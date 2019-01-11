Madden 19: New York Giants Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart & Playbooks

The New York Giants won the Super Bowl in 2007 and 2011, but they haven't been a dominate force in the NFL. Since that 2011 triumph they have made the playoffs just once and were eliminated without winning a game. In 2017 the franchise bottomed out with a 3-13 record, sparking talk that they needed to move on from quarterback Eli Manning and turn the page on that chapter of the franchise. Instead, they went with running back Saquon Barkley in the first round, deciding to bring Manning back for another season. However, the clock is ticking on Manning's career, making the giants a tricky team to take over in franchise mode as you will soon need to find a new franchise quarterback to help lift more Lombardi trophies.

*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

The New York Giants have a terrible 73 overall rating. This is the lowest rating in Madden 19, tied with the Arizona Cardinals. The bright spot in the Giants roster is the offense, which gets a bump to a 77 overall. This is worse than all but three teams, but the Giants offense does have a number of playmakers that can create yards with the ball in their hands. Defensively the Giants are a liability, getting a 73 rating which is the lowest in Madden 19. If you play a one-off game or franchise mode with the Giants, you will have a tough time picking up a win.

Odell Beckham Jr, Wide Receiver (OVR 96)

Age: 25

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 6 years/$74.2 million

2018 Cap Hit: $11.1 million

Best Stats: Spectacular Catch (99), Agility (98), Catching (96), Short Route (96), Medium Route (96), Jumping (94), Deep Route (94), Speed (94)

Odell Beckham has been nothing short of phenomenal since the Giants drafted him 12th overall in 2014. He averaged 108.8 yards per game as a rookie and scored 35 touchdowns across his first three seasons. Beckham's 2017 season was cut short by injury, but when he's on the field he is among the best playmakers in the NFL. Beckham's incredible hands and impressive athleticism make him a nightmare for defenders, and his presence on the field opens up space elsewhere for the offense.

Saquon Barkley, Running Back (OVR 88)

Age: 21

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 4 years/$31.2 million

2018 Cap Hit: $7.57 million

Best Stats: Agility (95), Juke Move (93), Acceleration (93), Speed (92), Break Tackle (91), Carrying (91), Spin Move (90)

The Giants selected Saquon Barkley second overall in the 2018 draft. Barkley had a wildly impressive college career at Penn State, rushing for 3,843 yards in three years at an average of 5.7 yards per carry. He scored 43 touchdowns on the ground and added another 1,195 yards and 8 touchdowns as a receiver. Barkley wowed at the Combine, registering 29 reps on the bench press, a 41 inch vertical jump, and a 4.40-second 40-yard dash.

Landon Collins, Strong Safety (OVR 84)

Age: 24

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 1 year/$1.48 million

2018 Cap Hit: $1.48 million

Best Stats: Acceleration (90), Hit Power (89), Speed (88), Pursuit (87), Play Recognition (82), Tackle (79), Zone Coverage (77)

The New York Giants selected Landon Collins in the second-round of the 2015 NFL draft. He was immediately plugged into the starting lineup and had a very strong rookie campaign. In his second year, Collins became one of the best safeties in the NFL, making his first Pro Bowl and earning a place in the First Team All-Pro thanks to 5 interceptions, 125 tackles, and 4 sacks. Since then his performance has dropped off a little, but he is still a do-it-all safety that can dominate the middle of the field.

Olivier Vernon, Outside Linebacker (OVR 83)

Age: 27

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 3 years/$51.3 million

2018 Cap Hit: $14.8 million

Best Stats: Acceleration (87), Awareness (86), Play Recognition (86), Power Moves (85), Strength (85), Tackle (84), Pursuit (84)

Olivier Vernon came into the NFL as a third-round pick with the Miami Dolphins in 2012. He didn't start a game until 2013, but he was an impactful pass rusher almost immediately for Miami. In 2013 he racked up 11.5 sacks, at which point offenses started paying him far more attention. In his last year with Miami in 2015 he had a career-high 36 QB hits and 18 tackles for loss, after which he signed a massive free agent deal to come to New York.

