05 Dec 2018

Madden 19: Houston Texans Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

The Houston Texans come into Madden 19 as a talented but under-performing roster. Where can you extract more production and where do you need to improve?

The Houston Texans have bounced between playoff contender and bottom of the league team for years now. The defining reason seems to be a lack of talent at the quarterback position, but in 2017 they seemed to solve that with Deshaun Watson, who they jumped up the draft to take. Watson's 2017 season was short-lived thanks to an ACL tear, but with him back in the fold for Madden 19, along with a talented defensive front and some excellent offensive playmakers, the Texans have a chance to surprise the NFL and be one of the most deadly teams in Madden 19.

*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

The Houston Texans start Madden 19 Franchise Mode as an 81 overall team. It doesn't leap out as very good, there are 15 teams with a higher overall, but they do have an elite defensive rating of 87. Only four defenses rate higher. Their defensive roster is loaded with talent in the front seven, especially when it comes to pass rushers, and they have several useful defensive backs that can take the ball away too. Offensively, they aren't loaded, but they have playmakers at the skill positions. If you like to play defense-first and are willing to run around with your quarterback, then Houston are the team for you.

JJ Watt, Defensive End (OVR 98)

Age: 29

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 4 years/$67.5 million

2018 Cap Hit: $14.9 million

Best Stats: Play Recognition (98), Strength (97), Finesse Moves (93), Tackle (93), Pursuit (92), Agility (85)

JJ Watt has been a force of nature for the Houston Texans since they drafted him 11th overall in 2011. He missed the bulk of 2016 & 2017 with injuries, but prior to that he was the dominant player in the entire sport. Watt is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and the only player in NFL history to reach 20 sacks in a season twice. He comes into Madden 19 as a game-wrecker of a defensive end with the ability to pressure the passer, bring down running backs, and generally be a nightmare to all that try and stand between him and the ball.

DeAndre Hopkins, Wide Receiver (OVR 96)

Age: 26

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 5 years/$68.5 million

2018 Cap Hit: $12.7 million

Best Stats: Spectacular Catch (99), Catching (98), Catching In Traffic (98), Release (96), Short Route (95), Medium Route (95)

Selected 27th overall in 2013, DeAndre Hopkins soon became one of the most feared receivers in the NFL. Hopkins' precise route running skills, amazing hands, and impressive athleticism made him a difficult proposition for every cornerback in the world. Even with poor quarterback play, Hopkins has been able to post three 1,000+ yard seasons coming into 2018 and even led the NFL in touchdown receptions (13) last season.

Jadeveon Clowney, Outside Linebacker (OVR 91)

Age: 25

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 1 year/$7.42 million

2018 Cap Hit: $7.42 million

Best Stats: Play Recognition (94), Awareness (94), Pursuit (93), Acceleration (90), Block Shedding (89), Power Moves (88)

Jadeveon Clowney made a name for himself with monstrous play in college with South Carolina. He was rewarded with being named the first overall pick in 2014. It took Clowney a few years to not only recover from some injuries but also adjust to the level of competition in the NFL. He always flashed destructive abilities though, and in 2016 he developed into a Pro Bowl edge defender, making plays in all facets of the game and forcing offenses to account for him on every snap.

Deshaun Watson, Quarterback (OVR 83)

Age: 22

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 3 years/$10.54 million

2018 Cap Hit: $3.35 million

Best Stats: Break Sack (95), Throw Power (90), Throw Under Pressure (89), Short Accuracy (86), Speed (84)

Deshaun Watson led Clemson to back-to-back National Title games, winning the second before taking off for the NFL. Houston traded up to #12 in 2017 to take Watson and soon named him their starter. Watson's athleticism and playmaking ability turned the Texans fortunes around, but it didn't last long as a torn ACL in practice ended his season after just seven games.

