Madden 19: Houston Texans Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

The Houston Texans have bounced between playoff contender and bottom of the league team for years now. The defining reason seems to be a lack of talent at the quarterback position, but in 2017 they seemed to solve that with Deshaun Watson, who they jumped up the draft to take. Watson's 2017 season was short-lived thanks to an ACL tear, but with him back in the fold for Madden 19, along with a talented defensive front and some excellent offensive playmakers, the Texans have a chance to surprise the NFL and be one of the most deadly teams in Madden 19.

*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

The Houston Texans start Madden 19 Franchise Mode as an 81 overall team. It doesn't leap out as very good, there are 15 teams with a higher overall, but they do have an elite defensive rating of 87. Only four defenses rate higher. Their defensive roster is loaded with talent in the front seven, especially when it comes to pass rushers, and they have several useful defensive backs that can take the ball away too. Offensively, they aren't loaded, but they have playmakers at the skill positions. If you like to play defense-first and are willing to run around with your quarterback, then Houston are the team for you.

JJ Watt, Defensive End (OVR 98)

Age: 29

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 4 years/$67.5 million

2018 Cap Hit: $14.9 million

Best Stats: Play Recognition (98), Strength (97), Finesse Moves (93), Tackle (93), Pursuit (92), Agility (85)

JJ Watt has been a force of nature for the Houston Texans since they drafted him 11th overall in 2011. He missed the bulk of 2016 & 2017 with injuries, but prior to that he was the dominant player in the entire sport. Watt is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and the only player in NFL history to reach 20 sacks in a season twice. He comes into Madden 19 as a game-wrecker of a defensive end with the ability to pressure the passer, bring down running backs, and generally be a nightmare to all that try and stand between him and the ball.

DeAndre Hopkins, Wide Receiver (OVR 96)

Age: 26

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 5 years/$68.5 million

2018 Cap Hit: $12.7 million

Best Stats: Spectacular Catch (99), Catching (98), Catching In Traffic (98), Release (96), Short Route (95), Medium Route (95)

Selected 27th overall in 2013, DeAndre Hopkins soon became one of the most feared receivers in the NFL. Hopkins' precise route running skills, amazing hands, and impressive athleticism made him a difficult proposition for every cornerback in the world. Even with poor quarterback play, Hopkins has been able to post three 1,000+ yard seasons coming into 2018 and even led the NFL in touchdown receptions (13) last season.

Jadeveon Clowney, Outside Linebacker (OVR 91)

Age: 25

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 1 year/$7.42 million

2018 Cap Hit: $7.42 million

Best Stats: Play Recognition (94), Awareness (94), Pursuit (93), Acceleration (90), Block Shedding (89), Power Moves (88)

Jadeveon Clowney made a name for himself with monstrous play in college with South Carolina. He was rewarded with being named the first overall pick in 2014. It took Clowney a few years to not only recover from some injuries but also adjust to the level of competition in the NFL. He always flashed destructive abilities though, and in 2016 he developed into a Pro Bowl edge defender, making plays in all facets of the game and forcing offenses to account for him on every snap.

Deshaun Watson, Quarterback (OVR 83)

Age: 22

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 3 years/$10.54 million

2018 Cap Hit: $3.35 million

Best Stats: Break Sack (95), Throw Power (90), Throw Under Pressure (89), Short Accuracy (86), Speed (84)

Deshaun Watson led Clemson to back-to-back National Title games, winning the second before taking off for the NFL. Houston traded up to #12 in 2017 to take Watson and soon named him their starter. Watson's athleticism and playmaking ability turned the Texans fortunes around, but it didn't last long as a torn ACL in practice ended his season after just seven games.

Depth Chart & Full Roster

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action Deshaun Watson 83 84 90 86 83 80 89 82 Joe Webb III 68 88 89 74 68 68 66 60 Brandon Weeden 62 74 90 80 73 73 67 72

HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching Lamar Miller 86 92 94 84 89 89 70 D'Onta Foreman 75 90 87 73 83 79 60 Alfred Blue 72 86 80 68 89 80 65 Buddy Howell 64 87 82 73 80 78 62

WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catch In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping DeAndre Hopkins 96 92 92 98 95 95 91 98 99 96 93 Demaryius Thomas 85 91 90 83 85 84 81 88 93 89 95 Will Fuller V 83 95 92 87 81 83 85 82 84 77 86 Keke Coutee 74 92 88 81 78 75 83 75 78 70 83 Sammie Coates 67 91 86 77 62 63 64 81 79 76 93 DeAndre Carter 65 91 94 76 70 72 66 71 71 57 91 Vyncint Smith 63 93 87 78 62 67 68 70 73 57 93

TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block Ryan griffin 75 74 81 80 73 68 61 62 Jordan Akins 72 75 73 79 64 66 68 64 Jordan Thomas 70 80 73 79 66 63 59 54 Jon Weeks 41 69 68 64 41 36 31 47

OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block Zach Fulton 78 67 85 80 74 79 80 Senio Kelemete 75 64 86 78 74 57 82 Nick Martin 72 65 85 76 76 77 80 Seantrel Henderson 69 70 83 74 75 82 81 Greg Mancz 68 70 87 73 73 77 79 Kendall Lamm 68 63 77 75 78 75 74 Julie'n Davenport 67 57 85 72 72 82 81 Martinas Rankin 67 72 81 72 76 86 84

