
|Finesse Moves
|Block Shedding
|BJ Hill
|77
|73
|68
|78
|66
|80
|Josh Mauro
|74
|65
|69
|78
|57
|75
|Kerry Wynn
|73
|73
|56
|76
|57
|74
|Mario Edwards Jr
|73
|78
|71
|74
|65
|75
|RJ McIntosh
|67
|70
|66
|67
|73
|73
|Kristjan Sokoli
|65
|77
|74
|71
|50
|74
|DT
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Power Moves
|Finesse Moves
|Block Shedding
|Impact Block
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|83
|66
|88
|78
|65
|85
|82
|John Jenkins
|72
|64
|92
|77
|58
|73
|85
|OLB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Tackle
|Hit Power
|Play Recognition
|Pursuit
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Olivier Vernon
|83
|81
|74
|84
|71
|86
|84
|51
|61
|Lorenzo Carter
|74
|88
|84
|80
|79
|59
|82
|64
|70
|Kareem Martin
|73
|82
|73
|77
|72
|70
|76
|59
|71
|Connor Barwin
|73
|82
|80
|79
|76
|70
|76
|60
|66
|Jordan Williams
|58
|73
|71
|72
|70
|58
|73
|22
|32
|MLB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Tackle
|Hit Power
|Play Recognition
|Pursuit
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|BJ Goodson
|73
|83
|81
|85
|83
|71
|82
|50
|61
|Alec Ogletree
|72
|84
|87
|80
|88
|82
|79
|52
|60
|Tae Davis
|66
|80
|80
|79
|76
|73
|78
|55
|63
|Nathan Stupar
|65
|82
|76
|77
|69
|64
|79
|48
|59
|Ukeme Eligwe
|64
|85
|80
|82
|81
|53
|79
|52
|60
|CB
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Agility
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Press
|Janoris Jenkins
|82
|90
|92
|95
|83
|80
|83
|BW Webb
|74
|87
|92
|93
|76
|72
|74
|Grant Haley
|72
|91
|91
|95
|75
|71
|71
|Tony Lippett
|71
|87
|88
|87
|73
|77
|80
|Sam Beal
|70
|90
|92
|86
|76
|73
|77
|Antonio Hamilton
|63
|90
|91
|87
|68
|71
|65
|FS
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Agility
|Play Recognition
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Curtis Riley
|73
|89
|91
|87
|73
|67
|73
|Sean Chandler
|67
|84
|89
|80
|62
|65
|73
|Kamrin Moore
|66
|87
|92
|86
|54
|71
|65
|SS
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Tackle
|Play Recognition
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Landon Collins
|84
|88
|90
|79
|82
|71
|77
|Michael Thomas
|73
|86
|88
|67
|74
|69
|73
|Kenny Ladler
|63
|83
|91
|64
|53
|64
|62
|ST
|OVR
|Kick Power
|Kick Accuracy
|Aldrick Rosas (K)
|84
|95
|93
|Riley Dixon (P)
|74
|88
|79
The Giants roster is not without talent, but it does lack depth and quality at key positions. Eli Manning (89 throw power, 87 short accuracy) is still the quarterback and has his limits. However, there is brilliance around him. Odell Beckham Jr (99 spectacular catch, 96 short route) is one of the best playmakers in Madden 19 and Saquon Barkley (95 agility, 91 carrying) is as exciting a prospect at running back. At tight end you also have Evan Engram (91 acceleration, 86 spectacular catch) who can dominate interior coverage. The giants offensive line is not great, but they invested heavily in left tackle Nate Solder (90 strength, 77 pass block) in the offseason and drafted Will Hernandez (95 strength, 79 pass block) high so there is some strength there.
Defensively the roster gets more spotty. There is very little talent on the defensive line, with only Dalvin Tomlinson (88 strength, 85 block shedding) really able to put up a fight. Olivier Vernon (87 acceleration, 85 power moves) is the best edge rusher on the roster, and at linebacker only Alec Ogletree (89 acceleration, 88 hit power) has any experience. In the secondary there is some quality. Janoris Jenkins (95 agility, 83 man coverage) is a good cornerback and Landon Collins (90 acceleration, 88 speed) can still be an excellent safety, but this is another area of the team that needs help.
One nice bonus is that kicker Aldrick Rosas (95 kick power, 93 kick accuracy) is more than capable of hitting long field goals.
New York giants Playbook - Offense
I Form Pro
I Form Slot Flex
I Form Tight
I Form Twin TE
Strong I Pro
Strong I Wing
Weak I Pro
Weak I Wing
Singleback Ace
Singleback Ace Pair
Singleback Ace Slot
Singleback Bunce Ace
Singleback Dice Slot
Singleback Wing Pair
Singleback Wing Slot
Singleback Wing Tight
Pistol Strong
Pistol Tight Slots
Shotgun Ace Offset
Shotgun Bunch
Shotgun Doubles Offset
Shotgun Doubles Offset Wk
Shotgun Doubles Y Off Wk
Shotgun Eagle Trey
Shotgun Empty Base Flex
Shotgun Empty Bunch Wide
Shotgun Split Panther
Shotgun Stack Y Off Wk
Shotgun Trey
Shotgun Trey Y-Flex
Shotgun Y Off Trips Wk
Shotgun Y Trips Wk
The New York Giants offensive playbook is a solid one to use. It has a nice balance between I formation plays, singleback and shotgun. You also get two Pistol formations, including the very nice Pistol Tight Slots that includes a PA Post Shot play. Within the shotgun sets you get Bunch and three empty formations. There is also Split Panther and Y Off Trips Wk which can really create angles to get Saquon Barkley in space. You also get Shotgun Trey Y-Flex which is one of our favorite formations in Madden 19.
New York giants Playbook - Defense
3-4 Bear
3-4 Even
3-4 Odd
3-4 Over
3-4 Under
4-4 Split
Nickel Normal
Nickel 3-3-5
Nickel 2-4-5 Double A Gap
Big Nickel Over G
Dime 2-3-6
Quarter Normal
Quarter 3 Deep
Dollar 3-2-6
Goal Line Defense 5-3-3
Goal Line Defense 5-4-2
The New York Giants defensive playbook is a pretty good 3-4 one. You get 3-4 Bear thrown into the 5 base formations and also 4-4 Split which is among the best heavy formations in Madden 19. You don't get too many sub packages as you go further into the playbook, but the ability to use Nickel 3-3-5 and 2-4-5 Double A Gap will let you mix up looks against shotgun enough to not be predictable. The Dime, Quarter, & Dollar formations will provide the most coverage, but I would be loath to use them until you have strengthened New York's secondary considerably.