Depth Chart & Full Roster

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action
Deshaun Watson8384908683808982
Joe Webb III6888897468686660
Brandon Weeden6274908073736772
HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching
Lamar Miller86929484898970
D'Onta Foreman75908773837960
Alfred Blue72868068898065
Buddy Howell64878273807862
WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catch In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping
DeAndre Hopkins9692929895959198999693
Demaryius Thomas8591908385848188938995
Will Fuller V8395928781838582847786
Keke Coutee7492888178758375787083
Sammie Coates6791867762636481797693
DeAndre Carter6591947670726671715791
Vyncint Smith6393877862676870735793
TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block
Ryan griffin7574818073686162
Jordan Akins7275737964666864
Jordan Thomas7080737966635954
Jon Weeks4169686441363147
OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block
Zach Fulton78678580747980
Senio Kelemete75648678745782
Nick Martin72658576767780
Seantrel Henderson69708374758281
Greg Mancz68708773737779
Kendall Lamm68637775787574
Julie'n Davenport67578572728281
Martinas Rankin67728172768684
DE OVR Speed Agility Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding
JJ Watt987885979390
DJ Reader816167846884
Christian Covington777665906183
Carlos Watkins727476687573
Angelo Blackson727366785876
Joel Heath717270766367
DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block
Brandon Dunn73677975687685
Tenny Palepoi72708974507384
OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Jadeveon Clowney918787858694935464
Whitney Mercilus828280858585846170
Duke Ejiofor727880788070784856
Peter Kalambayi668678777654784958
MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Benardrick McKinney808480878886915363
Zach Cunningham778387827882846365
Dylan Cole758582808271796979
Brennan Scarlett728078797674835468
Brian Peters658484747669765869
CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press
Kareem Jackson77798185848881
Johnathan Joseph83898888858181
Kayvon Webster81909288817979
Aaron Colvin78899089798178
Shareece Wright74898888777275
Kevin Johnson73888992706880
Johnson Bademosi72908888707570
Jermaine Kelly Jr67889182757157
Natrell Jamerson66929281687363
Deante Burton63889190696667
FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Justin Reid84929188787983
AJ Moore67929281576772
SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Tyrann Mathieu91909374888789
Andre Hal85929061838386
Mike Tyson67889074586464
K OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy
Ka'imi Fairbairn769582
P OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy
Trevor Daniel719274

The Texans roster has plenty of stars, but there are also a lot of holes, making them a nice test of your GM talents in Franchise Mode. The stars are all in the right spots to be impactful players. With Hopkins (99 spectacular catch, 98 catching) and Lamar Miller (92 speed, 89 carrying) providing the talent around Watson (90 throw power, 84 speed) to put points up. The defense can also pressure quarterbacks endlessly thanks to Watt (97 power moves, 93 finesse moves), Clowney (87 speed, 89 block shedding), and Whitney Mercilus (89 acceleration, 85 power moves). They also have playmakers in the secondary like Tyrann Mathieu (90 speed, 89 zone coverage) and Kareem Jackson (89 speed, 88 zone coverage) that can take the ball away.﻿

The holes are clear and obvious though. Watson is not a polished passer, so if you are a classic drop-back passer in Madden 19 you may struggle to use him straight away. The offensive line is a horrific mess that will blow up at the worst time. There is little talent at tight end, often a key position in Madden, and if you lose Hopkins or Miller to injury, then things look bleak offensively.

Houston Texans Playbook - Offense

I Form Pro

I Form Slot

I Form Tight

I Form Twin TE

Strong I Pro

Strong I Slot

Weak I Close

Singleback Ace Pair

Singleback Ace Slot

Singleback Bunch

Singleback Deuce Close

Singleback Dice Slot

Singleback Spread

Singleback Wing Pair

Singleback Wing Slot

Singleback Wing Tight

Singleback Y Off Trips

Pistol Full House Base

Pistol Strong Slot Open

Shotgun Bunch

Shotgun Doubles HB Wk

Shotgun Doubles Y Off

Shotgun Eagle H-Slot

Shotgun Empty Trey Stack

Shotgun Empty Y Slot

Shotgun Split Slot

Shotgun Spread Y-Slot

Shotgun Stack Y Off Wk

Shotgun Trey Open

Shotgun Trips HB Wk

Shotgun Trips TE Flex

Shotgun Wing Flex Offset

Shotgun Y Trips Wk

The Houston Texans offensive playbook is a relatively simple one on the surface, but there are several nice parts of it. If you like running the ball there are plenty of options with I form, singleback, and full house formations to mix up looks. If you want to take advantage of Watson's speed there are option plays, and when it comes to passing the ball there is plenty to like. Shotgun Bunch has been a powerful formation for a long time, and Post Cross is a particularly good play from that formation, while Corner Strike prevents defensives from overly adjusting to inside routes.

﻿Houston Texans Playbook - Defense

3-4 Even

3-4 Odd

3-4 Over

3-4 Solid

3-4 Under

Nickel Normal

Nickel 3-3-5 Wide

Nickel 2-4-5 Double A Gap

Big Nickel Over G

Dime 2-3-6

Dime 2-3-6 Will

Quarter Normal

Quarter 1-3-7

Quarter 3 Deep

Goal line defense 5-3-3

Goal line defense 5-4-2

The Texans 3-4 defense is another pretty standard playbook. They have the usual 3-4 looks and no special front like some other 3-4 defenses, but they do have a few good sub packages. Big Nickel Over G is the star, but Quarter 1-3-7 and Dime 2-3-6 Will are also useful formations for bringing pressure and mixing up coverages.﻿