Full Roster & Depth Chart

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action Eli Manning 76 68 89 87 82 78 78 81 Kyle Lauletta 70 79 90 84 79 76 77 78 Alex Tanney 57 72 86 81 75 67 64 59

HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching Saquon Barkley 88 92 95 85 91 93 78 Jonathan Stewart 79 86 88 76 85 84 58 Wayne Gallman Jr 75 89 84 80 84 85 65

FB OVR Speed Strength Carrying Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block Elijhaa Penny 68 81 77 81 64 61 73 52

WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catch In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping Odell Beckham Jr 96 94 98 96 96 96 94 91 99 92 94 Sterling Shepard 82 90 93 87 86 84 82 84 85 79 91 Russell Shepard 73 90 90 81 73 75 71 79 75 75 91 Bennie Fowler III 73 90 86 81 73 75 71 76 84 77 86 Cody Latimer 73 90 88 79 69 72 67 87 86 79 91 Corey Coleman 73 92 92 80 74 76 77 79 85 74 92 Jawill Davis 65 90 80 80 70 68 65 76 78 67 92 Quadree Henderson 63 89 86 75 72 68 63 76 72 66 79

TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block Evan Engram 85 90 89 82 77 76 75 59 Rhett Ellison 77 81 73 80 70 66 58 71 Scott Simonson 65 76 68 76 57 52 47 58 Garrett Dickerson 64 80 77 73 55 49 44 58 Zak DeOssie 52 79 78 63 50 45 40 56

OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block Will Hernandez 79 65 95 79 82 77 89 Nate Solder 78 72 90 77 81 87 82 Jamon Brown 72 70 87 73 76 80 79 Spencer Pulley 71 69 86 74 74 76 79 Jon Halapio 70 60 85 77 74 76 75 John Greco 69 62 88 72 74 80 79 Chad Wheeler 67 63 80 72 75 67 69 Brian Mihalik 65 75 82 68 76 73 72 Evan Brown 62 71 93 68 70 74 77 Nick gates 59 57 77 68 70 72 69

DE OVR Speed Agility Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding BJ Hill 77 73 68 78 66 80 Josh Mauro 74 65 69 78 57 75 Kerry Wynn 73 73 56 76 57 74 Mario Edwards Jr 73 78 71 74 65 75 RJ McIntosh 67 70 66 67 73 73 Kristjan Sokoli 65 77 74 71 50 74

DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block Dalvin Tomlinson 83 66 88 78 65 85 82 John Jenkins 72 64 92 77 58 73 85

OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Olivier Vernon 83 81 74 84 71 86 84 51 61 Lorenzo Carter 74 88 84 80 79 59 82 64 70 Kareem Martin 73 82 73 77 72 70 76 59 71 Connor Barwin 73 82 80 79 76 70 76 60 66 Jordan Williams 58 73 71 72 70 58 73 22 32

MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage BJ Goodson 73 83 81 85 83 71 82 50 61 Alec Ogletree 72 84 87 80 88 82 79 52 60 Tae Davis 66 80 80 79 76 73 78 55 63 Nathan Stupar 65 82 76 77 69 64 79 48 59 Ukeme Eligwe 64 85 80 82 81 53 79 52 60

CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press Janoris Jenkins 82 90 92 95 83 80 83 BW Webb 74 87 92 93 76 72 74 Grant Haley 72 91 91 95 75 71 71 Tony Lippett 71 87 88 87 73 77 80 Sam Beal 70 90 92 86 76 73 77 Antonio Hamilton 63 90 91 87 68 71 65

FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Curtis Riley 73 89 91 87 73 67 73 Sean Chandler 67 84 89 80 62 65 73 Kamrin Moore 66 87 92 86 54 71 65

SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Landon Collins 84 88 90 79 82 71 77 Michael Thomas 73 86 88 67 74 69 73 Kenny Ladler 63 83 91 64 53 64 62

ST OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy Aldrick Rosas (K) 84 95 93 Riley Dixon (P) 74 88 79

The Giants roster is not without talent, but it does lack depth and quality at key positions. Eli Manning (89 throw power, 87 short accuracy) is still the quarterback and has his limits. However, there is brilliance around him. Odell Beckham Jr (99 spectacular catch, 96 short route) is one of the best playmakers in Madden 19 and Saquon Barkley (95 agility, 91 carrying) is as exciting a prospect at running back. At tight end you also have Evan Engram (91 acceleration, 86 spectacular catch) who can dominate interior coverage. The giants offensive line is not great, but they invested heavily in left tackle Nate Solder (90 strength, 77 pass block) in the offseason and drafted Will Hernandez (95 strength, 79 pass block) high so there is some strength there.

Defensively the roster gets more spotty. There is very little talent on the defensive line, with only Dalvin Tomlinson (88 strength, 85 block shedding) really able to put up a fight. Olivier Vernon (87 acceleration, 85 power moves) is the best edge rusher on the roster, and at linebacker only Alec Ogletree (89 acceleration, 88 hit power) has any experience. In the secondary there is some quality. Janoris Jenkins (95 agility, 83 man coverage) is a good cornerback and Landon Collins (90 acceleration, 88 speed) can still be an excellent safety, but this is another area of the team that needs help.

One nice bonus is that kicker Aldrick Rosas (95 kick power, 93 kick accuracy) is more than capable of hitting long field goals.

New York giants Playbook - Offense

I Form Pro

I Form Slot Flex

I Form Tight

I Form Twin TE

Strong I Pro

Strong I Wing

Weak I Pro

Weak I Wing

Singleback Ace

Singleback Ace Pair

Singleback Ace Slot

Singleback Bunce Ace

Singleback Dice Slot

Singleback Wing Pair

Singleback Wing Slot

Singleback Wing Tight

Pistol Strong

Pistol Tight Slots

Shotgun Ace Offset

Shotgun Bunch

Shotgun Doubles Offset

Shotgun Doubles Offset Wk

Shotgun Doubles Y Off Wk

Shotgun Eagle Trey

Shotgun Empty Base Flex

Shotgun Empty Bunch Wide

Shotgun Split Panther

Shotgun Stack Y Off Wk

Shotgun Trey

Shotgun Trey Y-Flex

Shotgun Y Off Trips Wk

Shotgun Y Trips Wk

The New York Giants offensive playbook is a solid one to use. It has a nice balance between I formation plays, singleback and shotgun. You also get two Pistol formations, including the very nice Pistol Tight Slots that includes a PA Post Shot play. Within the shotgun sets you get Bunch and three empty formations. There is also Split Panther and Y Off Trips Wk which can really create angles to get Saquon Barkley in space. You also get Shotgun Trey Y-Flex which is one of our favorite formations in Madden 19.

New York giants Playbook - Defense

3-4 Bear

3-4 Even

3-4 Odd

3-4 Over

3-4 Under

4-4 Split

Nickel Normal

Nickel 3-3-5

Nickel 2-4-5 Double A Gap

Big Nickel Over G

Dime 2-3-6

Quarter Normal

Quarter 3 Deep

Dollar 3-2-6

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

The New York Giants defensive playbook is a pretty good 3-4 one. You get 3-4 Bear thrown into the 5 base formations and also 4-4 Split which is among the best heavy formations in Madden 19. You don't get too many sub packages as you go further into the playbook, but the ability to use Nickel 3-3-5 and 2-4-5 Double A Gap will let you mix up looks against shotgun enough to not be predictable. The Dime, Quarter, & Dollar formations will provide the most coverage, but I would be loath to use them until you have strengthened New York's secondary considerably.