header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Madden

29 Jul 2019

Madden 20: Dublin relocation guide + uniforms and team logos

Madden 20: Dublin relocation guide + uniforms and team logos

We've got all the uniforms and logos for moving your NFL team to Dublin.

Jump To
link decal

Dublin stats

Relocation is hot in the NFL right now. The Rams left St. Louis for the razzmatazz of Los Angeles, the Chargers followed suit and moved up the coast, and then the Raiders made the choice to leave Oakland for Las Vegas. Now you too can move your favorite NFL franchise in Madden 19’s Franchise Mode.

Here is everything you need to know about moving your NFL team to Dublin.

READ MORE: Every relocation option in Madden 20

Dublin stats

Fan interest: 2/6

Market size: Decent

Personality: Laid back

There is a long historical connection between Ireland and the United States, but it doesn't seem like the people of modern day Ireland are too enamored with the thought of a football team turning up on their door. Still, the market size is good enough that you shouldn't struggle to fill a stadium, and they won't get on your back too much if you lose too.

You have the choice between the Celtic Tigers, the Antlers, and the Shamrocks.

READ MORE: Madden 20 controls

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy