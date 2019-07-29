Madden 20: Dublin relocation guide + uniforms and team logos

Relocation is hot in the NFL right now. The Rams left St. Louis for the razzmatazz of Los Angeles, the Chargers followed suit and moved up the coast, and then the Raiders made the choice to leave Oakland for Las Vegas. Now you too can move your favorite NFL franchise in Madden 19’s Franchise Mode.

Here is everything you need to know about moving your NFL team to Dublin.

READ MORE: Every relocation option in Madden 20

Dublin stats

Fan interest: 2/6

Market size: Decent

Personality: Laid back

There is a long historical connection between Ireland and the United States, but it doesn't seem like the people of modern day Ireland are too enamored with the thought of a football team turning up on their door. Still, the market size is good enough that you shouldn't struggle to fill a stadium, and they won't get on your back too much if you lose too.

You have the choice between the Celtic Tigers, the Antlers, and the Shamrocks.

READ MORE: Madden 20 controls