DE OVR Speed Agility Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding JJ Watt 98 78 85 97 93 90 DJ Reader 81 61 67 84 68 84 Christian Covington 77 76 65 90 61 83 Carlos Watkins 72 74 76 68 75 73 Angelo Blackson 72 73 66 78 58 76 Joel Heath 71 72 70 76 63 67

DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block Brandon Dunn 73 67 79 75 68 76 85 Tenny Palepoi 72 70 89 74 50 73 84

OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Jadeveon Clowney 91 87 87 85 86 94 93 54 64 Whitney Mercilus 82 82 80 85 85 85 84 61 70 Duke Ejiofor 72 78 80 78 80 70 78 48 56 Peter Kalambayi 66 86 78 77 76 54 78 49 58

MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Benardrick McKinney 80 84 80 87 88 86 91 53 63 Zach Cunningham 77 83 87 82 78 82 84 63 65 Dylan Cole 75 85 82 80 82 71 79 69 79 Brennan Scarlett 72 80 78 79 76 74 83 54 68 Brian Peters 65 84 84 74 76 69 76 58 69

CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press Kareem Jackson 77 79 81 85 84 88 81 Johnathan Joseph 83 89 88 88 85 81 81 Kayvon Webster 81 90 92 88 81 79 79 Aaron Colvin 78 89 90 89 79 81 78 Shareece Wright 74 89 88 88 77 72 75 Kevin Johnson 73 88 89 92 70 68 80 Johnson Bademosi 72 90 88 88 70 75 70 Jermaine Kelly Jr 67 88 91 82 75 71 57 Natrell Jamerson 66 92 92 81 68 73 63 Deante Burton 63 88 91 90 69 66 67

FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Justin Reid 84 92 91 88 78 79 83 AJ Moore 67 92 92 81 57 67 72

SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Tyrann Mathieu 91 90 93 74 88 87 89 Andre Hal 85 92 90 61 83 83 86 Mike Tyson 67 88 90 74 58 64 64

K OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy Ka'imi Fairbairn 76 95 82

P OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy Trevor Daniel 71 92 74

The Texans roster has plenty of stars, but there are also a lot of holes, making them a nice test of your GM talents in Franchise Mode. The stars are all in the right spots to be impactful players. With Hopkins (99 spectacular catch, 98 catching) and Lamar Miller (92 speed, 89 carrying) providing the talent around Watson (90 throw power, 84 speed) to put points up. The defense can also pressure quarterbacks endlessly thanks to Watt (97 power moves, 93 finesse moves), Clowney (87 speed, 89 block shedding), and Whitney Mercilus (89 acceleration, 85 power moves). They also have playmakers in the secondary like Tyrann Mathieu (90 speed, 89 zone coverage) and Kareem Jackson (89 speed, 88 zone coverage) that can take the ball away.﻿

The holes are clear and obvious though. Watson is not a polished passer, so if you are a classic drop-back passer in Madden 19 you may struggle to use him straight away. The offensive line is a horrific mess that will blow up at the worst time. There is little talent at tight end, often a key position in Madden, and if you lose Hopkins or Miller to injury, then things look bleak offensively.

Houston Texans Playbook - Offense

I Form Pro

I Form Slot

I Form Tight

I Form Twin TE

Strong I Pro

Strong I Slot

Weak I Close

Singleback Ace Pair

Singleback Ace Slot

Singleback Bunch

Singleback Deuce Close

Singleback Dice Slot

Singleback Spread

Singleback Wing Pair

Singleback Wing Slot

Singleback Wing Tight

Singleback Y Off Trips

Pistol Full House Base

Pistol Strong Slot Open

Shotgun Bunch

Shotgun Doubles HB Wk

Shotgun Doubles Y Off

Shotgun Eagle H-Slot

Shotgun Empty Trey Stack

Shotgun Empty Y Slot

Shotgun Split Slot

Shotgun Spread Y-Slot

Shotgun Stack Y Off Wk

Shotgun Trey Open

Shotgun Trips HB Wk

Shotgun Trips TE Flex

Shotgun Wing Flex Offset

Shotgun Y Trips Wk

The Houston Texans offensive playbook is a relatively simple one on the surface, but there are several nice parts of it. If you like running the ball there are plenty of options with I form, singleback, and full house formations to mix up looks. If you want to take advantage of Watson's speed there are option plays, and when it comes to passing the ball there is plenty to like. Shotgun Bunch has been a powerful formation for a long time, and Post Cross is a particularly good play from that formation, while Corner Strike prevents defensives from overly adjusting to inside routes.

﻿Houston Texans Playbook - Defense

3-4 Even

3-4 Odd

3-4 Over

3-4 Solid

3-4 Under

Nickel Normal

Nickel 3-3-5 Wide

Nickel 2-4-5 Double A Gap

Big Nickel Over G

Dime 2-3-6

Dime 2-3-6 Will

Quarter Normal

Quarter 1-3-7

Quarter 3 Deep

Goal line defense 5-3-3

Goal line defense 5-4-2

The Texans 3-4 defense is another pretty standard playbook. They have the usual 3-4 looks and no special front like some other 3-4 defenses, but they do have a few good sub packages. Big Nickel Over G is the star, but Quarter 1-3-7 and Dime 2-3-6 Will are also useful formations for bringing pressure and mixing up coverages.﻿